U.S. House votes to hold Meadows in contempt
This is the first time the House has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s. (Dec. 14)
And Dan Bongino then blasts Rivera for "backstabbing" the former president
A leading North Caroline newspaper is blasting former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, calling the Republican who previously served in Congress an embarrassment to the state."When will the N.C. Republican Party censure Mark Meadows?" The News and Observer asked in an editorial published on Wednesday. "The answer, of course, is never. But that won't hide the embarrassment that Meadows is for his party or for the state he represented in...
The House of Representatives appeared Tuesday night on the verge of voting to recommend a contempt of Congress charge against Mark Meadows.
Paul voted against 2013 relief for those affected by Hurricane Sandy and in 2017 voted against relief after hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.
Pennsylvania has revised or removed historical markers and plaques about the Confederacy amid a nationwide reckoning over how the army is remembered.
Donald Trump's niece mocked her cousin's messages to the former White House chief of staff.
Lawmakers are seeking more information from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows
Perry said Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee called him "Islamophobic, nasty, mean, and rude" last week during the bill's markup.
Mitch McConnell is facing a frontal assault from emboldened pro-Trump Republicans eager to unseat him as the Senate’s GOP leader.Why it matters: The Kentuckian has long been viewed as the most powerful Republican in Congress, a figure many in the party have feared turning into an enemy. His endurance has allowed him to reshape the Supreme Court and dictate much of the national political agenda for over a decade.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Taking on
This is good news for tens of thousands of immigrant visa applicants.
Fourth Amendment protections have been chipped away at for around a century, violating the civil rights of American citizens.
Two in the GOP voted in favor of the resolution to refer the former White House chief of staff for contempt of Congress
The legal battle over Ocean City's topless ordinance continues. This time the petitioners are sending it to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Stefani Reynolds/GettyIt was supposed to be a tax break with a noble purpose: If you own land or buildings, you can relinquish some of your property rights—like development—and get something back from Uncle Sam for your contributions to conservation.Instead, the so-called “conservation easement” has become one of the most abused tax tricks in America.Years ago, rich investors learned that if they team up to acquire cheap land, get it overvalued by an appraiser, and then promise not to develop it
Ilhan Omar's bill to combat Islamophobia has pushback from President Biden's administration and House Republicans.
Some Senate Democrats are frustrated that Manchin is dragging his feet and argue it's time to put Biden's $2 trillion social bill up for a vote.
Musk is escalating his feud with Democrats seeking to aggressively tax the wealthiest Americans. He reportedly paid no income tax in 2018.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/APMore than 24 hours after they’d been publicly exposed as the hacks they so plainly are, Fox News talkers Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity ended what appeared to be a Rupert Murdoch-imposed company-wide period of silence and talked publicly about the texts they’d sent privately to Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, begging the president to call off his attack dogs who were storming the capitol.Spoiler alert: Instead of candor, self-reflection, or humili