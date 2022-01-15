U.S. inflation choking pay raises

Americans are making more money than they were a year ago, but inflation is impacting those higher wages. Stacey Vanek Smith, co-host of NPR's The Indicator podcast, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss more

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories