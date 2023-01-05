U.S. inflation has not 'turned the corner yet', IMF's Gopinath warns -FT

·2 min read

(Reuters) -Inflation in the United States has not "turned the corner yet" and it is too early for the Federal Reserve to declare victory in the fight on rising prices, a top IMF official said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday.

Gita Gopinath, a deputy managing director of the Fund, urged the U.S. central bank to press ahead with rate rises this year.

She said it was important for the Fed to "maintain restrictive monetary policy" until a "very definite, durable decline in inflation" was evident in wages and industries not related to food or energy.

"If you see the indicators in the labour market and if you look at very sticky components of inflation like services inflation, I think it's clear that we haven't turned the corner yet on inflation," she told the newspaper.

The comments follow Wednesday data showing that job openings, closely watched as a proxy for labour market shortages and pressure on employers to hand out wage increases higher than normal, fell only moderately in November in the United States.

Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, published on Wednesday, showed that officials agreed that the central bank now needed to balance its fight against price pressures with the risks of slowing the economy too much.

In October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023, reflecting the continuing drag from the Ukraine war as well as inflation pressures and high interest rates engineered by central banks to rein in those price pressures.

In the interview Gopinath added that she expected China's economy to suffer significantly in the near term. A rebound is possible later this year, however, as Chinese demand recovers, the report quoted her as saying.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar makes modest gains after hawkish Fed minutes

    The dollar inched up on Thursday but struggled to make bigger gains as the boost from a still hawkish Federal Reserve was tempered by investors' growing appetite for riskier assets, driven by China's reopening. Minutes of the Fed's December policy meeting released overnight showed while officials agreed that the central bank should slow the pace of aggressive interest rate increases, they remained focused on curbing inflation, and were worried about any "misperception" in financial markets that their commitment was flagging. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari also said on Wednesday he saw the Fed's target interest rate peaking at 5.4%, higher than current market expectations of just under 5%.

  • U.S. stocks end higher after two days of losses though Fed officials expect no interest rate cuts this year

    U.S. stocks ended another choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed none of the 19 top central bank officials think it will be appropriate to cut interest rates this year, while economic data suggested economic growth was slowing.

  • Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Snowflake Inc. (SNOW). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • What You Need to Know About 2023 Retirement Contribution Limits

    Funneling money into a tax-advantaged account, such as an IRA or a 401(k) is a must if you're banking on enjoying a comfortable retirement. These kinds of accounts offer a much higher rate of growth compared to a regular savings … Continue reading → The post 2023 Retirement Contribution Limits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Markets Are Wrong on Fed Rate Hikes, Morgan Stanley’s Caron Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets aren’t prepared for how far US central bankers are willing to go to tame the hottest inflation in a generation, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Jim Caron.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees to Just Say No to MeetingsEven though Federal

  • Investors who did this one thing survived the markets in 2022

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI Forget inflation. Forget oil prices. Forget Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Forget layoffs in the tech sector. Forget the yield curve. When I sat down to write about what worked for investors in 2022 and what didn’t, I came to a simple conclusion.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Warren Buffett Should Double Down On

    Among the many Warren Buffett quotes thrown around, none has caught the imagination more than his timeless, “be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful” nugget. And it looks like 2023 will be the perfect opportunity for Buffett to once again demonstrate his use of the axiom. At least that is the opinion of Elon Musk, who recently said he “suspects Warren Buffett is going to be buying a lot of stock next year." Having called Buffett a “bean counter” in the past, Musk is

  • Fed Minutes Are Just the Warm-Up Act. The Main Event Lies Ahead.

    CES returns as tech industry faces growing pains, Blackstone’s BREIT offers a deal on $4 billion investment, oil producers target Americas projects in spending shift, and other news to start your day.

  • Manuka Resources Limited (ASX:MKR) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR) has had a rough month with its share price down 41%. However, a closer look at its sound...

  • Samsung's quarterly profit set to hit 6-year low as consumers hunker down

    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's quarterly profit will likely plunge 58% to its lowest in six years as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the outlook for the memory chip industry. With consumers and businesses reducing spending and investment in the face of high inflation and climbing interest rates, smartphone makers and other clients held back memory chip orders, while smartphones sold for less as demand suffered, analysts said. Samsung, as the world's biggest maker of memory chips, smartphones and TVs, is a bellwether for global consumption trends.

  • U.S. Auto Sales: GM Is Top-Selling Carmaker In 2022 On Stronger-Than-Expected Q4

    General Motors topped Q4 forecasts for U.S. auto sales, reclaiming the domestic crown for the full year from Toyota.

  • How Low Can Tesla Stock Go? Analyst Talks 30 A Share

    Tesla investors already lost more than $700 billion on the stock this year. How much more can this S&P 500 stock drop?

  • Oriental Interest Berhad Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: RM0.17 (vs RM0.14 in FY 2021)

    Oriental Interest Berhad ( KLSE:OIB ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM475.7m (up 37% from FY...

  • Is VEEM Ltd's (ASX:VEE) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 9.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard VEEM (ASX:VEE). It is possible that the markets...

  • MTAG Group Berhad's (KLSE:MTAG) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    MTAG Group Berhad (KLSE:MTAG) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 30% over the...

  • Here's Why ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • GE Stock Breaks Out: General Electric Takes Key Step Toward Emerging As Aviation Pure Play

    General Electric moved toward becoming an aviation pure play as it spun off GE HealthCare. GE stock broke out of a base. GEHC stock rose in its debut.

  • Hedge Funds, Eying Fed Shift, Boost SOFR Bets to a Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have built up record long positions in short-term interest-rate futures pegged to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. The positioning comes amid speculation that a slowdown in inflation and economic growth will drive the Federal Reserve to start easing monetary policy in the second half of 2023.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Af

  • Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go

    The eagerly-anticipated Fed minutes arrived and failed to surprise, with markets broadly shrugging off the hawkish tone and still pining for a rate cut sometime this year. China's services activity shrank last month as surging COVID infections hit demand, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday, underscoring the challenges facing the country. Market focus will switch to Friday's U.S. payrolls data but before that a clutch of European data could provide more clues as to where inflation is headed in Europe.

  • Oil falls more than 5% on global economy worry, China COVID cases

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil fell by more than $4 a barrel on Wednesday, posting the steepest percentage loss in the first two trading days of any year for over 3 decades, as investors worried about fuel demand as the global economy slows and COVID-19 cases grow in China. "Crude oil is trading lower on concerns around China COVID-19 and the Fed forcing a global recession... both demand destruction events," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. Data from China showed that while no new coronavirus variant has been found there, the country has under-represented how many people have died in its recent, rapidly spreading outbreak, World Health Organization officials said.