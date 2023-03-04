The U.S. housing market just took another hit

Lance Lambert
·4 min read

Back in early February, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari went on CNBC to make it clear that loosening financial conditions, including mortgage rates which had slipped at the time to 6.09%, could interfere with the Fed's inflation fight if it saw the economy warm up.

More from Fortune:

"The [U.S.] housing market is starting to show signs of life again because mortgage rates have come back down," Kashkari said. "You're right it [loosening financial conditions] does make our jobs harder to bring the economy into balance. All things being equal, that means we'd have to do more with our other tools."

In the days following that interview, financial markets tightened back, and the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate shot back up to 6.97% as of Friday, as investors realized that improved economic data means the Federal Reserve will likely hold the federal funds rate higher for longer than previously expected.

Real estate agents and homebuilders had been celebrating a slight improvement in transaction levels spurred by reduced mortgage rates earlier this year, but this rebound in mortgage rates means the U.S. housing market, activity wise, could be in for an extended period of sluggishness.

Already, mortgage purchase applications—a leading indicator for home sales volumes—has started to fall again. Indeed, this week's seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index came in at the lowest level since 1995.

"After a brief revival in application activity in January when mortgage rates dropped down to 6.2%, there has now been three straight weeks of declines in applications as mortgage rates have jumped 50 basis points over the past month," wrote Joel Kan, the deputy chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, earlier this week. “Data on inflation, employment, and economic activity have signaled that inflation may not be cooling as quickly as anticipated, which continues to put upward pressure on rates."

View this interactive chart on Fortune.com

The economic shock from this latest mortgage rate jump means the U.S. housing market slump will continue, and could even deepen, risking pushing the U.S. economy into a recession.

On Tuesday, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas warned that "the perils detected in the U.S. and German housing markets pose a vulnerability to the global outlook because of the size of those nations’ economies and significant cross-border financial spillovers."

Historically speaking, the economic impact from the Fed's inflation fighting always hits housing first. It goes like this: The central bank begins by applying upward pressure on interest rates. Not long afterwards, home sales sink and homebuilders begin to cut back. That causes demand for both commodities (like lumber) and durable goods (like refrigerators) to fall. Those economic contractions then quickly spread throughout the rest of the economy and, in theory, help to rein in runaway inflation.

The question heading forward is if the housing market can absorb these economic shocks without it spreading throughout the rest of the economy. On one hand, private residential fixed investment (i.e. housing GDP) has already seen a sharp pullback. On the other hand, residential construction employment remains at its cycle peak as builders avoid layoffs as they work the historic backlog they accumulated during the Pandemic Housing Boom.

View this interactive chart on Fortune.com

While spiked mortgage rates have translated into a historic pullback in home sales, it hasn't translated into a house price crash. Through December, U.S. single-family home prices as measured by the seasonally adjusted Case-Shiller National Home Price Index (see chart above) are down 2.7% from their June 2022 peak. Without seasonal adjustment national home prices are down 4.4%. (Keep in mind, some regional housing markets still haven't seen a decline.)

"Housing froth has reemerged since 2020, with signs of a pandemic housing boom extending beyond the U.S. to other, mostly advanced, economies. While house-price growth has recently begun to moderate—or, in some countries, to decline—the risk of a deep global housing slide persists," wrote Dallas Fed economists earlier this week.

Heading forward, Dallas Fed economists expect the U.S. housing market to continue passing through a "modest" home price correction. However, if the Federal Reserve were to get even more aggressive in its inflation fight, it could create a "severe" correction in national home prices.

"While a modest housing correction remains the baseline scenario, the risk that a tighter-than-expected monetary policy may trigger a more severe price correction in Germany and the U.S. cannot be ignored," wrote Dallas Fed economists earlier this week.

Want to stay updated on the housing recession? Follow me on Twitter at @NewsLambert.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

More from Fortune:


Recommended Stories

  • Stay Informed: Jerome Powell’s Policy Report & Important Economic Data

    Jerome Powell will deliver his semi-annual policy report to Congress. The monthly jobs report is out Friday, along with some major earnings.

  • ‘Renewed interest’ by potential partners delayed Madera hospital’s bankruptcy filing

    “Around Jan. 3 there was renewed interest by possible suitors and it was decided to postpone the filing” in hope of a deal.

  • Four Days Left Until Freightways Group Limited (NZSE:FRW) Trades Ex-Dividend

    Freightways Group Limited ( NZSE:FRW ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs...

  • Great news for Arvida Group Limited (NZSE:ARV): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...

  • 'I am in awe of the help we received': After BMX bicycle track office trashed, a community rallies

    BMX bicycle track office burglarized; volunteers make repairs. 'It was about as bad as it could be,' said BMX president Jennifer Kraatz.

  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) jumps 13% this week, though earnings growth is still tracking behind three-year shareholder returns

    While CONSOL Energy Inc. ( NYSE:CEIX ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly...

  • ECB's Wunsch: Rate of 4% can't be excluded if core inflation stays high

    The European Central Bank could consider raising its key interest rate as high as 4% if underlying inflation in the euro zone remains persistently high, ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said in comments embargoed until Friday. "If the core inflation would remain at the level we see today in Europe of above 5%, and if we don't get clear signals that core inflation is going down, we will have to do more," Belgian national bank governor Wunsch told a news conference at the bank. Underlying inflation in the 20-nation euro zone, excluding volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, hit 5.0% in October and rose to 5.6% in February, reinforcing evidence that energy-driven price rises are filtering into the broader economy via wages.

  • This Week in Coins: First Fortnight of Straight Losses in 2023, Bitcoin and Ethereum Dip

    The IMF’s managing director this week told a journalist that banning crypto “should not be taken off the table.”

  • Amazon Go stores to close in cities coast to coast

    Amazon is permanently closing some Amazon Go stores in Seattle, San Francisco and New York City, April 1, but new stores are opening as well.

  • Over 4 million gallons of waste from train derailment shipped throughout Ohio, to other states

    Over four million gallons of liquid wastewater and 1,400 tons of solid waste were removed from the Ohio train derailment site and a nearby town in East Palestine.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Bought More Stock

    Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.

  • Astronauts arrive at the International Space Station

    Astronauts from the recent SpaceX launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida were welcomed aboard the International Space Station on Friday.

  • Winner of $754.6 million Powerball Jackpot revealed in Washington state: 'Imagine my shock'

    Becky Bell of Auburn, Washington, bought the lucky ticket at a local Fred Meyer on Feb. 5, the Washington Lottery said in a Friday announcement.

  • 12 High-Growth Forever Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 high-growth forever dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High-Growth Forever Dividend Stocks to Buy. Dividend growers are companies that consistently increase the dividends they pay to their shareholders over time. These […]

  • Ronnie Bell has an impressive one-handed catch at NFL combine

    Most impressive! #GoBlue

  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba blasts critics saying Justin Fields is just a running back

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba blasted critics for their lazy evaluation of Bears QB Justin Fields.

  • Signature Bank Got Hit by Silvergate’s Crisis. Wall Street Is Now a Bit More Cautious.

    Signature Bank pivoted away from the cryptocurrency industry after FTX's collapse—a move that looks smart as peer Silvergate faces a financial crisis.

  • Fed stresses ongoing interest rate hikes needed in monetary report to Congress

    The Federal Reserve underscored Friday in a semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress that inflation remains too high and that ongoing increases in interest rates are needed to bring inflation back down to the Fed’s 2% target.

  • Stocks gain as Fed official backs quarter-point hike

    STORY: When the Fed speaks, the market listens. And on Thursday, Wall Street liked what it heard.Credit this man: Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic, who sparked a relief rally in stocks when he said he preferred a “slow and steady” approach by the Fed to taming inflation.That sent Wall Street’s main indexes, which had started the day slow, ending in positive territory. The Dow gained one percent, and the S&P and Nasdaq each added roughly three-quarters of a percent.Bostic on Thursday said the Fed should stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases, arguing that the impact of higher interest rates on the U.S. economy may only begin to "bite" in earnest this spring. Some traders had begun to price in a half-point hike by the Fed at its next meeting this month.Data on Thursday also showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell again last week, indicating continued strength in the labor market – something that won’t last, says Heartland Advisors CEO Will Nasgovitz.“It looks as though we’re going to see a deterioration in the job market. S&P 500 earnings is a good leading indicator of job openings – that appears to be rolling over. National Association of Independent Business’ intentions for adding employment has clearly plummeted – that’s usually a leading indicator of unemployment going higher. So perhaps the market’s saying that we’re seeing the last gasp of strength in the employment market and perhaps then the Fed will be relenting down the road.”Monthly payrolls and consumer prices data in the coming days will offer investors more clues on how aggressive the central bank may be.As for individual movers, Salesforce soared 11.5% to notch its biggest one-day percentage gain since August 2020, after the cloud-based software firm forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates and doubled its share buyback to $20 billion.Tesla fell nearly 6% after Chief Executive Elon Musk and team's four-hour presentation failed to impress investors with few details on its plan to unveil an affordable electric vehicle.And Macy's jumped 11% after the department store chain forecast full-year profit above Wall Street’s estimates.

  • Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson runs 4.6 in the 40

    One of the best edge rushing prospects for the 2023 draft had a strong showing in his Combine drills. Alabama’s Will Anderson ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash on Thursday. He also had a 1.61-second, 10-yard split, illustrating his explosiveness on the edge. Anderson, who weighed in at 253 pounds and checked in at 6-foot-3, did [more]