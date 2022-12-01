U of Idaho mourns 'beautiful souls' as police clarify 'targeted' claims

The lead prosecutor in the case of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death last month said investigators believed the attacker was "specifically looking" at the house where the slayings occured, but police later walked back that claim, saying it wasn't known if the house or any of the students were "specifically targeted."

The backtrack came after Latah County prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview with NewsNation Tuesday, Nov. 29, that "investigators believe that whoever is responsible was specifically looking at this particular residence."

In a statement a day later, the Moscow Police department said they spoke with Thompson and there had been a "miscommunication," emphasizing that detectives were still investigating the motive for the attack.

"Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted but continue to investigate," Moscow police said.

"At this time, there is no change or new information in this case, and references otherwise would be inaccurate," police added.

The statement came as thousands of people gathered at an on-campus vigil for the slain students: Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

People attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, hold up their phones during a moment of silence, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. (Ted S. Warren / AP)

The four students were found dead with multiple stab wounds on Nov. 13. Police have not yet identified a suspect or uncovered a weapon, but said they were continuing to look through hundreds of pieces of evidence in the still-unsolved crime.

Steve Goncalves, the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves, said the community lost "four beautiful souls" while speaking at the vigil.

"They came here together ... and in the end, they died together, in the same room and the same bed," he said of his daughter and Mogen's final moments. "It's a shame and that hurts."

Several other towns and universities across the state held vigils to come together and honor the students' lives.

"Make sure you spend as much time as possible with those people because time is precious and it’s something you can’t get back," Stacy Chapin, Ethan Chapin's mother, said at the University of Idaho vigil.

Criminologist Dr. Casey Jordan told TODAY the attacker may have been in the crowd at one of the vigils.

"It wouldn’t be at all surprising, if the killer does indeed live in the community, [and] would show up at some of these public events, simply to observe, if you will, the outcome of his crime," she said.

Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin.

With no suspects named and no weapon found more than two weeks after the slayings, police have asked the public to submit footage from the night of the attacks to help investigators build a detailed timeline of events.

"One of the areas that would be really helpful is the fraternity house," Aaron Snell, public information officer for the Moscow police, told TODAY. "It would be nice to know maybe who they interacted with, maybe what routes they took to go home."

Kernodle and Chapin attended a party at the Sigma Chi fraternity house on Nov. 12, and returned home around 1:45 a.m., according to police. Goncalves and Mogen were at a bar until about 1:30 a.m., and then were seen on a video live-stream ordering food at a food truck around 1:40 a.m.

Police said Goncalves and Mogen "used a private party" to get a ride home, and arrived at their house around 1:56 a.m. Once they were home, Goncalves and Mogen called an unnamed man multiple times, though police have said he is not believed to be involved in the crime.

The stabbings took place sometime after 2 a.m., in the "early morning hours," according to police. Two other roommates were home at the time of the attack, but did not wake up until earlier that morning, police have said.

The two surviving roommates called friends over to the house for help because they believed one of their roommates had passed out and wasn't waking up, according to police.

A 911 call came from the cell phone of one of the surviving roommates at 11:58 a.m. on Nov. 13 reporting an unconscious person, according to police. When police arrived on the scene, they found two victims on the second floor and two others on the third floor.

The surviving roommates, along with the friends who were in the residence when 911 was called, are not believed to be suspects at this time. Police have also ruled out the person who drove Goncalves and Mogen home, along with a man seen near the pair at the food truck.

Early in the investigation, police described the stabbings were "targeted" and "isolated." They also previously said there was no threat to the public, but walked back that claim on Nov. 16.

"We cannot say that there is no threat to the community," Moscow police Chief James Fry said during a Nov. 16 press conference. "There is a threat out there, possibly."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com