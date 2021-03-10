U.S. imposes sanctions on children of Myanmar military leader, companies

Protest against the military coup in Yangon
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on two children of Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing and six companies they control, increasing pressure on the military as it continues its crackdown against protesters in the wake of the army's Feb. 1 coup.

The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement it blacklisted Aung Pyae Sone and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, targeting the family of Myanmar's commander in chief who led the coup on Feb. 1 and installed himself as head of the ruling State Administration Council.

Wednesday's action was taken in response to the coup and intensified crackdown on peaceful protesters who oppose the takeover that overthrew elected officials, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who won a national election in November.

"The indiscriminate violence by Burma’s security forces against peaceful protesters is unacceptable," Director of the Office of Foreign Assets Control, Andrea Gacki, said in the statement.

"The United States will continue to work with our international partners to press the Burmese military and police to cease all violence against peaceful protesters and to restore democracy and the rule of law in Burma," she added.

Campaign group Justice for Myanmar said in January that Min Aung Hlaing, who has been commander in chief since 2011, has "abused his power to benefit his family, who have profited from their access to state resources and the military's total impunity." The group named six companies they said were owned or controlled by the general's two children.

They include A&M Mahar, through which Aung Pyae Sone, the general's son, offers foreign pharmaceutical companies access to Myanmar's market by obtaining approvals from Myanmar's Food and Drug Administration, according to Justice for Myanmar.

Also blacklisted were a construction company and a restaurant and gallery, and a luxury gym chain and media production business owned by the general's daughter, Khin Thiri Thet Mon.

Wednesday's move - the latest in a series of punitive actions taken by Washington against Myanmar's military over the coup - essentially freezes any U.S. assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Simon Lewis and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Des Moines reporter's acquittal lauded as victory for press freedom

    Press freedom advocates are celebrating a decision by jurors in Iowa to acquit Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri of all charges that she incurred while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last May.Why it matters: The verdict sets a critical precedent for journalists covering protests and political movements moving forward. More than 100 reporters were arrested while covering Black Lives Matter protests last year. While charges against most were eventually dropped, others are still pending.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: The jury found that Sahouri and her then-boyfriend Spenser Robnett, who also stood trial this week, were found not guilty of two misdemeanor charges — failure to disperse and interference with official acts.During the three-day trial, the plaintiff argued that Sahouri and Robnett refused to leave the demonstration scene upon police requests. The defense argued the order wasn't clear and they didn't fail to obey commands.Des Moines Officer Luke Wilson, who arrested Sahouri last summer, testified that he made the arrest because Sahouri interfered with the arrest of her then-boyfriend and that she refused to leave the premises after he shot pepper spray to disperse the crowds. His body cam was not recording during the incident. Sahouri testified that she identified herself as "press" but was still pepper sprayed by the police. "I put up my hands," she said. "I said, 'I'm press, I'm, press, I'm press.' He grabbed me, pepper sprayed me and as he was doing so, said 'that's not what I asked.'" What they're saying: “I’m thankful to the jury for doing the right thing," Sahouri said following the verdict. "Their decision upholds freedom of the press and justice in our democracy,” “We are very grateful that justice was done today, and that Andrea was fully exonerated,'" said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president of News at Gannett Media, the parent company to the Des Moines Register."If reporters are arrested and hauled away from protests, that denies people the right to know what’s going on in their community,” said Carol Hunter, executive editor of the Des Moines Register.Be smart: Trials like this are uncommon in the U.S., as journalists are rarely arrested on the job. This case quickly gained international attention, in part because violence against journalists across the U.S. and globally is on the rise. "During civil unrest over the summer, we documented disturbing cases where journalists were targeted specifically because they were members of the media," said Katherine Jacobsen of the Committee to Protect Journalists. The big picture: Free press advocates are lauding the decision as a victory, but say it's problematic that Sahouri was charged to begin with. "This is a huge relief that she was acquitted but even still, it's deeply disturbing that this case even went to trial in the first place," said Sarah Matthews, a staff attorney with the Reporters Committee."The fact that this even got to trial sends a really chilling message to journalists, especially those considering covering protests in Des Moines specifically.""As a journalist who documents press freedom violations in the U.S. it’s a concerning precedent for her to have not only been arrested and assaulted with pepper spray while reporting but then to also face trial," said Kirstin McCudden, managing editor of the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, in a statement. "The jury verdict is welcome, but doesn’t fully lift the shadow this prosecution has cast over one of our country’s most core values," the Freedom of the Press Foundation said in a statement. Yes, but: While press freedom experts agree this case sets an important precedent for other similar cases globally, most legal scholars don't believe Sahouri's case will have a major impact on other protestors."Legally, there’d be no connection between this case and other cases because each case is going to be judged kind of on its own merits," said Steve Foritano, director of the First Year Trial Practicum at Drake University.What to watch: One of the major issues addressed in this case but still unresolved is how press should identify themselves when covering protests or other dangerous situations where police may be involved without putting themselves in danger. While some TV journalists are easily-identifiable with cameras and microphones, many print journalists often get confused for protestors or other on-the-ground witnesses. Matthews said the Reporters Committee encourages journalists to clearly identify themselves because there are legal benefits in doing so. It puts police on notice that they are are protected to cover protests by the First Amendment. Still, she concedes, "It is very tricky." A good solution for journalists if they feel they are in danger by identifying themselves as press is to potentially remove the logo of your news outlet while still identifying as press and to always have credentials on you, even if not visible. The bottom line: "Unfortunately there isn't a one-size fits all answer here," Jacobsens said. "It is important that journalists assess the situation on the ground and decide the safest way to report."Disclosure: Both Axios' Linh Ta and Jason Clayworth previously worked with Sahouri at the Register.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Three hours in 'hell room': Myanmar protester describes beating in custody

    In a rare first-hand account of the treatment of detained activists, the man told Reuters he was one of about 60 people picked up on Tuesday by police in Myeik, a southern coastal town, as they hid in a house after a protest was broken up by them. Myeik police station did not answer its phone. The protesters were put in a truck and handed over to troops at Myeik air base, where the men were separated from the women, photographed and taken to a room, the man said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of being detained again.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • 86-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle that crashed through repair shop garage, police say

    The reason as to why the SUV involved in the deadly pedestrian crash busted through the garage doors remains unclear.

  • Alaska becomes first US state to offer Covid vaccine to anyone over 16

    Alaska is one of the leading state in the US in its vaccine drive

  • Live updates: President Joe Biden will sign COVID-19 stimulus package on Friday; Pelosi, Schumer laud it

    Joe Biden announced his COVID-19 stimulus plan before he even entered office. It's up for a final vote Wednesday in the House.

  • A third stimulus check is headed your way. Here's what you need to know.

    If you lost your job or your income fell during the pandemic, filing your taxes immediately will ensure you get the maximum payment.

  • 'WandaVision' director says Elizabeth Olsen's input is the reason the Scarlet Witch costume can 'actually function'

    Director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Tonight in an interview that the actress was "so practical that she immediately put it on" and gave feedback.

  • A militia member charged in the Capitol riot says her court hearing should be delayed because her wedding ring is stuck, lawyer says

    A member of the Oath Keepers said she can't appear in court in Washington, DC, because her wedding ring is stuck on her finger and she can't travel.

  • 'We're going to lose fast': U.S. Air Force held a war game that started with a Chinese biological attack

    Many foreign affairs and national security experts believe the global pandemic has accelerated trends that were already pushing the U.S. and China toward a potential confrontation.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.

  • Michigan Zoom hearing adjourned when attorney spots alleged assaulter, victim in same home

    A Michigan attorney said she was "extremely scared" for the safety of an alleged assault victim, who appeared to be in the same home as the defendant.

  • A blood pressure drug has been recalled after a possibly ‘life-threatening’ mistake

    A distributor of Spironolactone recalled four lots sold nationwide in reaction to a packaging mistake that endangers users of the drug.

  • Simone Biles posts fun vacation pics with boyfriend: ‘My travel partner forever’

    The Olympian shared a series of photos of herself and Owens enjoying a getaway in Belize.

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill gives monthly checks to parents, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus includes a child tax credit for parents to get up to $3,600 per child. Some Democrats are starting to call it "Social Security for kids."

  • GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass. Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said. Rep. Kevin McCarthy: "From H.R. 1 to voting to defund the police, House Democrats have abandoned any pretense of unity." pic.twitter.com/Xnilt3VMlw — The Hill (@thehill) March 10, 2021 House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism." Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) responds to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s criticism of COVID relief bill: “If Democrats had a potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism.” pic.twitter.com/WeSuA6COIT — The Recount (@therecount) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat does Joe Manchin really want?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'

  • A 75-year-old Asian-American man was left brain dead following an assault and robbery in Oakland

    Representatives from Oakland's Chinatown said the man was shoved to the ground and robbed during the attack on Tuesday morning.

  • Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri found not guilty over BLM protest arrest

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was acquitted of all charges by a jury on Wednesday following her arrest while covering a Black Lives Matter protest last summer.Why it matters: The verdict affirms the right of journalists to document historic and occasionally chaotic protests like those in response to George Floyd's killing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Carol Hunter, the executive editor of the Register, told Axios last week that she feared the fact that Sahouri faced charges at all could have a "chilling effect" on a free press, both in Des Moines and across the country."The fact that a reporter was arrested while doing her job flies in the face of the very language of the First Amendment," Hunter added.The state of play: Sahouri faced charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts.Spenser Robnett, her then-boyfriend who accompanied her at the protest, was also acquitted.The backdrop: Sahouri told the jury on Tuesday that she was covering a protest at Merle Hay Mall on May 31, 2020, when she saw an officer "coming at me." She raised her hands and said, "I'm press, I'm press, I'm press."Officer Luke Wilson grabbed her, pepper-sprayed her and said, "That's not what I asked," Sahouri testified.Robnett, who accompanied Sahouri to protect her, tried to explain she was a journalist and was also subsequently pepper sprayed and arrested.Wilson did not have his body camera on at the time — leaving out the critical few seconds prior to her arrest.The state argued: Sahouri and Robnett failed to leave the scene after the police gave a dispersal order.Assistant Polk County Attorney Brad Kinkade said her role as a journalist should be irrelevant.Sahouri's defense argued: There was no clear dispersal order and no evidence showing them disobeying police commands.Defense attorney Nicholas Klinefeldt said police "assaulted" Sahouri while she was doing her job.What's next: Sahouri still works as a breaking news reporter at the Register.The state has the opportunity to appeal the verdict if they have a legal basis.For more stories like this, subscribe to the Axios Des Moines newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free