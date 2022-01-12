U.S. imposes sanctions on North Koreans, Russian, after missile tests

A missile is launched during what state media report is a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea
David Brunnstrom and Chris Gallagher
·2 min read

By David Brunnstrom and Chris Gallagher

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on six North Koreans, one Russian and a Russian firm it said were responsible for procuring goods from Russia and China for North Korea's weapons programs, an action that follows a series of North Korean missile launches, including two since last week.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the steps aimed to prevent the advancement of North Korea's weapons programs and impede its attempts to proliferate weapons technologies.

It said they followed six North Korean ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which it said violated multiple U.N. Security Council Resolutions.

U.S. Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said the moves targeted North Korea's "continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons."

North Korea's latest missile launches were "further evidence that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community’s calls for diplomacy and denuclearization," Nelson said in a statement.

The statement said the U.S. State Department had designated Russia-based North Korean Choe Myong Hyon, Russian national Roman Anatolyevich Alara and the Russian firm Parsek LLC for "activities or transactions that have materially contributed to the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery."

It said Choe Myong Hyon, a Vladivostok-based representative of North Korea’s Second Academy of Natural Sciences (SANS), had worked to procure telecommunications-related equipment from Russia.

Four China-based North Korean representatives of SANS-subordinate organizations - Sim Kwang Sok, Kim Song Hun, Kang Chol Hak and Pyon Kwang Chol - and one other North Korean, O Yong Ho, were also targeted.

Treasury said Sim Kwang Sok, based in Dalian, had worked to procure steel alloys and Kim Song Hun, who was based in Shenyang, software and chemicals.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for a boosting of his country's strategic military forces while observing the test of a hypersonic missile on Tuesday, North Korean state media said.

The second test in less than a week underscored Kim's New Year's vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

Tuesday's test occurred hours after the U.S. mission to the United Nations, joined by Albania, France, Ireland, Japan and the United Kingdom, condemned last week's launch and called on U.N. member states to fulfill their sanctions obligations.

U.N. Security Council resolutions ban all North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear tests and have imposed sanctions over the programs.

Wednesday's actions freeze any U.S.-related assets of those targeted and prohibit all dealings with them.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Chris Gallagher; Additional reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea launches 'more advanced' missile after hypersonic test

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea appeared to test-fire a ballistic missile on Tuesday that may be more advanced than a "hypersonic" one it launched less than a week ago, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang pursues increasingly powerful weapons. Tuesday's launch, condemned by authorities in Washington and Tokyo and prompting an expression of concern from the U.N. secretary general, underscored North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled. Initial estimates found the missile travelled more than 700 km (435 miles) to a maximum altitude of 60 km at up to 10 times the speed of sound (12,348 km/h), South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

  • US hits NKorean officials with sanctions after missile test

    The Biden administration on Wednesday slapped sanctions on five North Korean officials in its first response to Pyongyang’s latest ballistic missile test. The Treasury Department announced it was imposing penalties on the officials over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs. In addition, the State Department ordered sanctions against another North Korean, a Russian man and a Russian company for their broader support of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction activities.

  • China meeting Gulf, Iran, Turkey foreign ministers in quick order

    Foreign ministers from the Gulf, Iran and Turkey were separately heading to China this week for talks, China's foreign ministry said, while discussions were under way in Vienna on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/frances-le-drian-progress-made-iran-nuclear-talks-time-running-out-2022-01-07 deal. Foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and the Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council were visiting China between Monday and Friday.

  • Raytheon Commands Battlefields, Board Rooms

    The stock's gains are beating the S&P 500's on several fronts

  • N.Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for boosting the country's strategic military forces as he observed the test of a hypersonic missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-launches-possible-ballistic-missile-japan-says-2022-01-10, state media said on Wednesday, officially attending a missile launch for the first time in nearly two years. On Tuesday authorities in South Korea and Japan detected the suspected launch, which drew condemnation by authorities around the world and prompted an expression of concern from the U.N. secretary-general. The second test of a "hypersonic missile" in less than a week underscored Kim's New Year's vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

  • North Korea may have fired another test missile into the sea

    Japan and South Korea say that North Korea has fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile, though little is known

  • Russia prepares new measures as Omicron cases near 700

    Russia has so far recorded 698 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and will prepare new measures by the end of the week to combat its spread, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Wednesday. Omicron has pushed COVID-19 case figures to record highs in parts of western Europe and the United States but the variant has been slower to hit Russia, where daily COVID cases have fallen from a peak of 41,335 registered in early November. Data compiled by the Reuters COVID-19 tracker https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/russia show Russia's reported pandemic death toll stands at more than 666,000, the second highest in the world behind the United States.

  • Second North Korea missile launch in a week prompts ground halt of air traffic in western U.S.

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired what likely was a ballistic missile from the area of the northern province Jagang into the sea.

  • Kazakhstan uprising quashed, Russian troops set to head home

    The relatively new leader of the former Soviet Republic appears to have cemented his rule, quickly putting down a challenge from its people, with help from Moscow.

  • Kazakhstan detains nearly 1,700 more after violent unrest

    Kazakh authorities said Wednesday they detained 1,678 more people in the past 24 hours over their alleged participation in the violent unrest that rocked the former Soviet nation last week, the worst since Kazakhstan gained independence three decades ago. The additional detentions, reported by authorities in Almaty, the country's largest city that was hit the hardest by the turmoil, brought the total number of arrests to about 12,000. As the unrest mounted, the authorities attempted to mollify the protesters and announced a 180-day cap on fuel prices.

  • 'Colonial wine from new, authoritarian bottles': Hong Kong re-tools sedition law

    The Hong Kong government is expanding its use of a long-dormant sedition law in what some lawyers and democracy advocates say is intensifying a squeeze on press freedom. Evidence of the renewed reliance on the sedition legislation came in late December when China-ruled Hong Kong targeted two media outlets. On Dec 29, about 200 police raided the office of online outlet Stand News and arrested seven people, charging two editors with conspiracy to publish "seditious publications".

  • Judge rejects request by Prince Andrew to dismiss accuser's lawsuit

    A federal judge on Wednesday rejected a request from Prince Andrew to throw out a lawsuit that accuses him of having sex with an underaged girl. Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that it was an open question as to whether the prince, son of Queen Elizabeth II, should be released from liability over the abuse alleged by Virginia Giuffre, according to CNBC.Giuffre, who says that she was sexually exploited by Jeffrey Epstein, alleged in a law suit that she...

  • Novak Djokovic’s mother says Australian authorities ‘tortured’ her son in detention

    Novak Djokovic's' mother accused Australian authorities on Monday night of "torturing" her son amid fears he could still be deported despite winning the "greatest victory of his life" in court.

  • Atresmedia Closes South Korea on ‘The Time in Between’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Hailed in its day as Spain’s own “Downton Abbey,” period espionage drama “The Time In Between” (“El tiempo entre costuras”), a huge hit in Spain, has been sold to South Korea in a deal between Atresmedia International Sales and Germany-based distributor Jung Consulting. The series will air this January in South Korea on Smile TV […]

  • Florida cold case marks 18th anniversary: 'There's always hope' for Terrance Williams

    A national expert on missing person cases talks about this Southwest Florida mystery and what still needs to happen to resolve it.

  • WHO warns against treating COVID as "endemic" like the flu

    The World Health Organization warned Tuesday against treating COVID-19 as an "endemic" illness.Driving the news: "We still have a huge amount of uncertainty and a virus that is evolving quite quickly, imposing new challenges," Catherine Smallwood, WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, said during a Tuesday press briefing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We are certainly not at the point where we are able to call it endemic. It may become endemic in

  • A 21st-century reinvention of the electric grid is crucial for solving the climate change crisis

    Integrating solar panels with farming can provide partial shade for plants. Werner Slocum/NRELIn the summer of 1988, scientist James Hansen testified to Congress that carbon dioxide from burning fossil fuels was dangerously warming the planet. Scientific meetings were held, voluminous reports were written, and national pledges were made, but because fossil fuels were comparatively cheap, little concrete action was taken to reduce carbon emissions. Then, beginning around 2009, first wind turbines

  • Judge Refuses To Drop Civil Case Against Prince Andrew

    Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit against the royal in August.

  • Petr Yan says UFC doesn’t want a ‘fake champion’ headlining an event, Aljamain Sterling fires back

    UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and interim champ Petr Yan continue to go back and forth ahead of their rematch.

  • 49ers' Robbie Gould recognized as NFC Special Teams Player of Week

    Robbie Gould was recognized as NFC special teams player of the week for his contributions as a kicker and punter in the 49ers' playoffs-clinching win over the L.A. Rams.