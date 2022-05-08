U.S. imposes sanctions on 27 Gazprombank executives, Russian TV stations

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gazprombank is seen at a branch office in Moscow
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Mason and Steve Holland
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

By Jeff Mason and Steve Holland

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday unveiled sanctions against three Russian television stations, banned Americans from providing accounting and consulting services to Russians, and sanctioned executives from Gazprombank to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions are the latest effort by the United States to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin after his country's assault on Ukraine and came as President Joe Biden met virtually with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the war.

The measures leveled against Gazprombank executives were the first involving the giant Russian gas exporter as the United States and its allies have avoided taking steps that might lead to disruptions of gas to Europe, Russia's main customer.

"This is not a full block. We're not freezing the assets of Gazprombank or prohibiting any transactions with Gazprombank," a senior Biden administration official told reporters. "What we're signaling is that Gazprombank is not a safe haven, and so we're sanctioning some of their top business executives ... to create a chilling effect."

Eight executives from Sberbank, which holds one-third of Russia's banking assets, were added to the sanctions list. Moscow Industrial Bank and its 10 subsidiaries were also added.

The new export control restrictions were aimed at directly degrading Putin's war effort, including controls on industrial engines, bulldozers, wood products, motors, and fans. The European Union is moving in tandem with additional controls on chemicals that feed directly into the Russian military effort, the official said.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

Limited Liability Company Promtekhnologiya, a weapons maker, was sanctioned, along with seven shipping companies and a marine towing company. The White House also said the Nuclear Regulatory Commission would suspend licenses for exports of special nuclear material to Russia.

The sanctioned television stations are directly or indirectly state-controlled, the White House said, and included Joint Stock Company Channel One Russia, Television Station Russia-1, and Joint Stock Company NTV Broadcasting Company.

Americans will be prohibited from providing accounting, trust and corporate formation, and management consulting services to Russians, though providing legal services is still permissible.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Steve Holland; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US unveils new sanctions on Russia, targeting services, media and defense industry

    New measures are primarily intended to close loopholes in existing sanctions and to tighten the noose around Russian economy Pro-Ukrainian demonstrators gather in front of the White House to protest against the war in Ukraine and to ask the Biden administration for tougher sanctions and military aid to Ukraine, on 23 April. Photograph: Bryan Olin Dozier/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock The US has unveiled a new layer of sanctions on Russia, targeting services, Russia’s propaganda machine and its defenc

  • G7 to phase out Russian oil, U.S. sanctions Gazprombank execs over Ukraine war

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Group of Seven (G7) nations committed on Sunday to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil and the United States unveiled sanctions against Gazprombank executives and other businesses to punish Moscow for its war against Ukraine. The move represents the latest attempt by the West to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's invasion of Ukraine and the deadly aftermath that ensued. President Joe Biden joined G7 leaders in a video conference call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to discuss the war, support for Ukraine, and additional measures against Moscow, including on energy.

  • Explainer-How the U.S. could tighten sanctions on Russia

    The United States has imposed several rafts of sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in February, targeting its central bank, major lenders, oligarchs and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here are some ways in which the United States could further increase sanctions on Russia. The European Union's executive on Wednesday proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Moscow for its war in Ukraine, including a planned embargo on Russian oil.

  • Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring?

    STORY: Why are U.S. natural gas prices soaring? Several factors have pushed the cost up by around 90% since March It's hotter by as much as 15 degrees F than normal in many parts of the U.S. Cooling demand is up from Texas to Northern CaliforniaMost U.S. power generators rely on gas to produce electricityThe gas market is surging alongside oil and coal markets Russian sanctions mean countries are scrambling for alternative energy supplies Demand for liquefied natural gas from the U.S. is rising globally Expectation of a continued call for exports is boosting prices at home Gas storage is lower than normal due to demand and supply concernsU.S. levels are about 16% below the five-year average, at 1.567tln cubic feet

  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Irpin in Ukraine, says mayor

    KYIV (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced visit on Sunday to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March after fierce fighting, the town's mayor said on Telegram. "I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our town," Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs $1.1 billion tax relief program during visit to Ocala

    Ron DeSantis said 25 cents per gallon will be cut in state and county gas tax in October. In all, tax holidays will save families $1.1 billion.

  • Center-right CDU heads to big state election win in Germany

    The center-right Christian Democratic Union appeared headed for a clear victory Sunday in Germany's northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, according to exit polls. Sunday's election for the state legislature was seen as a ballot box popularity test for Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government amid its handling of the war in Ukraine. The vote appeared to give the CDU, the party of former Chancellor Angela Merkel — which is in opposition to Scholz's government at the national level — a strong victory after a string of electoral losses.

  • Zelensky: This year we say ‘Never again’ differently

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said the world is exclaiming “Never again” differently this year, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “This year we say ‘Never again’ differently. We hear ‘Never again’ differently. It sounds painful, cruel. Without an exclamation, but with a question mark. You say: never again? Tell Ukraine about it,” Zelensky said…

  • Germany's Scholz says on WW2 anniversary Putin will not win his war

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a televised address to the nation on Sunday May 8, marking the anniversary of the end of World War Two, assured Ukraine of solidarity in its fight against Russia's invasion. The date takes on special meaning this year as two countries that were once victims of Nazi Germany - Ukraine and Russia - are now at war because Russia unleashed it, he said.

  • Israel army shoots Palestinian while crossing from West Bank

    The Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday that a Palestinian man died after he was shot by Israeli troops near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said that soldiers “spotted a suspect who attempted to illegally cross the security fence” and fired at him. In a separate incident, a Palestinian man allegedly stabbed an Israeli police officer outside Jerusalem's Old City.

  • US Officials Add North Korea-Link Bitcoin Mixer to Sanctions List

    The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned North Korea-linked crypto mixing service Blender.io as part of their ongoing efforts to freeze the flow of capital from the $620 million exploit of Axie Infinity Ronin Network. “The Hash” group discusses the geopolitical implications of cryptocurrency as oppressive regimes utilize digital assets and why privacy coins could be a likely regulatory target.

  • Russia Expert Fiona Hill Explains Why Jan. 6 Was Key Moment For Putin And Ukraine

    The former National Security Council analyst predicted how the invasion would have played out had Donald Trump succeeded in overturning the 2020 election.

  • Russia's space agency chief claimed his nation could destroy NATO countries in 'half an hour' during a nuclear war

    Dmitry Rogozin, who leads Roscomos, has previously made provocative and sometimes outlandish claims, amid the Ukraine war.

  • Trump calls Mitch McConnell an 'old broken down crow,' saying he only stopped short of using foul language because Melania would tell him off

    Speaking in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump said he'd like to call Mitch McConnell a "piece of..." but Melania Trump would be cross with him.

  • A New Jersey lawyer is amazed his 35-year-old personal-injury case is now costing Donald Trump $10K a day

    Eugene Banta was just out of law school when he won a personal-injury case that's now the basis for Trump's costly contempt order in Manhattan.

  • Clarence Thomas Reportedly Rips Americans 'Addicted' To Certain Outcomes From Court

    The Supreme Court won't be an "institution that can be bullied into giving you just the outcomes you want," Justice Thomas said at a judicial conference, according to Reuters.

  • ‘Putin’s Superyacht’ Grabbed by Italian Authorities Before It Could Sail Away

    Scheherazade, the $700 million boat U.S. officials believe belongs to Russian president, had been dry-docked and under investigation since March

  • Women, children, elderly evacuated from Azovstal steel plant, last holdout in Mariupol

    This live blog is closed. For the latest updates click here.

  • In Madison Cawthorn’s NC district, it’s not the scandals that matter to voters

    Said one voter of Cawthorn: “I mean, I’ve not seen him since the election.” | Opinion

  • Zelensky says ‘influential states’ involved in rescuing Ukrainian soldiers from Azovstal

    "Influential states" have been involvedin rescuing the Ukrainian military who still remain at the besieged Azovstalsteel works in the port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation on May 6.