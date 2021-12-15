U.S. House votes to hold Meadows in contempt

Good Morning America

Tuesday's episode of "The Bachelorette" saw Michelle Young and her three remaining suitors leaving Minnesota in favor of the beautiful beaches of Mexico for the fantasy suite dates. It was also the last chance for Brandon J., Joe and Nayte to open up to Michelle like never before if they expected to win one of the two remaining roses up for grabs. Ahead of the dates, Michelle told co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe where she stood with each of the men. Each man passed muster, with Brandon J. telling Michelle, "Since day one when I met you, I knew that you were the one," before vowing, "Till I take my last breath, I will put you first."