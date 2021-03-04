U.S. imposes fresh export controls on Myanmar over military coup

Shawna Chen
·2 min read

The United States on Thursday announced new export restrictions for Myanmar, and added the country's defense and home affairs ministries and other entities to a trade blacklist.

The big picture: The new rules come in response to the escalating military crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details: The new rules include a more restrictive review of license applications for exports and reexports involving sensitive items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) to any end user in Myanmar.

  • Exports of items intended for military use are subjected to additional restrictions under the EAR, with applications reviewed "under a presumption of denial."

  • The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) is applying the measures "consistently with the policy applied to similar transactions involving the People’s Republic of China, Russia, and Venezuela."

  • BIS has also added Myanmar's defense and home affairs ministries, the Myanmar Economic Corporation and the Myanmar Economic Holding Limited to the Entity List, which is used to limit export licensing for individuals or organizations "reasonably believed to be involved ... in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States."

What they're saying: "The United States remains fully committed to the people of Burma, and strongly condemns violence by the Burmese military against peaceful protesters," the Commerce Department said in a statement.

  • "We will not allow the Burmese military to continue to benefit from access to items subject to the EAR. Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military’s actions," the department added.

  • "The U.S. government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Protests in Myanmar continue after dozens killed

    Several thousand anti-coup protesters returned to the streets of Myanmar on Thursday, a day after 38 people were killed by security forces. (March 4)

  • Myanmar protests and crackdown intensify, U.S. imposes trading curbs

    The United Nations said 38 people had been killed during Wednesday's demonstrations, far more in a single day than the 23 believed to have been killed up until March 1. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet demanded the security forces halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters." Bachelet said more than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.

  • South Africa crocodiles: Hunt on after mass escape in Western Cape

    An unknown number remain at large after escaping a breeding farm in Western Cape province.

  • Child missing from Arizona may have been seen in Rock Hill, police say

    The 3-year-old is one of three children reported missing in October in Glendale, Arizona.

  • COVID-19 delayed the PGA Tour dream of this former Georgia golfer, but he’s still smiling

    He sat on the hotel balcony, kicked his feet up, looked out at the ocean and settled in for an hour of media interviews. Didn't happen.

  • Joe Biden calls it 'a big mistake' for states to lift mask mandates; North Dakota has nation's worst virus rate: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The White House was bullish on vaccines, masks and its stimulus bill Wednesday as the U.S. death toll neared 520,000. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • “This Is A Government-Controlled Genocide”: ‘Welcome To Chechnya’ Director David France On Russian Republic’s Anti-LGBTQ Campaign

    For LGBTQ people in Chechnya, life has become a nightmare. The Russian republic has never been very hospitable to gays, but in 2017 the Chechen government launched an outright purge against perceived members of the LGBTQ community. “People in Chechnya who are suspected of being lesbian, gay or bisexual, are facing a ‘new wave of […]

  • Rory McIlroy follows Tiger Woods’ lead, gets into contention again at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    It didn't take long for Rory McIlroy to climb into contention on Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Tiger Woods often did the same.

  • Saudi prince pushes on with $500 billion megacity as U.S. points the finger over Khashoggi killing

    Yet preparations for NEOM, the $500 billion signature project in Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy, are well underway. The organisation behind the development, expected to be close to the size of Belgium when it is completed, will hire 700 people this year, according to Simon Ainslie, the venture's chief operating officer. While NEOM is being sold as a vision of a brighter future, international investors have yet to bite.

  • Grayscale Discount Might Signal Start of Fresh Bitcoin Rally, Bloomberg’s McGlone Says

    Far from a signal of distress, a negative level on the "Grayscale premium" might signal a market reset for a fresh bitcoin rally.

  • Philippines receives its first AztraZeneca vaccines under COVAX

    The Philippines has received its first delivery of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots, secured through the vaccine-sharing COVAX facility, its health ministry said on Thursday. The country hopes to get a total of 4.58 million doses of AstraZeneca shots via COVAX by May, and the newly arrived 487,200 doses are the initial shipment. The first batch of AstraZeneca doses will add to the Southeast Asian country's stock of 600,0000 Sinovac vaccines that China donated, and which Manila used to launch its inoculation campaign on Monday.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held under ‘brutal’ conditions, brother claims

    Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges

  • North Korea's Kim stresses roles of city, county leaders: KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed the significance of the role that city and county chief secretaries have in improving the lives of the people and carrying out his five-year economic policies, state news media KCNA said on Thursday. North Korea's drastic measures to contain COVID-19 have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship, including reports of starvation, for its citizens, already battered by international sanctions, a United Nations investigator said. Kim said the city and county chief secretaries had responsibility for taking care of their residents and urged them to embark on a fresh "turning point" to help develop their areas in line with his new five-year strategy unveiled at the January party congress.

  • Slumping Kings beat short-handed Lakers 123-120

    Buddy Hield shook off a sore ankle to score 29 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 123-120 on Wednesday night. Hield’s status for the game was in doubt because of a sprained right ankle, but he decided to play through it and helped the Kings win for just the second time in the past 12 games. “We've been in a bad funk,” Hield said.

  • Biden news - live: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Google ends sale of ads using individual web tracking data

    Google says it won't develop new ways to follow individual users across the internet after it phases out existing ad-tracking technology from its Chrome browser, a change that could shake up the online advertising industry. Google says it's taking the move to protect user privacy. It's part of a broader shift in the industry as marketers such as Apple and regulators in the U.K., U.S. and elsewhere increasingly are seeking ways to phase out more egregious data collection practices.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • SpaceX's Starship rocket lands but then explodes

    Elon Musk's concept space vehicle completes a test flight but then destroys itself in flames.

  • Most Japanese oppose Tokyo Games this year -poll

    A majority of Japanese people are opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympic Games this year, due to concerns over the global health crisis.That’s according to a Yomiuri daily poll released on Wednesday.The Tokyo Games were already postponed last year and rescheduled for this July.While 70 percent of those surveyed said they were at least “somewhat interested” in the Summer Games, Yomiuri found that 58 percent were against holding the event this year.If the Games were to go on, over 90 percent said the crowd should be kept to a minimum or not allowed at all.The poll was conducted between mid-January through February, when much of the country remained under a state of emergency.A Reuters poll last month showed nearly two-thirds of Japanese companies also oppose holding the Games this year, a shift from the last survey which showed most in favor.As for now, Greater Tokyo remains in a state of emergency, with restrictions on gathering, business hours and foreign travel into the country.Local media reported earlier this week that those restrictions are likely to extend two weeks longer than expected.