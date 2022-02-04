U.S. targets multiple Belarusians' visas over athlete repression

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Krystsina Tsimanouskaya
    Belarusian sprinter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday said it was imposing visa restrictions on several Belarusians, citing the repression of athletes abroad including the attempted forced repatriation of a sprinter at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya refused to board a flight back home last year when she was removed from the games against her will after publicly complaining about national team coaches.

She defected to Poland, saying she feared for her safety if she returned to Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko has said she was "manipulated."

"We stand in solidarity with Ms. Tsimanouskaya and all others who have experienced the regime's attempts to silence criticism," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Thursday's move relates to "involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity" but the State Department statement did not detail who was being targetted with the new visa limits.

Tensions are high between Russia and the United States over a possible invasion of Ukraine, as NATO says there has been a significant movement of Russian military forces into neighboring Belarus in recent days.

Last May a Ryanair plane was also forced to land last May in the Belarusian capital Minsk when controllers cited a bomb threat.

Once it was on the ground, a Belarusian dissident journalist on board the plane was arrested along with his female companion.

Belarus has said it acted legally and in accordance with all international norms, and accused the West of using the episode to try to undermine Lukashenko.

Blinken on Thursday called on Minsk "to immediately release all political prisoners (and) to engage in sincere facilitated dialogue with the democratic opposition and civil society."

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Belgian athlete allowed in Olympic village after tearful appeal over COVID isolation

    Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was moved late Wednesday Beijing time to the Olympic Village where she would be allowed to continue her COVID-19 isolation, the athlete said via Instagram Stories.Driving the news: Earlier Wednesday, Meylemans posted a tearful video on her Instagram detailing her treatment in COVID isolation and prompting the International Olympic Committee to step in, per the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Meylemans

  • Federal authorities charge former UCLA lecturer with making violent threats

    Matthew Harris was apprehended in Colorado after a stand-off at his apartment building, authorities said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's Attorneys Argue That Juror 'Violated' Her Right To Fair Trial

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorneys have claimed that a juror “violated” her right to a fair trial in his responses to a jury questionnaire given to potential jurors before the sex trafficking trial began. The attorneys, who have requested a retrial, also claim that the same juror—who has been identified by his first and middle name of Scotty David—“corrupted the voir dire” process, according to The New York Post. The process is designed to give prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judge an opportun

  • Germany's chancellor says he will not be at Beijing Olympics

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz indicated on Wednesday that he will not be at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.Scholz told German broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday, just two days before the Games are set to begin, that "I have no travel plans, so it cannot be assumed that I will suddenly turn up," Reuters reported.Germany has not indicated that it is participating in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which allows a nation's athletes to...

  • Jackie Chan Carries Olympic Torch Along Great Wall of China Ahead of 2022 Winter Games' Start

    Jackie Chan participated in the torch relay ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony in Beijing

  • NBC’s China Challenge: Fraught Beijing Olympics Make Tokyo Look Tame

    NBC was presented with unprecedented challenges when covering the Tokyo Summer Olympics amid COVID-19 but without spectators in the stands last year. But as The Hollywood Reporter writes, the U.S. Olympic TV partner is probably looking back almost wistfully on those comparatively straightforward games as the politically fraught Beijing Winter Olympics rapidly approach on Friday. […]

  • Kruger seeks to follow path to 'impartial and fair justice'

    When Leondra Kruger settled into her new chambers at California’s highest court seven years ago, she asked her top assistant to place the reports from the U.S. Supreme Court on the shelf behind her desk. It was an unusual request for a state court that does not frequently deal with matters of federal law, but Kruger wanted the justices' latest rulings nearby, said attorney Greg Wolff, the former head of her chambers. “I think the U.S. Supreme Court is her first love.”

  • China slams Japan human rights resolution as 'malicious slander,' 'gross interference'

    Japanese lawmakers have adopted a resolution expressing concerns over alleged human rights issues in China. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives of Japan's legislative body, the National Diet, urged the Chinese government to address the "serious human rights situation" in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, reported Reuters.

  • Why is Taiwan competing in the Olympics under 'Chinese Taipei'?

    Taiwanese independence activists call for a boycott of the Beijing Games. Walid Berrazeg/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesWhen the Beijing Olympics opens with a glitzy ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022, a tiny contingent of Taiwanese athletes will be in attendance. But they won’t be marching under the Taiwanese flag. And they will be announced as the team from “Chinese Taipei.” They almost weren’t going to be there at all. Officials from the island had intended their athletes to be absent from the opening

  • Canada on brink, US ice Honduras in big chill

    Canada moved to the brink of their first World Cup finals appearance in 36 years on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over El Salvador as the United States reignited their qualification campaign with victory against Honduras.

  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rides white horse, limps in new documentary celebrating his achievements

    Kim Jong-un can be seen riding a white horse in a new documentary that celebrates his purported accomplishments in 2021, including conducting more missile tests, visiting a construction site and identifying ways to stop the spread of the pandemic. The 110-minute film was broadcast in North Korea on Tuesday and showed the hermit kingdom leader addressing the nation’s “worst-ever hardships,” Reuters reported. It also showed Kim riding on a white horse into the sunset on a beach.

  • Aftermath of U.S. Raid That Killed Terrorist in Syria

    This is what was left after U.S. forces killed Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in northern Syria. President Joe Biden says al-Qurayshi&nbsp;died after detonating a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children. This footage showed the aftermath of the raid with the top floor of the house being almost totally destroyed and the ceiling and walls knocked out.

  • Czech, Polish leaders reach deal to end Turow mine dispute

    PRAGUE/WARSAW (Reuters) -The leaders of the Czech Republic and Poland agreed a deal on Thursday to end a long-running dispute over expansion at the Turow open-pit coal mine on the Polish side of the border, a row that reached the European Union's top court. The agreement, which Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala signed in Prague, seeks to end to a rare legal battle between EU members which had damaged the neighbours' relations and raised questions about the environmental costs of coal. The Czech Republic says Turow sucks up underground water in nearby Czech villages and resorted to legal means a year ago, after bilateral talks faltered following Poland's decision to allow state-run power group PGE to expand operations at the massive lignite mine.

  • DraftKings Q4 Earnings Preview: Here's What to Watch

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 18. The daily fantasy sports, mobile sportsbook, and iGaming operator is capitalizing on an increasing appetite from state legislatures to legalize mobile gaming activities. The fast-paced growth creates a lot of moving parts for DraftKings.

  • Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

    The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Mercilessly Mocked After Trump Turns On Him

    The South Carolina Republican has suddenly drawn Trump's wrath despite years of fealty.

  • New revelations raise pressure on Barr to testify on Jan. 6

    Democrats are amping up the pressure on William Barr to testify before the panel investigating the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021, saying the former attorney general has a unique window into the thoughts and actions of former President Trump leading up to the violent siege. Barr has been in informal talks with the special investigative committee, according to the chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). But recent news reports have added layers...

  • Trump Family Bites Back in Legal Response to New York Attorney General's Mounting Investigation

    The Trumps have long contended that the investigation into their business is politically motivated, as the attorney general recently claimed she had evidence of wrongdoing

  • Adam Kinzinger calls Josh Hawley 'one of the worst human beings' and a 'con artist' after the senator urges Biden to block Ukraine from joining NATO

    "When Trump goes down," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, the "evil" will be out in the open.

  • Sarah Palin's lawyer kicks off defamation trial saying the New York Times should be found liable for 'horrific' editorial linking her to shootings

    Sarah Palin sued the New York Times after it published an editorial — later corrected — that linked her to political violence.