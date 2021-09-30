U.S. immigration agents to more narrowly target migrants for deportation

FILE PHOTO: ICE Field Office Director, Enforcement and Removal Operations, David Marin and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Fugitive Operations team search for a Mexican national at a home in Hawthorne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mica Rosenberg and Kristina Cooke
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Mica Rosenberg and Kristina Cooke

(Reuters) - The U.S. government will narrow who immigration agents target for arrest and deportation, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday, in a marked departure from the hard-line approach taken by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

New guidance issued on Thursday gives agents more discretion to make case-by-case decisions, Mayorkas said, focusing primarily on those who pose a national security or public safety threats and recent border crossers.

Immigrants who have been in the United States for a lengthy period of time, who are elderly or minors or whose family members might be adversely affected by deportation could be spared enforcement, according to a memo issued Thursday. Other mitigating factors given consideration could be service in the military by the immigrant or an immediate family member or those who have been victims of a crime among other examples, the memo sent to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said. The new guidelines take effect in 60 days.

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, pledged a more humanitarian approach to immigration than his Republican predecessor Trump. Under Trump, ICE agents were told no immigrant would be exempt from immigration enforcement including low-level offenders and non-criminals, as well as people who have been in the United States for many years.

"It is estimated there are more than 11 million undocumented or otherwise removable non-citizens in the United States," including teachers, farmworkers and people working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, the memo said. "We do not have the resources to apprehend and seek the removal of every one."

The new guidelines do not include categories, but rather instruct the agents to look at the totality of circumstances as a way to prioritize resources.

"In the area of public safety, very often guidelines in the past have defined who is a public safety threat by looking at the issue categorically, if you have done X than you are public safety threat," Mayorkas said. That approach "could lead to ineffective and unjust results," he said.

Earlier interim guidelines by the Biden administration instructed ICE agents to focus on categories of immigrants deemed security threats and those who entered the United States after Nov. 1, 2020. A federal judge blocked those guidelines in August, siding with two Republican-led states - Texas and Louisiana - that had challenged them.

(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Kristina Cooke; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. unveils new limits on immigration arrests and deportations

    The Biden administration directed U.S. officials to focus on detaining immigrants determined to pose a threat to national security or public safety, as well as migrants who recently crossed the southern border.

  • In new guidelines, DHS says people shouldn't be deported solely for being undocumented

    Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the department will focus on removing undocumented individuals who are a threat to national security.

  • Will the US government avoid a shutdown – and what happens next?

    Congress took a big step toward avoiding a partial federal shutdown on Thursday – now the US must raise the national debt ceiling before mid-October The Senate passed a bill Thursday to keep the government funded through 3 December. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The US government is embroiled in a game of three-dimensional chess with time running out and trillions of dollars at stake. The first dimension is a must-do: fund the government by Friday to avoid it shutting down. In a typi

  • US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q2 to 6.7%

    The U.S. economy expanded at a 6.7% annual pace from April through June, the Commerce Department said Thursday, slightly upgrading its estimate of last quarter's growth in the face of a resurgence of COVID-19 in the form of the delta variant. The government's estimate of growth in the second quarter — its last of three — was up from its previous estimate of a 6.6% annual pace that will likely mark a high point for the economy's expansion this year as the virus slows some activity, government support programs wind down and manufacturing supply-chain issues persist. A key factor in the upgraded growth estimate for the April-June quarter was a slightly higher level of consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70% of economic activity.

  • U.S. economy grew revised 6.7% in second quarter, GDP shows

    The economy grew at a 6.7% annual pace in the second quarter, revised government figures show, as the U.S. got a big jolt in the spring from government stimulus and coronavirus vaccines.

  • Haiti's election postponed indefinitely after PM dismisses electoral council

    Haiti's November election has been postponed after Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Monday dismissed the nine-member council responsible for organizing elections, per Reuters. The latest: Henry told AP Tuesday evening that a referendum to reform the country's constitution will take place by February, with presidential and legislative elections to follow shortly thereafter. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Haiti's ele

  • Live updates: Congress passes bill to avert government shutdown, sending bill to Biden's desk

    Congress approves government funding hours before midnight deadline for a government shutdown.

  • Joe Manchin, America’s climate decider-in-chief, is a coal baron

    The pivotal Democratic senator owns millions of dollars in coal stocks. Shouldn’t he recuse himself from US climate talks? Joe Manchin (left) poses with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh in August, during a tour of a coal mine in Dallas, West Virginia. Photograph: AP Joe Manchin has never been this famous. People around the world now know that the West Virginia Democrat is the essential 50th vote in the US Senate that president Joe Biden needs to pass his agenda into law. That includes Biden’s climate

  • Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal

    With President Joe Biden's government overhaul at risk, Democrats confronted high-stakes trouble Thursday as a promised vote on the first piece, a slimmer $1 trillion public works bill, faltered amid stalled talks on his more ambitious package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting privately with factions of lawmakers throughout the day and Biden cleared his schedule to work the phones, Democrats determined to push ahead, strike a deal over his bigger $3.5 trillion effort and avoid what would be a stunning setback if voting on the public works bill failed or had to be scrapped. Democrats are deeply at odds, trust torn, as progressive lawmakers threaten to withhold votes on the roads-and-bridges infrastructure bill they view as insufficient unless it is paired with Biden's broader vision.

  • Comparing and Contrasting the FIRE Movement With ‘Lying Flat’

    Anyone looking to break the chains of 9-to-5 drone life will find no shortage of inspiration online -- tiny homes, side gigs, you name it. Millions of people across the world searching for meaning and...

  • Demo turns violent as Taliban fires shots to break up womens' protest

    The Taliban cracked down on a small women’s rights demonstration on Thursday, firing shots into the air and pushing back protesters, according to reports.

  • Top General Testifies About Call with Nancy Pelosi To Discuss Nuclear Attack, Whether Donald Trump Is 'Crazy'

    Gen. Mark Milley told the Senate Armed Services Committee he's not qualified to evaluate the president's mental health and said calls to a Chinese general were coordinated with Trump administration officials

  • Oregon school board bans Pride flags, other "political" symbols from classrooms

    The school board of Newberg, Oregon, passed a resolution Tuesday banning teachers in the district from displaying “political, quasi-political or controversial" symbols in the classroom, The Oregonian reports.Why it matters: The 4-3 vote comes after a couple of racist incidents happened in the school district, and the measure was approved despite teachers in the district rallying in opposition to it.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fr

  • United Airlines cuts number of workers facing termination over vaccine noncompliance

    United Airlines on Thursday trimmed the number of employees who are facing termination for defying the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Chicago-based carrier said only 320 U.S.-based staff are now not in compliance with its COVID-19 vaccination policy, marking a 46% drop in the past two days. Excluding those who have sought an exemption, United said 99.5% of U.S.-based employees now have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Corey Lewandowski fired from Trump PAC after sexual harassment allegations

    Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general who is working at the super PAC, will succeed Lewandowski, a spokesperson for Trump's leadership PAC said.

  • Journalist Fatema Hosseini describes her escape from Afghanistan as the Taliban closed in

    "The Taliban had not yet knocked on my door, but we knew they would." As Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, Hosseini and her family made a daring escape

  • Myanmar currency drops 60% in weeks as economy tanks since February coup

    Many gold shops and money exchanges closed on Wednesday due to the turmoil, while the kyat’s dive trended on social media with comments ranging from stark warnings to efforts to find some humour as yet another crisis hits the strife-torn nation. "This will rattle the generals as they are quite obsessed with the kyat rate as a broader barometer of the economy, and therefore a reflection on them," Richard Horsey, a Myanmar expert at the International Crisis Group, said. In August, the Central Bank of Myanmar tried tethering the kyat 0.8% either side of its reference rate against the dollar, but gave up on Sept. 10 as pressure on the exchange rate mounted.

  • Gov. Kristi Noem denies allegation of affair with Corey Lewandowski: 'Total garbage'

    Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., denied allegations that she had an extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski following a report from a conservative outlet.

  • Americans way off on number of Latinos they think are undocumented, poll finds

    About 13 percent of U.S. Latinos are undocumented, but Americans think the number is about a third of even four-in-ten Hispanics, a new survey found.

  • NC deputy held at gunpoint in Cook Out drive-thru line, the Sheriff’s Office says

    The deputy originally came to the restaurant to buy a drink.