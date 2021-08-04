U.S. Service Industries Expanded at a Record Pace in July

Reade Pickert
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. service providers expanded in July at the fastest pace in records dating back to 1997 as measures of business activity, new orders and employment all improved.

The Institute for Supply Management’s services index jumped to 64.1 last month from 60.1 in June, topping all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Readings above 50 indicate expansion.

The figures underscore the massive vaccine-fueled snapback in demand for services like dining out and travel in recent months. A gauge of business activity jumped almost 7 points to a near-record 67 and new orders growth accelerated.

At the same time, global demand is picking up. New export orders for U.S. service providers expanded at the fastest pace since 2007.

Still, Wednesday’s report underscores how supply constraints are limiting faster growth in the pandemic-battered sector and pushing prices higher. Order backlogs -- which rose to a record in June -- remain elevated and inventories contracted for a second straight month, indicating demand continues to outstrip supply.

“Materials shortages, inflation and logistics continue to negatively impact the continuity of supply,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM’s Services Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.

Prices paid by service providers jumped to 82.3 last month, the highest level since September 2005. Meantime, delivery times lengthened, with a gauge of supplier deliveries rising to its second-highest reading on record.

Select ISM Industry Comments

“Peak demand while still facing challenges filling open positions.” - Accommodation & Food Services

“Costs have risen dramatically in the last 45 days. Lodging, fuel, travel and supplies are all rising sharply. Costs for available labor are also rising, as demand increases in a diminished labor pool.” - Construction

“Labor shortage continues for drivers and general labor work. We have increased pay for many positions, but the shortage continues.” - Management of Companies & Support Services

“Continued shortages in computer equipment (laptops and PCs) are challenging for fulfillment needs. Corporate travel has resumed, but we’re seeing many flight cancellations and car-rental shortages.” - Retail Trade

“Ocean freight costs have created a negative impact to our business. The congestions at (the ports of) Long Beach/Los Angeles and Seattle have increased lead time by 15 days. Additional delays are occurring at the Chicago rail yard, (causing) two to three weeks of additional lead time.” - Wholesale Trade

There are hints that hiring obstacles may be lessening some. The employment index rose to 53.8 -- indicating growth -- after contracting in the prior month.

The figures surface ahead of Friday’s monthly employment report. Economists estimate 875,000 jobs were added in July, marking the biggest gain since August. A report earlier on Wednesday from ADP Research Institute showed payrolls at companies rose 330,000 in July, the smallest advance in five months and missing all estimates.

(Adds industry comments)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chris Cuomo Fails To Even Mention Brother's Sexual Harassment Scandal In Hourlong Show

    The CNN anchor's show only mentioned the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an onscreen news ticker.

  • Victory Capital Files Application to SEC for Crypto ETF

    Victory Capital revealed its plans to enter the crypto market in June through a private fund tracking the NCI aimed at accredited investors.

  • Stocks Fall Amid ADP Job Miss, Record ISM data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities slipped on Wednesday following mixed economic data including a report showing companies adding far fewer jobs than expected last month while the U.S. service industry also expanded at a record pace.The yeild on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell as low as 1.13% before rising to nearly 1.2%. Meanwhile gold pared back a more than 1% increase and the dollar was stronger after earlier weakness.The ADP employment report -- ahead of U.S. jobs data on Friday -- showed U.S.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow adds 279 points, or 0.8%, to rise for the first time in three sessions as strong earnings outweigh virus jitters

    Stocks gained on Tuesday, shaking off declines from a day earlier as a number of closely watched companies topped quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Investors have Given Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Cash to Fund around 9 Years of Operations

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Young businesses need cash to finance operations and future growth. In the world where cash is king, some businesses are pressured to be profitable as soon as possible, while others can be more strategic and long term in their approach.

  • Automakers thrive on less-popular models as chip shortage hinders rebound

    July sales results trickling out this week indicate another strong rebound month for the U.S. auto industry even as automakers warn that the global chip shortage could hinder production for the foreseeable future. Hyundai's best news came from some of its least likely nameplates; Accent and Elantra have both put up strong numbers so far in 2021 and continued to do so in July. Honda likewise saw strength from its HR-V and Passport.

  • Amazon’s Bezos Isn’t the World’s Richest Person Anymore. Here’s Who Beat Him.

    This isn't the first time Bernard Arnault, the head of the sprawling luxury conglomerate LVMH, has been crowned the world's richest person.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Are Still Falling

    It's Tuesday, and cryptocurrency prices are still falling. Industry bellwether Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 4.2% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coindesk. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down a bit more -- 4.9%.

  • Idaho’s gas prices top national average by 61 cents a gallon. Here’s where it stings less

    “It’s not unheard of for Idaho’s average price to be 20 or 30 cents higher than the national average.”

  • When the chips are down: global shortage to keep crimping carmakers

    BMW and Stellantis became the latest major carmakers to warn on Tuesday that the global semiconductor chip shortage that has bedeviled the industry this year will drag on throughout 2021 and beyond, hitting production and sales. Carmakers, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to shut down plants last year, face stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries, hit by a series of supply chain disruptions during the pandemic. Starved of chips, carmakers have focused production on higher-margin models, and have benefited from higher vehicle prices amid low inventories for consumers.

  • Southeast Asia's factory powerhouses hit by vaccination woes, Delta

    Fresh outbreaks of the Delta coronavirus variant in Southeast Asia have crippled its factory sector, disrupting global supplies of goods such as rubber gloves, semiconductors and SUVs and threatening the $3 trillion region's recovery. A series of factory surveys this week showed business activity across most Southeast Asian economies fell sharply in July, a contrast to more resilient manufacturing economies in Northeast Asia and the West, where business growth has slowed but remained in expansion. The economic disruptions in Southeast Asia caused by the virus have been made worse by slow progress in vaccinations in the region of 600 million people.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Plug Power Fails to Show Positive Indicators Ahead of Earnings

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from late June and tells us that sellers of PLUG have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows improvement the past four months, telling us that buyers of PLUG have been more aggressive. In this daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG, below, we can see an upside price target in the $33 area.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Autonomous cargo drone startup Elroy Air lands $40M Series A

    Elroy Air has raised a $40 million Series A, including financing from Lockheed Martin’s venture capital arm, to ramp up the build, testing and validation of its inaugural autonomous cargo drone. The funding round saw participation from Marlinspike Capital and Prosperity7, as well as existing investors Catapult Ventures, DiamondStream Partners, Side X Side Management, Shield Capital Partners and Precursor Ventures. This latest round brings Elroy’s total raised to $48 million to date.

  • Oil prices fall as Delta variant spread weighs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell sharply to a two-week low on Wednesday as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in top consuming countries outweighed the impact of Mideast geopolitical tensions and a fall in U.S. inventories. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.15, or 3.1%, to $68.41 a barrel. "Worries continue to grow over the spread of the Delta variant in China, which has weighed heavily on oil prices in recent days," analysts at bank ING said.

  • Automakers mandate masks at all U.S. plants but not requiring vaccines

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Detroit's Big Three automakers and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union said on Tuesday they will reinstate requirements to wear masks at all U.S. plants, offices and warehouses beginning on Wednesday, but are not requiring workers to be vaccinated. The move is in response to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) change in COVID-19 guidance for masks for fully vaccinated people related to the Delta variant, General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said in a joint statement with the union. Toyota Motor Corp said effective Wednesday it will reinstate mask requirements at nearly all U.S. facilities, with the exception of two Michigan facilities that are in counties with moderate transmission rates.

  • China's Nayuki says gets clean chit on food safety after regulatory checks

    Chinese teahouse company Nayuki Holdings said on Wednesday inspections by regulators of its stores had unearthed no food safety violations as described in a Xinhua report and that it was not fined or penalised. Nayuki, which sells drinks such as fruit teas topped with cheese foam, became the latest company to attract the attention of regulators in China following state media reports. State news agency Xinhua reported on Monday that some of Nayuki's stores had cockroaches and staff there used rotten fruit to make drinks.