U.S. has initial deal with Venezuela for sanctions easing if elections conditions agreed-sources

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The United States has reached a preliminary deal with Venezuela to ease sanctions if President Nicolas Maduro follows through on a commitments related to a 2024 election, two U.S. sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, including the issuing of a revised Treasury license.

Venezuela's government will return to political negotiations with the country's opposition, almost a year after the last meeting and as the opposition prepares for a presidential primary, observer Norway said on Monday.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)