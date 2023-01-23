U.S. hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

FILE PHOTO: The U.S Treasury building in Washington.
21
Daphne Psaledakis
·2 min read

By Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior Iranian officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests.

The move, taken in coordination with Britain and the European Union, is the latest Washington response to the Iranian deadly clampdown on unrest after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September.

The protests by Iranians from all walks of life mark one of the boldest challenges to the ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran accuses Western powers of fomenting the unrest, which security forces have met with deadly violence.

Monday's action targets a "key economic pillar of the IRGC, which funds much of the regime’s brutal suppression; as well as senior security officials coordinating Tehran’s crackdown at the national and provincial levels," the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Treasury described the IRGC Cooperative Foundation as an economic conglomerate established by senior officials of the group to manage its investments and presence in sectors of Iran's economy.

The Treasury accused the IRGC Cooperative Foundation of having become "a wellspring of corruption and graft" and said funds from it have supported the IRGC's military adventures abroad.

The IRGC Cooperative Foundation was previously designated by Washington under different sanctions authorities, but was designated under a human rights authority in Monday's action.

Washington accused the IRGC of continuing to aggressively crack down on peaceful demonstrations and said it has played "a leading role in suppressing protests through extensive human rights abuses."

Also targeted in Monday's action were five of the IRGC Cooperative Foundation's board members, Deputy Minister of Intelligence and Security Naser Rashedi, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran, the Treasury said.

"Along with our partners, we will continue to hold the Iranian regime accountable so long as it relies upon violence, sham trials, the execution of protestors, and other means of suppressing its people," the Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson, said in the statement.

Monday's action freezes any U.S. assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. People who engage in certain transactions with those targeted also risk being hit with sanctions.

Britain imposed sanctions on more Iranian individuals and entities on Monday over the country's "brutal repression" of its people. The European Union also introduced new sanctions against Iran on Monday for a "brutal and disproportionate use of force" against protesters.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Katharine Jackson and Arshad Mohammed; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tomasz Janowski)

Recommended Stories

  • EU agrees new Iran sanctions, won't label Guards as 'terrorist' for now

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union on Monday introduced new sanctions against Iran for a "brutal" crackdown on protests, but the bloc's top diplomat said the country's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) cannot be listed as a terrorist group without a court decision. Relations between the 27-nation EU and Tehran have deteriorated during stalled efforts to revive talks on its nuclear programme, worsening further as Iran has moved to detain several European nationals. Sweden, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency, said the bloc's foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday "adopted a new package of sanctions against Iran, targeting those driving the repression."

  • ‘The Persian Version’ Sundance Film Festival Review: A Daughter Seeks To Understand Her Mother’s Unusual Behavior In Maryam Keshavarz New Dramedy Film

    The Persian Version, directed and written by Maryam Keshvarz stars Layla Mohammadi, and Niousha Noor as a mother and daughter at odds with one another. The Persian Version starts with Lelia (Layla Mohammadi) at a costume party in a self-made Burkini. This is where she meets Maximillian (Tom Byrne), a Broadway actor/singer dressed as Hedwig, […]

  • EU widens Iran sanctions list in response to crackdown

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on dozens of Iranian officials and organizations, including a government minister, regional governors and lawmakers, suspected in the security crackdown on protestors, but did not add Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to its terror group blacklist. At a meeting in Brussels, EU foreign ministers agreed to slap a travel ban and asset freeze on Iran’s Sports and Youth Minister Hamid Sajjadi, accusing him of pressuring Iran’s athletes into silence, including an Iranian climber who competed without Islamic headdress at a competition in Seoul. The Iranian Special Police Forces were also targeted, accused of using “excessive violence and lethal force against unarmed protestors, including women and children … by firing automatic weapons at protestors.”

  • Central Florida inmate found guilty of murdering his cellmate

    A Central Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his cellmate.

  • Police: Man fired shots into Asian grocery in Evendale, restaurant patrons hid next door

    Police said he fired multiple shots from a handgun into the front windows of an Asian grocery next door to Uncle Yip's Asian restaurant in Evendale.

  • U.S., Israel launch week of major military exercises

    The United States and Israel on Monday launched what one U.S. official described as the allies' most significant joint military exercise to date, involving thousands of forces, a dozen ships and 142 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers. The "Juniper Oak" drills, which will run through Friday, are meant to demonstrate and deepen integration between the U.S. and Israeli militaries, the senior U.S. defense official said, and come at a time of growing tension over Iran's nuclear program. Although the drills will likely draw interest from Tehran, the U.S. official said there would be no mockups of Iranian targets and that the exercises weren't oriented around any particular adversary.

  • Iranian women take center stage at Sundance film festival

    Movies by and about Iranian women took center stage at the Sundance film festival this weekend, as diaspora filmmakers reflected on female-led protests and the deadly challenges of censorship and resistance in their ancestral home."Coming into Sundance, the film is on the world stage.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell says she had ‘no reason’ to suspect Epstein was ‘capable of evil’: ‘He was friends with everybody’

    ‘I didn’t know that he was so awful. I mean, obviously now, looking back with hindsight, of course.’

  • EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions

    The European Union agreed on Monday to dispatch a civilian mission to Armenia to help boost security around its border and improve relations with neighboring Azerbaijan, amid tensions over a transport corridor to the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The mission, which was requested by Armenia and has a mandate for two years, will “conduct routine patrolling” in border areas to “strengthen the EU’s understanding of the situation on the ground,” the bloc said in a statement. “The EU will continue to support de-escalation efforts and is committed to work closely with both sides towards the ultimate goal of sustainable peace in the region,” the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell said.

  • UK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks

    Britain still wants an international deal to provide Ukraine with the German-made tanks that Kyiv says it needs in its fight against Russia but whose transfer needs Germany's consent, British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Sunday. Western allies pledged billions of dollars in weapons for Ukraine last week, although they failed to persuade Germany to lift a veto on providing Leopard battle tanks, which are held by an array of NATO nations but whose supply to Ukraine would require Berlin's approval. Leopard tanks are seen by defence experts as the most suitable for Ukraine.

  • Daughter of House Democratic Whip Clark arrested during protest and charged with assault

    The daughter of House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark was arrested during a protest in Boston and charged with assault after a police officer was injured.

  • Europe’s Biggest Pension Fund Issues Warning to Banks Over CO2

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Europe’s biggest investors is putting banks on notice and may start exiting the sector unless it sees proof that claims of portfolio decarbonization are matched by action.Most Read from BloombergCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverSuspect in Shooting Near Los Angeles Has Killed HimselfPrince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Photo Is Fake: Ghislaine MaxwellSpotify Will Cut About 6% of Jobs in Latest Tech LayoffsEurope Is Bracing for a Sharp, Abrupt Real Es

  • Factbox-Why were millions of Pakistanis without electricity?

    Millions of Pakistanis were left without electricity for the second time in three months after a grid failure on Monday, affecting nearly all parts of the country - from the capital Islamabad in the north to Karachi in the south. Here's a look at what happened, and the immediate prospects for Pakistan's power grid. Pakistan's energy ministry said on Monday the system frequency of its National Grid went down at 0734 hours local time, causing a "widespread breakdown" in the power system.

  • Stephen Curry with an assist vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with an assist vs the Brooklyn Nets, 01/22/2023

  • 3 Pitfalls You Might Encounter if You Try to File Your Taxes Too Early

    Companies and financial institutions like banks and brokerages are supposed to make 1099 forms available to tax-filers by Jan. 31. You'll need those 1099 forms to report things like self-employment income, interest income in a savings account, or capital gains and losses in a brokerage account. Let's say you receive a 1099 form from a given freelance client reporting $2,400 in income.

  • David Crosby was apparently working on a new album and planning a tour just before he died

    David Crosby died a few days ago, and while we already heard about a weird post-apocalyptic, alternate-history hippie documentary he never got to make, some of his collaborators recently revealed that he actually had some more traditional projects in the works right before his death. According to Variety, right up until the day he died, he was working on a new album and rehearsing for a new tour that he was planning to announce this month.

  • Spring and early summer will be pivotal in war Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

    Spring and early summer will be pivotal in the Russian-Ukrainian war: if the new offensive of the invaders fails, it will be the end of Russia and Putin's regime. Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Delfi news agency Quote from Skibitskyi: "Spring and early summer will be pivotal in the war.

  • Arsenal fans arrested in Uganda after celebrating Manchester United victory

    The fans were celebrating with a replica trophy but were arrested for staging an illegal procession

  • U.S. military says Somalia strike killed 30 al Shabaab fighters

    A U.S. military strike has killed approximately 30 Islamist al Shabaab militants near the central Somali town of Galcad, where Somalia's military was engaged in heavy fighting, U.S. Africa Command said in a statement. The operation, which the U.S. military described as a "collective self-defense strike," occurred on Friday about 162 miles (260 km) north of the capital Mogadishu, where Somali national forces were under attack by more than 100 al Shabaab fighters, the statement said. U.S. Africa Command, the military arm of the American government's presence on the continent, said no civilians were injured or killed in the strike.

  • Biden said the pandemic is over, but the pandemic won't cooperate

    The public mood has shifted from fear of COVID to acceptance. That has allowed people to return to their regular lives but has undermined efforts to protect the vulnerable.