U.S. House Passes Xinjiang Bill, Prompting Threat From China

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation that would impose sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses against Muslim minorities, prompting Beijing to threaten possible retaliation just as the world’s two largest economies seek to close a trade deal.

The bill is an amended version of the Senate’s S. 178 to support the Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic group in the Xinjiang region of western China, and it passed Tuesday, on a vote of 407 to 1. China’s foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the U.S. to stop the bill and vowed to further respond if the legislation progresses, without providing any details.

Ahead of the vote, Chinese state media warned that the government could release a list of “unreliable entities” that may lead to sanctions against U.S. companies. The Xinjiang bill follows legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters signed into law last week by President Donald Trump.

The legislative moves threaten to disrupt trade talks as a mid-December deadline approaches for new U.S. tariffs to take effect on Chinese goods. Stocks in Asia opened lower on Wednesday, with Australia, South Korea and Japan among those seeing declines.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper, tweeted Wednesday that the bill was a “paper tiger” with no special leverage to affect Xinjiang, and warned that American politicians with stakes in China should “be careful.” He tweeted earlier in the week that U.S. officials may face visa restrictions and limited travel to Xinjiang, where the Uighurs are concentrated..

China had already moved to sanction some human rights organizations and halt U.S. naval visits to Hong Kong in response to last week’s two new U.S. laws -- one to place the territory’s special trading status under annual review and the other to ban the export of crowd control devices to the city’s police.

Trump’s Dilemma

Chinese President Xi Jinping launched the crackdown in Xinjiang after a string of deadly terrorist attacks on civilians starting in 2013. Those policies have been at the center of global criticism of its rights record, with the United Nations estimating that up to one million Muslims could be held in detention centers in the region.

The region has become a laboratory for surveillance technology, including facial recognition, and its Muslim residents are closely monitored. Checkpoints and security cameras are everywhere on the streets, including the entrances to common areas like markets.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo in September called Beijing’s campaign against the Uighurs an “attempt to erase its own citizens’ Muslim faith and culture.” The Trump administration said the following month that it would slap visa bans on Chinese officials linked to the mass detention of Muslims.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected American criticism of China’s measures in Xinjiang at the UN in September, saying measures were taken in the region to prevent terrorism and extremism. The Chinese embassy in Washington repeated those claims on Tuesday, saying “the narrative that there are ‘concentration camps’ and ‘detainees’ in Xinjiang is false.”

Legislation to hold China accountable for human rights violations has received rare bipartisan support in a Congress that is otherwise bitterly divided along party lines over whether to impeach Trump, and other issues.

That creates a dilemma for the president, who can’t afford to lose political capital opposing Congress but this week acknowledged that signing the Hong Kong legislation is making a trade deal this year increasingly unlikely.

Trump said Tuesday in London that “I have no deadline” for a trade accord with China and that he’d be willing to wait another year to get an agreement that favors the U.S. “It can’t be an even deal,” he told reporters. “If it’s an even deal, it’s no good.”