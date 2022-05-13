U.S. import prices unchanged as petroleum costs drop

·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices were unexpectedly flat in April as a decline in the cost of petroleum offset gains in food and other products, a further sign that inflation has probably peaked, though it will remain elevated.

The unchanged reading in import prices followed a 2.9% surge in March, the Labor Department said on Friday. In the 12 months through April, import prices rose 12.0% after accelerating 13.0% in the year through March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices, which exclude tariffs, would climb 0.6%.

Import prices increased 6.8% over the first quarter.

Government data this week showed monthly consumer prices increased at the slowest pace in eight months, while the gain in producer prices was the smallest since last September.

With oil prices drifting higher in May, monthly import, consumer and producer prices are likely to pick up. Annual inflation rates are expected to continue edging lower, though likely to stay above the Federal Reserve's 2%.

The deceleration is mostly the result of last year's big increases dropping out of the calculation.

The Fed last week raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, the biggest hike in 22 years, and said it would begin trimming its bond holdings next month. The U.S. central bank started raising rates in March.

Imported fuel prices dropped 2.4% last month after soaring 17.3% in March. Petroleum prices declined 2.9%, while the cost of imported food increased 0.9%. Prices of imported capital goods rose 0.4%, matching March's gain. The cost of imported consumer goods excluding motor vehicles was unchanged. Prices of imported motor vehicles and parts climbed 0.3%.

Excluding fuel and food, import prices rose 0.4%. These so-called core import prices advanced 1.3% in March. They increased 6.9% on a year-on-year basis in April.

Some of the slowdown in the monthly core import price gains reflect the dollar's strength against the currencies of the United States' main trade partners. The greenback has gained about 2.65% on a trade-weighted basis since the Fed started raising interest rates.

The price of goods imported from China advanced 0.2% after rising 0.5% in March. They increased 4.6% on a year-on-year basis.

The report also showed export prices rose 0.6% in April after surging 4.1% in March. Prices for agricultural exports advanced 1.1%, a slowdown from the 4.3% acceleration logged in March. Higher prices in April for corn, cotton, meat and nuts more than offset lower prices for wheat and soybeans.

Nonagricultural export prices rose 0.5%. Export prices increased 18.0% on a year-on-year basis in April. That followed an 18.6% advance in March.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Mark Potter and Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Body found near Rock Hill identified as missing York SC teen, sheriff and coroner say

    The body was found May 8, about two weeks after the teenager was reported missing, according to law enforcement officials.

  • OAN dismissed from election workers' suit after settlement

    A judge has dismissed conservative cable news channel One America News Network from a defamation lawsuit filed by two Georgia election workers after the two sides reached a settlement. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss in December sued OAN, its owners and its chief White House correspondent over debunked claims that the mother-and-daughter pair introduced suitcases of illegal ballots while working as ballot counters at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta in November 2020 and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

  • Teenage boy fatally shot in Niles, police say attack was not random

    Investigators believe the suspects and the victim knew each other and that the shooting was not random.

  • A truck killed a pedestrian, dragged victim 4 miles or more in north Fresno, police say

    The victim’s body was too badly damaged to immediately determine the gender, police say.

  • Pence backs Georgia's Kemp in opposition to Trump

    Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will host a rally for Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on the eve of his re-election race, setting up a direct clash with former President Donald Trump as Republicans vie to keep control of the key southern state. The move is a marked split between Trump and his former vice president as Trump continues to air his grievances aimed at re-litigating the 2020 election and repeat his false claims of widespread voter fraud, as Republicans weigh their path forward. "I am proud to offer my full support for four more years of Brian Kemp as governor of the great state of Georgia!” Pence said in a statement released by Kemp's campaign for the May 23 event.

  • Texas heatwave will test power grid early next week

    The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, has said it expects to have enough electricity to meet demand. AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Houston, the biggest city in Texas, would reach 98 degrees Fahrenheit (36.7 Celsius) on Monday before easing to the low to mid 90s F for the rest of the week. Extreme weather reminds Texans of the February freeze in 2021 that left millions without power, water and heat for days during a deadly storm as ERCOT scrambled to prevent a grid collapse after an unusually large amount of generation was shut.

  • Revealed: supporters of Trump’s big lie work as election officials across Georgia

    Officials with extensive power over election administration in at least seven counties of crucial swing state found to have promoted falsehood that 2020 election was stolen by Biden The officials promoting Trump’s big lie span the state, from suburban counties outside Atlanta to rural counties near the Tennessee and Alabama borders. Composite: The Guardian/The Atlantic Journal Constitution/Tom Smiley/Ben Johnson/Pam Peters The effort to install local election officials who promote Donald Trump’s

  • Abortion rights rallies planned for 3 Cape Cod towns Saturday spurred by Supreme Court leak

    Cape Cod abortion rights activists plan three "Bans Off Our Bodies" rallies Saturday spurred by the leaked Supreme Court draft overturning Roe v. Wade.

  • Longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Czech resort

    A pedestrian suspension bridge that is the longest such construction in the world has opened at a mountain resort in the Czech Republic. Critics say the bridge is too big for the surrounding environment, while others argue it will attract too many tourists to the town, which has a population of less than 500.

  • Are the Boston Celtics finally in control of their East semis series with the Milwaukee Bucks?

    Or should we wait and see how Game 5 goes before saying?

  • Helsinki urges patience after Turkey says not supportive of Finland joining NATO

    Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto urged patience on Friday and called for a step-by-step approach in response to Turkish resistance to Finnish and Swedish NATO membership. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan earlier said NATO member Turkey could not support Finnish and Swedish plans to join the alliance, erecting a potential stumbling block as membership requires unanimous backing from all 30 member states. "We need some patience in this type of process, it's not happening in one day ... Let's take issues step-by-step," Haavisto told reporters.

  • Top 12 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the top 12 electricity utility dividend stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to Top 5 Electric Utility Dividend Stocks To Buy. Inflation is cutting deep into the pockets of everyday citizens across the globe. In […]

  • 5 Ways Jeff Bezos Lives an Extravagant Life

    Jeff Bezos was flying high during the pandemic, both literally and figuratively. In August 2020, he became the first human being on Earth to amass a net worth of more than $200 billion. A little less...

  • Nick Saban says he played golf with Ken Griffey Jr. at Augusta National

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban: "I usually play once a year. It's a unique place."

  • 10 Defensive ETFs to Buy Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive ETFs to buy before recession. If you want to read about some more defensive ETFs, go directly to 5 Defensive ETFs to Buy Before Recession. Sometimes, the best offense is a good defense. This is certainly the case at the stock market these days as inflation and rising […]

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Here's why gas prices are hitting record highs even as crude oil has fallen

    Given that 59% of gas prices come from the cost of crude, a 22% decline in oil should've translated to a 13% dip at the pump — but that didn't happen.

  • Canoo warns company could go out of business before a single car is made in Pryor

    Leadership of electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo warned shareholders Tuesday night it may go out business before it produces a single car at its proposed factory in Pryor.

  • Record Iranian Oil Flows to Venezuela Signal Production Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inflation in America Is Punishing a Texas Town and Its ResidentsCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksVenezuelan oil production is set to get a boost from recor

  • Southwest repeats, Hawaiian surges in WSU airline report

    Overall industry performance declined in 2021 as passenger counts soared over 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.