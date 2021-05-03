U.S. households have increased their exposure to stocks to the highest level on record

Dion Rabouin

Data: FactSet; Chart: Dion Rabouin/Axios Visuals

U.S. households increased their exposure to stocks to 41% of their total financial assets in April, the highest level on record, WSJ reported Sunday, citing JPMorgan and Federal Reserve data that dates back to 1952.

Why it matters: It's the latest evidence that investors are getting far more bullish on equities, increasing exposure to risk and reducing hedges.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The data includes 401(k) retirement accounts, which means everyday Americans' savings are following retail and institutional traders' bets that the stock market will continue to fly high.

By the numbers: Stock funds have seen net inflows for seven straight weeks, including a net $53.7 billion for the week ending March 17, an all-time high, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.

The big picture: Everyone and their mother is buying stocks, with flows underpinned by record borrowing from hedge funds and big banks, as well as a record level of margin debt being held by retail and institutional investors.

  • Equity funds haven't seen net outflows since the week of March 3, with the S&P 500 rising by 10% since then.

  • By mid-April, more money had flowed into stock funds this year than had been seen for the 12-year period of 2008-2020.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. market’s CAPE is now the world’s highest and this gives stock investors little cover

    Valuation measures indicate that U.S. stocks have become extremely expensive.

  • Ethereum breaks past $3,000 to quadruple in value in 2021

    Cryptocurrency ether broke past $3,000 on Monday to set a new record high in a dazzling rally that has outshone the bigger bitcoin, with investors betting that ether will be of ever greater use in a decentralised future financial system. Ether, the token transacted on the ethereum blockchain, rose 3% on the Bitstamp exchange to $3,144.81 in morning deals in London. It is up 325% for the year so far, easily outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin.

  • Some economists believe the U.S. may have added more than 2 million jobs in April

    Expectations are growing for Friday's nonfarm payrolls report to be a big one, with some economists expecting it could show the U.S. added jobs in April at a pace not seen since last year's record-setting hiring spree in May and June.Why it matters: While it is not expected to match or exceed June's 4.8 million, some economists believe we could see more than 2 million jobs added, compounding the momentum from March when American employers added 916,000 jobs.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Overall, economists are forecasting 977,500 jobs were added in April, per FactSet. But with vaccinations increasing and real-time data showing business openings picking up and hiring taking off, economists are getting more bullish.Last week's initial jobless claims reading marked the third straight week jobless claims were below 600,000, their lowest since early 2020.What we're hearing: "We added nearly one million jobs in March. Since then vaccinations have risen markedly in the United States. COVID cases and deaths fallen. People are getting back to work safely," Claudia Sahm, senior fellow at the Jain Family Institute, tells Axios.Sahm, creator of the Sahm rule recession indicator, is expecting a net 2 million jobs will be added during the month.The increase in bookings at restaurants and bars over the past two months is "reminiscent" of May and June 2020 when leisure and hospitality employment led the way to record readings, Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, says in a note to clients."Other COVID-sensitive sectors, e.g. retail, health and personal services, are likely to enjoy significant increases as well given the easing of distancing restrictions in many states," she adds. "Net, our bottom up estimates put total hiring at 2.1 million."One level deeper: Adding to the strong trend of hiring, more companies are giving out pay increases. Amazon said Wednesday that more than 500,000 of its employees would receive pay raises of between 50 cents and $3 an hour, while Walmart and Costco announced wide-ranging pay increases earlier this year.Yes, but: "Not all will return implying the labor force participation rate may struggle to return to pre-Covid levels," Bank of America chief economist Michelle Meyer said in a recent note to clients.Even after March's strong jobs report, the labor force participation rate remains at its lowest level excluding the pandemic since 1976, and BofA's Meyer estimates that 4.6 million workers remain out of the labor force due to the pandemic.There were still 8.4 million fewer people employed in the U.S. as of March than there were in February 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Barry Silbert Looks Forward to Selling BTC at $100k to Berkshire Hathaway

    CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG) Barry Silbert has stated that he looks forward to selling BTC to Berkshire Hathaway once it hits $100,000.

  • Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

    Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday. Reports of possible links to very rare blood clots have dented confidence in the shot in Malaysia and elsewhere. AstraZeneca has pointed to regulator recommendations that the vaccine is safe and effective, though some countries have suspended its use due to rising unease or limited it to certain age groups.

  • Buffett: ‘The best thing to do is buy 90% in an S&P 500 index fund’

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett gives advice to individual investors.

  • Mortgage Rates Rates Avoid a 4th Consecutive Weekly Fall as COVID-19 Pegs Back Yields

    Mortgage rates inched up according to Freddie Mac. A spike in new COVID-19 cases globally pegged U.S Treasury yields back, however, in spite of positive stats from the U.S.

  • Australia to spend $1.3 billion on childcare, enticing women back to work

    Australia's conservative government will increase childcare subsidies, officials said on Sunday, in a pre-budget announcement that pledges A$1.7 billion ($1.31 billion) to boost female participation in the workplace. The promised spending comes ahead of a Federal election expected in the next 12 months and follows polls showing Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings have sunk, amid growing anger over allegations of sexual abuse, discrimination against women and misconduct in parliament. "Today's measures... are targeted, and they are an investment in making our economy stronger and boosting female working participation," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra.

  • Biden Open to Options on $4 Trillion American Families Plan

    May.03 -- President Joe Biden is open to various possibilities to making his vision of remaking the federal government a reality as parts of the infrastructure-focused “American Jobs Plan” have been embraced by Republicans. Bloomberg’s Marty Schenker reports.

  • Millennials Are Taking Risks When It Comes To Homebuying — But Are They Worth It?

    The real estate market has been hot for months, making it challenging for buyers to secure their dream homes. With the market so competitive, some buyers -- especially millennial buyers -- have been...

  • Yellen: Biden's phased-in spending plan won't fuel inflation

    President Joe Biden’s massive proposed spending on infrastructure, families and education will not fuel inflation because the plans would be phased in gradually over 10 years, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. Americans’ incomes soared in March by the most on record, boosted by $1,400 federal stimulus checks, and the economy expanded at a vigorous annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of the year, leading to concern over inflationary pressures. Biden laid out his expansive plans in an address to Congress last week.

  • COVID-19 vaccines readily available across the nation

    More than 103 million Americans are now fully vaccinated.

  • Los Angeles County reports zero new COVID-19 deaths

    Los Angeles County, once a hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic, reported zero new coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday and 313 new cases. County health officials said it's likely the actual numbers were higher due to weekend reporting delays, but by all available metrics Los Angeles and California overall are successfully containing the coronavirus. Public health experts attribute L.A.'s declining numbers in part to the low rate of vaccine hesitancy in California, the Los Angeles Times reports; 46.8 percent of L.A. County's 10 million residents are at least partially vaccinated and 31.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and 23,915 deaths, according to a tally by the Times. On Saturday, L.A. County health officials said infections are now at the lowest levels since the pandemic began, and if the daily rate remains below 2 new cases per 100,000 residents this week, most Los Angeles businesses will be able to reopen indoor operations under California's lowest restrictions tier. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutGermany announces bust of 'one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms'

  • Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the "strongest national steps" and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system. Billionaire Uday Kotak, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said a "maximal response measure at the highest level is called for to cut the transmission links", as building healthcare infrastructure will take time. He was speaking on behalf of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), where he is the president.

  • Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

    When selling your home, you'll want to be sure its value is as high as it can be. Be aware of these things that could be harmful to your home's value.

  • 6 people shot in span of 6 hours in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for suspects after six people were shot over a span of six hours in a violent night in Brooklyn.

  • At Tehran garage, Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams

    In the rural, tribal village of Agh Mazar near Iran’s northeastern border with Turkmenistan, girls get married after hitting puberty and devote their lives to raising children. “I have sort of broken taboos,” Roohani said at the garage, where she carefully coats cars with attention-getting gleams and scrapes sludge from their engines.

  • Chia Launches its Green Digital Currency (XCH)

    Chia Network Inc. (“Chia"), a new energy efficient decentralized blockchain created by Bram Cohen (the inventor of BitTorrent), today launches its revolutionary digital currency, chia. The green di...

  • If You Bought $10 Worth of Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    Feeling a twinge of regret for ignoring the crypto market until now? These numbers aren't going to make you feel any better.

  • Mj Rodriguez talks final season of hit FX series 'Pose'

    Following the debut episode of the final season, Rodriguez, who plays Blanca, shared what we can expect, how the season transformed her and how it's paving the way for transgender people of color.