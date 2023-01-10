U.S. imports of containerized goods retreat to pre-pandemic level

Stacked containers and crains are shown at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - U.S. imports of goods in ocean shipping containers in December fell to levels approaching those last seen before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report said on Tuesday.

Demand for kitchen appliances, furniture, big-screen TVs, apparel and other retail goods softened late last year as record inflation bit into disposable income and consumers shifted spending back to travel and other previously restricted activities.

December 2022 U.S. container import volume topped 1.9 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs), according to Descartes Systems Group. That was down 19% from the year earlier, but 1% above December 2019, the logistics software provider said. Then, the pandemic spawned an unexpected container cargo surge that overwhelmed seaports and upended global supply chains.

"The December U.S. container import data points to less pressure on supply chains and logistics operations, but there are still a number of issues that may cause further disruptions in 2023," said Chris Jones, an executive vice president at Descartes.

Those include outbreak risks from new variants of the virus that causes COVID, Russia's war in Ukraine, ongoing labor negotiations at busy U.S. West Coast ports and the threat of global recession, experts said.

Despite the sharp volume downturn in December, 2022 is shaping to be the second-busiest year after 2021 for U.S. container imports.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Bayer flags new blood thinner as $5 billion-plus opportunity

    Bayer predicted on Tuesday its experimental drug against dangerous blood clots could make more than 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in peak annual sales, as the company seeks to revive a share price that has drawn interest from activist investors. The first revenue outlook for asundexian, designed to prevent thrombosis and strokes, shows Bayer's confidence that it can replace revenue from one of its pharmaceutical best-sellers, Xarelto, which is set to lose protection from key European patents in 2026. Despite recent courtroom victories for the German group, its shares have been weighed down by litigation over weedkiller Roundup and over environmental pollution with chemicals known as PCBs.

  • Artist creates inspiring tribute to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin out of Rubik's Cubes

    Dylan Sadiq, known as "The College Cuber," used Rubik's Cubes to create a portrait of Damar Hamlin in tribute to the recovering Bills football player.

  • 'Fully vaccinated queens': First vaccine for honeybees approved in US

    The first vaccine for honeybees has been approved by the U.S.D.A. in an effort to help one of the planet's most important pollinators.

  • Legal recreational marijuana sales starting in Connecticut

    Connecticut's first round of retail cannabis sales for adults 21 and older was set to begin Tuesday morning at seven existing medical marijuana establishments across the state, less than two years after Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation making Connecticut the latest state to legalize recreational sales. As many as 40 dispensaries, along with dozens of other cannabis-related businesses, are expected to eventually open in Connecticut by the end of 2023. “Today is historic, but the real story is about the benefits to come that will transform lives and communities,” Adam Wood, president of the Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond reports bigger quarterly loss as bankruptcy threat looms

    The company's net sales fell 33% to $1.26 billion in its third quarter as inflation strained consumers' pockets and shoppers mostly focused on products other than home goods, furniture and decor - merchandise core to Bed Bath & Beyond's inventory mix. Bed, Bath and Beyond's inventory fell to $1.44 billion in its holiday quarter, down 24.9% year on year, after shedding some of its owned brands. The big-box retailer is considering skipping its debt payments due on Feb. 1 in an effort to conserve cash ahead of a possible bankruptcy filing, Reuters reported earlier.

  • BlockFi's CEO cashed out $9 million from the crypto platform just after FTX gave it a multimilllion-dollar support loan

    BlockFi's CEO Zac Prince reportedly withdrew about $9 million from the crypto lender last year to pay US federal and state taxes after a hefty loan from FTX.

  • Europe had second-warmest year on record in 2022, EU scientists say

    Europe experienced its second-warmest year on record in 2022, European Union scientists said on Tuesday, as climate change unleashed record-breaking weather extremes that slashed crop yields, dried up rivers and led to thousands of deaths. The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said 2022 was also the world's fifth-warmest year, by a small margin. C3S records date back to 1950, but other, longer datasets confirm 2022 was the world's fifth-warmest year since at least 1850.

  • Packers WR Christian Watson finishes rookie season with 100-yard game

    In the final game of his rookie season, Packers WR Christian Watson caught five passes for 104 yards and ran twice for 12 yards.

  • Protesters rally outside Iranian prison

    STORY: The footage, shot at night time, showed dozens gathered outside Rajai Shahr prison and chanting slogans against the country's ruling clerics.Rights activists on social media said two protesters, 22-year-old Mohammad Ghobadlou and 18-year-old Mohammad Boroughani, had been transferred to solitary confinement ahead of their execution in the Rajai Shahr prison in Karaj.In one clip, Ghobadlou's mother said her son's case was an injustice and that he was innocent.The protest came after Iran hanged two other men on Saturday (January 7), one of them a karate champion with several national titles, in its attempts to stamp out demonstrations, which have slowed considerably since it began carrying out executions within weeks of arrests.

  • Tesla price cuts drive demand in China, Bank of America sets new price target for Ferrari

    Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian discusses the backlash in China against Tesla’s price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y as well as wait times for the electric vehicles.

  • Hearing sought for man facing execution who claims innocence

    Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn't kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die by injection Feb. 7 for the 2004 killings of Angela Rowe, 28, along with her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, 6-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and 5-year-old son Tyrese Conley. A spokesman for Bell said Monday that the request is being reviewed.

  • Thailand U-turns on COVID vaccination rule for visitors

    Thailand has rescinded an entry policy announced at the weekend requiring visitors to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, its health minister said on Monday, citing sufficient immunisation levels in China and globally. Anutin Charnvirakul said checking evidence of vaccinations was inconvenient and a panel of heath experts had agreed to withdraw the new rule, which was announced on Saturday by aviation authorities ahead of an expected deluge of visitors from China, where COVID-19 cases have surged. "Showing proof of vaccination would be cumbersome and inconvenient, and so the group's decision is that it is unnecessary," Anutin told reporters.

  • Lebanese Hezbollah condemns Charlie Hebdo cartoons in France

    Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Tuesday condemned the cartoons published recently by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that mocked Iran's ruling clerics and urged France to punish the publication. The Iran-backed Hezbollah said the offensive caricatures were an “ugly act by the magazine” that targeted Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, revered as the spiritual leader for tens of millions of pious Shiites throughout the world, including in Lebanon. Charlie Hebdo has a long history of publishing vulgar cartoons mocking Islamists, which critics say are deeply insulting to Muslims.

  • Georgia grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election

    The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued a two-page order Monday dissolving the special grand jury, saying it had completed its work and submitted a final report. The lengthy investigation has been one of several around the country that threaten legal peril for Trump as he mounts a third bid for the White House.

  • Why Do We Keep Widening Highways When We Know It Doesn't Improve Traffic?

    The concept of induced demand is far from new at this point. It’s been around since at least the 1960s, and we’ve reported on it for years. And despite Elon Musk infamously disagreeing, it’s a real thing that’s backed up by a ton of research. When you widen a road and add lanes, congestion and traffic speeds may initially improve, but it doesn’t last. In the long term, all you get is more cars and more traffic. And yet, despite knowing that widening roads generally doesn’t work, states have cont

  • 'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe is selling half his antique motorcycle collection

    “All of these bikes have had a special place in my heart and a lot of incredible moments finding them that I will never forget,” Mike Wolfe said.

  • I thought the COVID-19 pandemic was over – until I infected my family | Opinion

    Former Titan joins "GEAR UP, Tennessee!" campaign to raise awareness of infection danger and encourage COVID vaccinations.

  • Crypto contagion deepens: Coinbase to slash nearly 1,000 jobs

    Last year, rising interest rates and worries of an economic downturn wiped out more than a trillion dollars from the crypto sector. The slump also forced key industry players such as Three Arrows Capital and Celsius Network to shut shop. "We also saw the fallout from unscrupulous actors in the industry, and there could still be further contagion," Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong said in a blog post.

  • Why car sales are falling in the U.S.

    GM retook the sales crown, but in a rough year for automakers

  • The Real Shortage Facing the Oil and Gas Industry? Talent

    As the world clamors for energy, the oil and gas industry is facing its own crisis: attracting talented employees.