U.S. household debt tops $16 trillion amid rising inflation

FILE PHOTO: Prices of fruit and vegetables are on display in a store in Brooklyn, New York City
·3 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. household debt increased to a record $16.15 trillion in the second quarter, driven mostly by a $207 billion jump in mortgage balances, with credit card and auto loan debt also rising as consumers lifted their borrowing to deal with soaring inflation, a Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday.

Overall delinquency rates rose modestly too for all debt types, with delinquencies for credit cards and auto loans "creeping up," particularly in lower-income areas, the New York Fed's quarterly household debt report said.

Mortgage debt increased to $11.39 trillion at the end of June, according to the report. Purchase mortgage originations were up 7% in the second quarter, with much of the increase attributed to higher borrowing amounts.

The U.S. central bank began raising interest rates in March as it exited the easy money policies it had kept in place during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic to shield an economy pummeled by lockdowns and other protective measures.

Since then, stubbornly high inflation running at four-decade highs has compelled policymakers to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate by 225 basis points. That rate is currently in a target range between 2.25% and 2.50%. Further interest rate increases are forecast for the rest of this year as the central bank attempts to quash inflation that is sapping the pocketbooks of Americans.

There has been a steep rise in prices for big-ticket items such as homes and autos over the past two and a half years as demand outstripped supply. As a result, the average dollar amount for new purchase originations for both those items has risen 36% since 2019.

More recently, Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine caused a spike in food and energy costs around the world.

Total U.S. household debt balances are now more than $2 trillion higher than they were in the fourth quarter of 2019, just before the pandemic began, the New York Fed said.

Credit card balances increased by $46 billion in the second quarter, among the largest seen by the Fed since 1999, while auto loan originations rose by $33 billion to $199 billion. This primarily reflected higher origination amounts per loan than a greater volume of loans, the report said.

"All debt types saw sizable increases, with the exception of student loans," the regional Fed bank's researchers said. "In part, the growth in each debt type reflects increased borrowing due to higher prices."

The average contract rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has shot up by more than 240 basis points since the turn of the year to levels not seen since 2008, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. It now stands at 5.74%.

New York Fed researchers said on a call that delinquency rates were increasing to more typical pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019 that are still historically low. "But we have to keep an eye on that because if they rise above that we'll be a little more concerned about the state of household balance sheets. The concern is where we are heading."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Guatemala arrests migrant smugglers wanted by the US

    Guatemalan authorities arrested more than a dozen alleged members of a migrant smuggling network near the shared border with Mexico early Tuesday, including four sought by the United States in connection with the death of a migrant in Texas in 2021. The arrests came a month after 53 migrants, including 21 Guatemalans, died in a failed smuggling attempt when they were abandoned inside a sweltering trailer in San Antonio, Texas. There was no indication those arrested Tuesday were involved in the San Antonio tragedy.

  • Surging Stock Market Is Heading Into Riskiest Months of the Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Before investors get too excited about the July surge in stocks, here’s something to keep in mind: August and September are historically the two worst months for the S&P 500 Index.Most Read from BloombergManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaDespite a 12.6% advance from a low

  • Inside Kamala Harris' Campaign to Protect Abortion Rights

    The VP is on the campaign trail again, in a listening tour across anti-choice and battleground states. Glamour joined her in Indiana.

  • Home prices cooled at a record pace in June, according to housing data firm

    Rising mortgage rates and inflation in the wider economy caused housing demand to drop sharply in June, forcing home prices to cool down.

  • Struggling to pay rising prices of produce? This group says immigration reform will help

    “The labor shortage... in the agriculture sector is creating drops in productivity and spiking food prices.”

  • Demand for Workers Fell in June to Lowest Level in Nine Months

    The Labor Department said there were 10.7 million job openings in June, the lowest level since September. Still, total job openings remained well above the number of available workers.

  • Here's Why I'm Building a Position in Uber

    Small-caps are exhibiting some relative strength, and biotechnology, in particular, is looking good, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF up almost 1%. Pockets of speculative action are still narrow, but the biggest positive is that this is not a market where bids are disappearing, and there is highly correlated selling driven by indexes and ETFs. One new position I started today is Uber Technologies , the rideshare company.

  • Apollo-Led Group In Advanced Negotiations To Purchase Atlas Air: WSJ

    A group led by Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) is in advanced talks to acquire the airfreight company Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: AAWW), reported Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. The source states that a deal could come soon, assuming talks don't fall apart. Atlas Air, situated in Purchase, New York, has a market value of about $2 billion and flies for freight, business, charter, and the military. It stated in 2016 that it had reached a contract wi

  • Stanley Black & Decker Gets Downgraded, 19% Price Target Cut On Uncertain Demand Trends

    Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea downgraded Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to Equal-Weight from Overweight and lowered the price target to $105 (an upside of 8%) from $130. The analyst states that a dramatic swing in Tools & Outdoor demand trends during Q2 resulted in a nearly 50% adjusted EPS mid-point cut. Management responded with significant cost-out plans. Related: Stanley Black & Decker Shares Plunge On Q2 Miss, FY22 Guidance Cut He added that stable demand from here and executio

  • Alibaba shares keep sliding in Hong Kong following delisting threat from SEC

    Hong Kong-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. continued to sink overnight, after U.S. regulators last week added the e-commerce giant to a list of Chinese-owned companies that could be delisted.

  • U.S. job openings fall in June; demand for labor gradually slowing

    U.S. job openings fell more than expected in June, suggesting that demand for labor was starting to cool, which could ease the pressure on the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, were down 605,000 to 10.7 million on the last day of June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday. The Fed is trying to dampen demand for labor and the overall economy to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

  • ECB Spent Billions to Shield Italy Using First Line of Defense

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank officials appear to have deployed billions of euros in bond purchases to shield Italy and other southern euro members since activating their first line of defense a month ago to keep speculators at bay. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationData released

  • BP Profit Surges on High Energy Prices

    The London-based company is the latest oil major to cash in on the highest energy prices in more than a decade, reporting strong second-quarter profit helped by fuel-making margins and oil trading.

  • JPMorgan Finally Unseats Rivals to Take Equity Trading Crown

    (Bloomberg) -- After years of just missing out on the top spot, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s equities trading business has finally eked out the No. 1 place on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationBetween April and June, the bank’s revenue from the business outperformed both Goldman S

  • Alibaba Stock Rises as E-Commerce Giant Resolves to Maintain U.S. Listing

    The Chinese tech giant's stock is on a roller coaster again as the company faces off against the risk of forced delisting in the U.S.

  • Report: Former Kentucky QB Beau Allen has found a new football home in Texas

    Allen, who starred at Lexington Catholic High School, is reportedly headed for the Western Athletic Conference and is eligible to play immediately.

  • Simon Property earnings could mean more mall store closures in 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi provides his take on the state of the mall industry despite the economic slowdown.

  • Dow falls 200 points as Pelosi’s Taiwan visit raises U.S.-China tensions

    U.S. stocks slip Tuesday, with analysts blaming rising tensions between the U.S. and China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to visit Taiwan.

  • The US could be heading for a recession — that's great news for stocks

    The economy is slowing down as inflation hits fresh highs. That's leading investors to bet on new relief, and it's driving stocks sharply higher.

  • I’m the chief economist of a mortgage firm that has funded more than $100 billion in loans. These are 3 things to know about the housing market now.

    In our ongoing series where we ask prominent real estate pros about the housing market, we talk to Cameron Findlay.