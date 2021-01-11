U.S. House will vote to urge Trump declared incapable before impeachment: Pelosi

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds news conference at U.S. Capitol a day after violent protests in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds news conference at U.S. Capitol a day after violent protests in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told lawmakers late Sunday that they would first vote on a resolution this week calling on Vice President Mike Pence and the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office before moving to impeachment.

The House is set to vote on Monday or Tuesday on a resolution urging Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which allows him and the cabinet to remove the president if he is unable to discharge his official duties, Pelosi said in a letter. Pelosi added that after that the House "will proceed with bringing impeachment legislation to the floor." Through late Sunday, 210 House members have cosponsored the impeachment measure, or nearly a majority of the House.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

