U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line

A house under construction is seen in Los Angeles
Niket Nishant and Abhijith Ganapavaram
·3 min read

By Niket Nishant and Abhijith Ganapavaram

(Reuters) - U.S. mortgage lenders, refinancing companies and real-estate brokers may lay off thousands of employees in the coming months, industry sources said, as many Americans put off buying a home.

Low interest rates, stimulus payments and working from home during the coronavirus pandemic had prompted many millennials to hunt for new homes, fuelling a red-hot U.S. housing market.

But the market is now cooling amid economic uncertainty resulting from the Ukraine conflict and a jump in mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve raises the cost of borrowing.

"We're seeing a reduction in buyer interest because of the cost of buying home and that's due to both the run up in interest rates as well as the ongoing high cost of actually building a home," said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders.

U.S. existing home sales tumbled to a two-year low in May but the median house price rose 14.8% from a year earlier to an all-time high of $407,600, passing $400,000 for the first time.

Ratings agency Fitch expects new home sales this year to fall 2%, compared to its earlier forecast of a 1.8% rise.

The U.S. housing industry, which employs hundreds of thousands of people, is responding by shrinking.

This month, real estate brokers Compass Inc and Redfin Corp both announced hundreds of job cuts.

And as the rate for the most popular U.S. home loan nears its highest level since November 2008, the effects may spread to mortgage companies as demand for refinancing wanes.

Interest rate % on 30-year fixed rate mortgage https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-MORTGAGE/LAYOFFS/znvnegnmgpl/chart.png

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. lender, has started laying off employees in its mortgage arm, citing "cyclical changes in the mortgage market".

More than 1,000 employees would be affected by the move with about half of them moving to different divisions within the bank, a source familiar with the matter said.

Executives at mortgage firm loanDepot Inc said in an earnings call last month that they were expecting to cut headcount to manage costs as market volumes drop. A source at Ally Financial Inc said it was focusing on "prudent and essential hiring only".

Both firms added about 1,000 employees last year.

"There is almost no incentive to refinance. So that drop off in business, in addition to our view of slowing (home) sales, suggests there will need to be layoffs across the industry," Douglas Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, said.

Even if home sales stabilize, refinance volumes are going to be significantly lower than where they were the last couple of years, Leonard Kiefer, deputy chief economist at Freddie Mac, said.

The Southern, Midwest and Western parts of the United States will likely see more housing-related job losses than other areas as they significantly ramped up construction since the pandemic, Olu Sonola, Fitch Head of US Regional Economics, said.

On Thursday, Texas-based mortgage lender First Guaranty Mortgage Corp said it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notifying layoffs of 428 employees.

Homebuilders, who are already reeling under labor shortages, may not announce layoffs due to backlogs, Sonola said.

To be sure, healthy backlogs at some homebuilders, who have learnt their lessons from the global financial crisis of 2008, show it is not all doom and gloom.

"There's still a lot of people who want a single family home," Dietz added.

And some sub-sectors like manufactured homes and recreational vehicle (RV) sites may be insulated from the job cuts as most residents are retired, CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant, Abhijith Ganapavaram and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Recommended Stories

  • GM in driver's seat as Toyota stumbles on chip shortages

    General Motors Co is poised to outsell Japan's Toyota Motor Corp in the second quarter, even as sales at major automakers in the United States are set to drop as inventory shortages persist, industry analysts say. GM, which lost its crown as the U.S. auto sales leader last year for the first time since 1931 to Toyota, is also expected to sell the most new vehicles in the quarter among all big automakers, according to Cox Automotive. Automakers are set to report U.S. new-vehicle sales for three months through June on Friday and Tuesday.

  • Stock Futures Waver After Worst Start to Year in Decades

    U.S. stock futures edged down after Wall Street notched its worst first half of the year in more than half a century.

  • Kohl's scraps sale talks with Franchise Group - CNBC

    Shares of Kohl's fell nearly 15% in premarket trading on Friday on the report, which did not give a reason for the termination of the talks. Facing pressure from activist investors who wanted the company to sell itself, Kohl's began getting bids in January at around $65 a share but rejected them for undervaluing the company. However, market conditions have worsened dramatically since then amid fears of rising interest rates, runaway inflation and the crisis in Ukraine, prompting bidders to either drop out of the takeover race or cut their offer price.

  • Companies covering abortion travel costs for employees now include Target, Yahoo and P&G

    Now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned, a growing list of companies will reimburse workers traveling for reproductive care outside of their home states

  • Tech war: China doubles down on domestic operating systems to cut reliance on Windows, MacOS from the US

    China has created an open platform to accelerate the development of a home-grown desktop operating system, in its latest effort to shake off the country's reliance on foreign systems such as Microsoft Windows and Apple's MacOS. Kylinsoft, a subsidiary of state-owned China Electronics Corp, last week joined forces with more than 10 Chinese entities, including the National Industrial Information Security Development Research Centre, to set up an open-source code community. Named "openKylin", it al

  • Hong Kong: Xi Jinping defends China's rule at handover anniversary

    Despite criticism, China's leader says the "one country two systems" model works and must continue.

  • Scholz Indicates German Government Ready to Support Uniper

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the German government is ready to help companies in need, providing a positive backdrop to talks to bail out embattled energy giant Uniper SE. Most Read from BloombergUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPA“I

  • Profit from Debt Like You’re Rich — This Money Expert Explains How

    This is what I've learned in three decades as a CPA, author and financial counselor: The richest and poorest Americans have the most debt. The rich can stay rich that way, but the poor can never...

  • Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf: ‘Real-estate values moderating in the long term are a good thing’

    Mortgage rates have risen, slowing down activity in the housing sector. “Real-estate values moderating in the long term are a good thing,” Charlie Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo said during the Aspen Ideas Festival, a CNBC event, although he acknowledged that this was bad for the bank’s business. Scharf said it will help ease pressures on inflation, which are being particularly felt in more expensive monthly rents and higher mortgage repayments due to rising interest rates.

  • Tesla's run of record deliveries may be reaching the end of the road

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is expected to end its nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries as a prolonged COVID-related shutdown in Shanghai hit its production and supply chain, highlighting the risks of its reliance on China. While Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has been pursuing the acquisition of social media platform Twitter Inc, his crown jewel, Tesla, has grappled with production glitches in China and slow output growth at new factories in Texas and Berlin. Analysts expect Tesla to report deliveries of 295,078 vehicles for the second quarter as early as Friday, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Bitcoin Buoyancy: Why This Money Expert Still Calls Crypto ‘Wealth Creation Opportunity’ Not Seen in 35 Years

    While we have entered a crypto winter, not everyone sees this as doom and gloom for the ecosystem. Several experts and advisors offer a more nuanced vision of the industry and its prospects, with one...

  • Biden’s a Complete Bozo for Wanting to End Filibuster

    NACHO DOCESpeaking at a news conference at the end of the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday, Joe Biden said that he supports an exception to the filibuster rules “to codify Roe v. Wade in the law.” This is a bad idea for numerous reasons.And I’m not just saying that because I’m pro-life or because I have long supported the filibuster (while being open to lowering the number of votes required for cloture). But even putting aside my admitted biases, this exception would be ill-advised for all conc

  • Another inflation record firms case for bigger ECB rate hikes

    Euro zone inflation hit yet another record high in June as price pressures broadened, and its peak could still be months away, firming the case for rapid European Central Bank rate hikes starting this month. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.6% from 8.1%, Eurostat said on Friday, higher than expectations for 8.4% and driven primarily by energy prices even as food and services also made a marked contribution. At more than four times the ECB's 2% target, inflation is so high it is at risk of getting stuck at uncomfortable levels as businesses and workers adjust their pricing and wage behaviours to the new reality.

  • RBC sees ‘the strongest fundamental oil market set up in decades, maybe ever’

    RBC energy strategist Michael Tran says the supply-side of the oil price equation has been largely de-risked by recent events.

  • The chip boom likely over, as Micron says it’s in a ‘downturn’

    The semiconductor boom of the last two years, in part fueled by pandemic shortages, appears to be coming to an end.

  • New US aid package to Ukraine includes anti-aircraft and offensive weapons

    The next U.S. security assistance package to Ukraine, worth $800 million, will include anti-air defense systems and offensive weaponry, U.S. President Joe Biden said during a press conference on the closing day of NATO’s Madrid summit in Spain on June 30.

  • Disney Finally Renews CEO Bob Chapek’s Contract, But the Damage Is Already Done | Analysis

    Extending the CEO's reign was really the only thing Disney's board could do to silence critics, but it doesn't erase the shaky record

  • Oklahoma's energy secretary supports Supreme Court ruling limiting EPA power

    Oklahoma's top energy official praised a Supreme Court ruling that limited the regulatory power of the Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Vermont Sheriff Refuses To Resign Following Sexual Assault Charges

    Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton could face life in prison if convicted.

  • Toyota unveils its first mass market hybrid car for India, emerging markets

    Toyota Motor Corp on Friday unveiled its first mass market hybrid car for India, a sport utility vehicle (SUV), charting a new course for the Japanese automaker in one of the world's fastest growing car markets. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV, the first car to be built by Toyota as part of a global alliance with Suzuki Motor Corp, will compete with Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors in a segment that accounts for the bulk of auto sales in India. The new model will be a "game changer" in the electric auto space in India, Vikram Kirloskar, vice chairman of local unit Toyota Kirloskar Motor said at a launch event in New Delhi.