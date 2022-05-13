U.S. House to weigh formula shortage bills next week, Pelosi says

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives plans to take up an emergency funding bill next week to address ongoing infant formula shortages and move to empower a federal nutrition program to tackle supply issues, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.

In a letter to lawmakers, Pelosi said that in addition to a supplemental funding bill, the House will also consider legislation giving the Women, Infant and Children nutrition program "emergency authority ... to address supply chain disruptions and recalls."

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

