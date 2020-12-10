U.S. household wealth, cash balances, rose through September despite pandemic

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve in Washington
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve in Washington
By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The wealth of U.S. households hit a record $123.5 trillion in September as rising stock and home values and an accumulating buffer of cash defied expectations of a pandemic-related crash in household finances, according to new data from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed's latest report on U.S. household, business and government financial accounts covers the period from July through September, and thus looks backward during a period of potential volatility for family balance sheets.

Millions may be losing unemployment insurance in coming weeks, and a steady flow of people into unemployment insurance programs suggests available cash balances may have been tapped through the fall to cover expenses. The release also does not give information on how available cash was distributed between higher-wealth families and poorer ones.

But as of September at least, well into a period when initial rounds of pandemic-related benefits were beginning to expire, U.S. households on the whole were holding their own.

Rising equity markets added $2.8 trillion to household assets, and rising real estate values added around $400 billion.

Perhaps most notable at a time of such high unemployment, balances in cash, checking accounts, and savings deposits rose a combined $473 billion, suggesting that the broad "spend down" of pandemic benefits had, as of September, not yet begun.

Household debt rose at an annualized rate of 5.6% compared to 0.8% in the second quarter, driven mostly by home mortgage borrowing.

Business debt fell at a 0.9% annualized rate after a rapid 14.2% pace of growth in corporate credit during the April to June period - borrowing that took place as companies drew on credit lines and Federal Reserve programs as a precaution against the pandemic.

Growth in government borrowing also slowed to a 9.1% annualized rate, compared to the 58.9% rate in the second quarter, when the CARES Act coronavirus relief package was funded to provide money for enhanced unemployment benefits and the Paycheck Protection Program of loans to small businesses.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir, Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Latest Stories

  • Julián Castro warns that 'nothing is going to get done' in Washington if Democrats lose Georgia Senate races

    Former Housing Secretary and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro has issued a stern warning to Georgians while on the campaign trail for Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Trump gets a judicial reality check Why Trump supporters won't accept election results

  • Italian boy found with coronavirus more than a year ago could be Europe's first case

    A four-year-old Italian boy contracted Covid-19 as far back as November last year, Italian scientists believe, in a discovery that could dramatically rewrite the timeline of the spread of the illness. The finding would suggest that the coronavirus was circulating in Italy much earlier than expected – the pandemic was not officially detected until late February. It could fundamentally alter the understanding of when the virus entered Europe from China, where it is thought to have originated. Until now, it was thought that Europe's earliest detected case was a 43-year-old Frenchman from Paris who fell ill in late December. “This finding is of importance because it expands our knowledge on timing and mapping of the SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways,” the researchers said. “Long-term, unrecognized spread of SARS-CoV-2 in northern Italy would help explain, at least in part, the devastating impact and rapid course of the first wave of COVID-19 in Lombardy.” The little boy, from a town near Milan in the Lombardy region, began to feel ill on November 21, suffering from flu-like symptoms and a rash, and it was initially thought that he was suffering from measles.

  • Newsmax, one of Trump's new favorite networks, is reportedly trying to poach Fox News employees with offers of higher salaries

    According to Axios, two Fox News bookers - employees who book guests on TV shows - who said they and several others had been approached.

  • 'Under the rug:' Sexual misconduct shakes FBI's senior ranks

    An assistant FBI director retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another senior FBI official left after he was found to have sexually harassed eight employees. An Associated Press investigation has identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought this week by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

  • Ship that lost containers in Pacific storm docks

    Nearly 2,000 containers aboard the ship managed by NYK Ship management of Japan were lost or damaged when it was hit by stormy weather in the Pacific Ocean, according the company's statement earlier this week. Dramatic footage shot by a YouTuber and obtained by Reuters showed ONE Apus carrying collapsed containers and docking at Kobe, one of the world's busies port cities. ONE Apus, owned by Chidori Ship Holdings, was travelling from Yantian in China to Long Beach, California, when it hit a violent storm about 1,600 nautical miles (2,960 kilometres) northwest of Hawaii, a statement issued on behalf of the companies said. Such a large amount of container losses is rare in the international shipping industry, according to industry experts.

  • Fudge's HUD appointment leaves Democrats with their smallest House majority in a century

    Instead of their projected gains, Democrats lost at least nine House seats in the 2020 election, leaving them with just 222 seats to Republicans' 211. And with the appointments of Reps. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio) and Cedric Richmond (D-La.) to top Biden administration positions, Democrats will be left with their smallest majority in more than a century, Politico reports.Shortly after the election, President-elect Joe Biden chose Richmond to lead his Office of Public Engagement. And on Tuesday, Biden announced Fudge would be his nominee to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development. That would leave Democrats with just 220 seats in the House once the next Congress is sworn in, and their margin over the GOP could shrink even more when the last two House races are called. As Politico's Jake Sherman notes, that's the smallest majority Democrats have had since 1893, and could make it harder for Democrats to win relief negotiations they're expected to hold early next year.> 220 IS THE SMALLEST MAJORITY since 2001, when Republicans maintained incredible party discipline with a similarly sized majority. In those days, they had TOM DELAY and earmarks to keep things in line -- and they never lost a vote. This included lots of screaming.> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 9, 2020Fudge and Richmond's seats are both in safely blue districts, so the Democratic majority will likely grow again once special elections are held to replace them. But when asked about keeping the Democratic caucus united for a few months, Fudge didn't seem incredibly confident. "I just have to hope that we can hold together long enough to make sure that something like that would happen if I should leave," she told Politico.More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Trump gets a judicial reality check Why Trump supporters won't accept election results

  • China says two Canadians held for two years on 'spying' accusations have been indicted and tried

    China's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that two Canadians held for two years in a case linked to a Huawei executive have been indicted and put on trial, but gave no details. Former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor have been confined since December 10, 2018, just days after Canada detained Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is also the daughter of the founder of the Chinese global communications equipment giant. China has said Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor were indicted June 19 by the Beijing prosecutor's office on "suspicion of spying for state secrets and intelligence." Neither China or Canada has released specifics about their cases. At a daily briefing Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the two had been "arrested, indicted and tried," in what appeared to be the first public mention that they had been brought to court. She reiterated that their cases and Ms Meng's were "different in nature," with Ms Meng's being a "purely political incident." Despite that, China has consistently linked the fate of the two Canadians to its demands that Ms Meng be released immediately. Canadian foreign minister Francois-Philippe Champagne issued a statement Wednesday marking their two years of captivity, saying; "These two Canadians are an absolute priority for our government, and we will continue to work tirelessly to secure their immediate release and to stand up for them as a government and as Canadians." "I am struck by the integrity and strength of character the two have shown as they endure immense hardship that would shake anyone's faith in humanity," Mr Champagne said. The US is seeking Ms Meng's extradition from Canada on fraud charges. Her arrest severely damaged relations between Canada and China, which has also sentenced two other Canadians to death and suspended imports of canola from Canada. Ms Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, is living in a luxury Vancouver home while her extradition case continues in a British Columbia court. The US accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to deceive banks and do business with Iran in violation of US sanctions. It's not publicly known where Mr Kovrig and Mr Spavor are being held or under what conditions, although Canada's ambassador to China testified to a House of Commons committee this week that they were "robust." Canadian diplomats had been denied all access to the two men from January to October because of coronavirus precautions cited by the Chinese side. On-site visits were banned and not even virtual visits were permitted. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has described China's approach as coercive diplomacy, spoke last month with US president-elect Joe Biden about the case of the two men and said he expects Mr Biden to be a good partner in persuading Beijing to release them. Canada's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on Ms Hua's remarks.

  • Supreme Court says Muslim men wrongly placed on no-fly list can sue for money damages

    The case involved three men who claimed that FBI agents put them on the government's no-fly list because they would not spy on fellow Muslims.

  • Spanish state takes over Franco's palace, evicts heirs

    The Spanish state on Thursday took over former dictator General Francisco Franco's summer palace, complete with its vast art trove, and evicted his heirs as part of the leftist government's efforts to erase the legacy of his rule. As state attorney general Consuelo Castro arrived at the palace in the northwestern region of Galicia to conduct a final inspection and formally take possession, she was greeted by a small group of protesters flanked by a banner that read: "Make them give back what was stolen: Francoism never again." The move followed the removal of Franco's remains from a mausoleum near Madrid last year and other initiatives to remove dictatorship-era symbols approved by various leftist governments since Franco's death in 1975.

  • Despite Trump's venting and threats, Biden's win is sealed

    There’s plenty of noise but no cause for confusion as President Donald Trump vents about how the election turned out and vows to subvert it even still. This truth is self-evident: Joe Biden is on track to become president Jan. 20.

  • FDA approves at-home COVID-19 test kit that doesn't require a prescription

    The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a COVID-19 test kit for use at home with no need for a prescription.The FDA announced Wednesday it has granted emergency use authorization to LabCorp's Pixel COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit, which is the first such at-home coronavirus test kit that doesn't require a prescription, CNN and The Washington Post report."While many home collection kits can be prescribed with a simple online questionnaire, this newly authorized direct-to-consumer collection kit removes that step from the process, allowing anyone to collect their sample and send it to the lab for processing," Dr. Jeff Shuren, the director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said.A nasal swab sample can be self-collected using the kit and sent to LabCorp for testing, with positive results being provided over the phone and negative results being provided either through email or an online portal, the FDA said. Previously, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, but that requires a prescription, CNN notes."With this authorization, we can help more people get tested, reduce the spread of the virus and improve the health of our communities," LabCorp Diagnostics Chief Medical Officer and President Dr. Brian Caveney said.LabCorp said the kit is available through its website to adults and that this FDA approval will allow it to "potentially distribute the kit through retail channels" as well. More stories from theweek.com 7 criminally funny cartoons about Trump's potential pardon spree Trump gets a judicial reality check Why Trump supporters won't accept election results

  • Chuck Schumer had to tell Dianne Feinstein that she should step down as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee twice because she forgot the first conversation they had, new report alleges

    One source told the New Yorker that Feinstein, "wasn't really all that aware of the extent to which she'd been compromised."

  • Wuhan citizen journalist detained for Covid reporting has 'feeding tube forcibly inserted and arms restrained'

    A former lawyer detained for more than six months due to reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan has been fitted with a tube so she can be force-fed after she went on hunger strike, her lawyer said. Zhang Zhan, 37, was apparently unable to pull the tube out as her arms were restrained. She was arrested in May and accused of “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” a charge often used against government critics and activists in China. Zhang attempted to report the virus outbreak on social media and streaming account, and is now being held at a detention centre near Shanghai. She was formally charged with spreading false information in November. Her lawyer, Zhang Keke detailed her deteriorating condition in a blog post after visiting her. “She was wearing thick pyjamas with a girdle around the waist, her left hand pinned in front and right hand pinned behind,” he wrote. “She said she had a stomach tube inserted recently and because she wanted to pull it out, she was restrained.” “In addition to headache, dizziness and stomach pain, there was also pain in her mouth and throat. She said this may be inflammation due to the insertion of a gastric tube.” He added that she said she had expected to go to court in December, but that the appearance had been cancelled and she didn't know how she was going to survive. Zhang refused to stop the hunger strike even after her lawyer told her that her family and loved ones urged her to put an end to it. It’s not the first time that Zhang has been arrested on such charges. She was detained once in 2018 by Chinese authorities and again in 2019 for voicing support for Hong Kong activists. Zhang has denied the allegation of falsifying information, and told her lawyer that she gathered the information on the ground through interviews with Wuhan residents. Several Chinese citizen journalists were arrested and silenced after travelling to Wuhan to report on the virus outbreak and response. Chen Qiushui was among the first to be detained in January and disappeared after he broadcasted live on social media showing scenes of crowded hospitals. Li Zehua, who travelled to Wuhan, went missing in early February and was released in April. Zhang posted videos on Youtube - which is banned in China - consistently from February until her arrest in May. In one video posted in February, she explained her experience of visiting hospitals in Wuhan, and said that the number of infected patients was higher than the government figures. She also questioned the effectiveness of containing the virus at the hospitals. In another video posted in May, she recorded herself outside a major train station in Wuhan where she tried to interview travellers but hardly found any. She said the city of Wuhan was ruled by fear.

  • More Inside a John Stefanidis–Designed Dreamy Escape on the Island of Patmos

    Tasked with a California family’s historic getaway on Patmos, John Stefanidis gives the once-neutral house a vibrant polychrome presenceOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

    Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. Police in the southern region of Rostov said in a statement that a search for the culprits was under way. Russian military experts speculated that the items had been stolen because some of the units had been assembled using precious metals such as gold and platinum.

  • Trump Looks to Congressional Republicans in Latest Effort to Overturn Election Results

    President Trump is continuing to seek alternative pathways to stay in office, including pressuring congressional Republicans and state lawmakers to support his bid after failing to overturn the election results in the court, according to a new report.Trump has been calling Republicans, including Arizona GOP Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and Representative Mike Johnson (R., La.), urging them to continue fighting for his cause and to publicly push the idea that the election was stolen, according to the Washington Post. Trump is also expected to meet with several state attorneys general at the White House on Thursday, while Rudy Giuliani has done similar outreach from the hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19.The report adds that Vice President Mike Pence has also joined the effort to contact governors and other party leaders in key states in an attempt to find any last-ditch efforts to help Trump, though a source told the paper Pence has not pressured the lawmakers to take action and sees his calls as “checking in.”Trump allies in the House have been approaching GOP senators hoping to recruit one to join in objecting to slates of electors on January 6, sources told the paper, when Congress will meet in a joint session to count the electoral votes and finalize Joe Biden’s victory, with Pence presiding.Should a member of the House and a member of the Senate challenge a state’s results, it would trigger a Congressional vote that could force Republicans to choose between accepting the election results — Biden won with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 — or supporting Trump’s efforts to overturn the results.Representative Mo Brooks (R., Ala.) has vowed to challenge the results, though a number of unknowns remain, including how many slates of electors he and other lawmakers plan to contest and whether they can find a Senate Republican to join their effort. According to the Washington Post, House Republicans are eyeing Senators Mike Lee (R., Utah), Ted Cruz (R., Texas), Rand Paul (R., Ky.), Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), and Kelly Loeffler (R., Ga.) as potential allies in their efforts. Brooks and Representative Andy Biggs (R., Ariz.), leader of the House Freedom Caucus, met with the Senate Republican Steering Committee leaders, including Lee and Cruz, during which Brooks and Biggs detailed their plans to trigger a vote.Cruz on Tuesday said the courts would have the final decision on the election. “There are multiple lawsuits raising allegations of fraud and irregularities in this election,” Cruz said. “We need to allow the judicial process to work its way through and resolve those claims.”Trump’s legal efforts have largely fizzled out, with judges across key battleground states including Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, dismissing his claims of voter fraud over lack of substantial evidence. The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by Pennsylvania Republicans to overturn Biden’s win the state.A small number of lawsuits are still working their way through the courts, including in Wisconsin and Georgia, though none are expected to deliver Trump a victory.On Wednesday, Johnson sent an email to House Republicans hoping to find colleagues to sign on to an amicus brief in a last-minute Texas lawsuit looking to disallow results from Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania on Trump’s behalf. Johnson wrote that the president “will be anxiously awaiting the final list to review,” a warning that Trump would be made aware of who had signed and who didn’t.“Most of my Republican colleagues in the House, and countless millions of our constituents across the country, now have serious concerns with the integrity of our election system,” Johnson said in a statement. “The purpose of our amicus brief will be to articulate this concern and express our sincere belief that the great importance of this issue merits a full and careful consideration by the court.”Additionally, more than two dozen members of the House Freedom Caucus and other conservatives signed a separate letter to the president asking that he direct Attorney General William Barr to appoint a special counsel to investigate "irregularities" in the election. Barr last week announced that the Justice Department had found no evidence of voter fraud that would overturn the election results.

  • Starbucks joins McDonald's and Walmart in calling for Congress to pass stimulus package, as CEO announces plans for $15 minimum wage

    Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is calling for a new stimulus package to save small businesses, including independent coffee shops across America.

  • A jail officer in Spokane, Washington, shot and killed a 70-year-old woman in the building's lobby

    Nancy King's nephew told local news he didn't understand why the officer couldn't handle the elderly, 110-pound woman in a less lethal way.