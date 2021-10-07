U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Fell More Than Expected Last Week

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Fell More Than Expected Last Week
Reade Pickert
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits retreated last week to the lowest in a month in a broad-based decline, pointing to ongoing improvement in the labor market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Initial unemployment claims in regular state programs totaled 326,000 in the week ended Oct. 2, a decrease of 38,000 from the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a decrease to 348,000 applications.

Continuing claims for state benefits fell to 2.7 million in the week ended Sept. 25.

Layoffs have eased amid an improving economy, with employers now focused on hiring and retaining workers. And while the U.S. continues to recover jobs lost at the start of the pandemic, the massive snapback in demand has outpaced businesses’ ability to hire and strained already-jammed supply chains.

That’s led to production slowdowns and even temporary layoffs at some firms, fueling additional churn in the weekly initial claims figures.

Stocks opened higher, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury advanced and the dollar was little changed.

Unadjusted initial claims in California dropped by more than 10,000, the most among the states. In recent weeks, a surge in unemployment applications in California has driven up the nationwide total, even as many other states reported fewer claims.

Applications also notably declined in Michigan, Texas and Washington, D.C.

The monthly September employment report, out Friday, is projected to show nonfarm payrolls grew by half a million in the month. That would be double the number of jobs added in August. Data from ADP Research Institute Wednesday showed U.S. companies added more jobs than forecast in September.

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits ended by Sept. 6 in all states.

(Updates with opening trading.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims post biggest drop in three months

    The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped by the most in three months last week, suggesting the labor market recovery was regaining momentum after a recent slowdown, as the wave of COVID-19 infections began to subside. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday, the most timely data on the economy's health, also showed the number of people on state unemployment rolls plunging to an 18-month low in late September. "The labor market is back on track after a few weeks of rising claims threw a question mark into the market's understanding of just how solid the economic outlook really is," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • Nigerian central bank to launch digital currency within days - governor

    The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will launch the eNaira, its digital currency, in a couple of days from now, Governor Godwin Emefiele told a conference on Thursday. He said this would make Nigeria "one of the first countries in Africa, and indeed the globe, to adopt the digitisation of its national currency". The CBN had announced plans to launch its own digital currency this year after Nigeria barred banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies in February.

  • Over 1 Million U.K. Jobs Furloughed in Final Month of Program

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeThe U.K. had more than a million people on furlough in the final month of the government program that paid the wages of those whose workplaces were closed during the pan

  • The boring explanation for what went wrong with our pandemic response

    COVID, Chipotle, and the risks of narrow expertise

  • Ban on negotiating Medicare drug prices under pressure

    For Medicare “to negotiate those prices down would be thousands of dollars back in my pocket every year,” she said. Negotiating Medicare drug prices is the linchpin of President Joe Biden's ambitious health care agenda. When lawmakers created Medicare's Part D outpatient prescription drug program in 2003, they barred Medicare from negotiating prices.

  • The Delta wave is receding

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios COVID-19 cases have been falling across the U.S. for weeks — and now deaths are finally on the decline, too.Why it matters: The Delta wave may truly be behind us, and though unvaccinated people in heavily unvaccinated areas will always remain at risk, getting the virus under control would allow the country as a whole to breathe a little easier this fall.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Chinese Stocks in U.S. Surge After Hong Kong Peers Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks listed in the U.S. are gaining for a third straight day on Thursday after peers in Asia rallied on improved risk appetite.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeShares in Tencent Hol

  • ‘$11 million per minute’: Oil and gas sector gets a lift from subsidies and shirking health costs, says report

    Subsidies that cut fuel prices accounted for 8% of the total, while tax breaks made up another 6%. But the bulk of the benefit to the producers comes with their ability to pass off the costs of pollution- and heat-related illness and deaths.

  • Boise-area RV parks are full as people, some facing homelessness, move into vehicles

    “The demand has doubled or tripled” for long-term RV space, says a Boise-area RV park employee.

  • Their prospects dim, Haitian migrants strain Mexico's asylum system

    Mexico could see asylum applications jump 70% this year compared with 2019 as requests from Haitians soar, though most of those Caribbean migrants do not meet the criteria under current rules, according to Mexico's top asylum official. Haiti is currently the second-most common country of origin for asylum requests in Mexico, and is on track to overtake Honduras to claim the top spot for the first time in nearly a decade. The surge has been fed by political and economic malaise in Haiti and South America, and last month thousands of mostly Haitian migrants crossed into Del Rio, Texas.

  • Jobless claims fall last week, layoffs rise in September

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the Challenger Gray report and the jobs data the report discloses, which offers a closer look at the track of the economic recovery.

  • At least 140K US children have lost caregivers to COVID-19. Children of color have taken the brunt of it.

    Researchers in a study published Thursday found children of color account for 65% of the 140,000 children orphaned from COVID-19 through June.

  • Former Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham believes Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump 'thought they were a shadow president and first lady'

    In a new book, Stephanie Grisham, who worked for both Donald and Melania Trump, refers to Jared Kushner as "Rasputin in a slim suit."

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Had a Bizarre Suggestion For How to Fix Her 'I Really Don't Care' Blunder

    We wonder if Melania Trump has any regrets about wearing the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket back on June 21, 2018, because people are still talking about it three years later. Author Stephanie Grisham is offering a new perspective on the wardrobe incident in her recently published memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What […]

  • A Nervous Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Deny Freeloading Off Trump

    NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G

  • Stephanie Grisham says when Trump 'needed someone to tell him how awesome he was' he'd call Matt Gaetz, who would 'sing for his supper'

    "The staff would get Gaetz on the line and he'd sing for his supper," the former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her memoir.

  • Melania Trump's Real Reason for Swatting Donald Trump's Hand Still Suggests Their Marriage Was Rocky

    There has been a lot of speculation about Donald and Melania Trump’s marriage because the couple seems to enjoy their independent lives. During their White House years, several awkward moments made many people question how good things were behind closed doors — and now, former press secretary and chief of staff Stephanie Grisham is answering […]

  • Lawyers are prepping an attempt to force the Scottish government to start a 'McMafia' investigation into Trump's golf course

    "There is a towering cloud of suspicion hanging over this iconic Scottish property," said Nick Flynn, the legal director at the advocacy group Avaaz.

  • Newsom approves laws to revamp California's unemployment benefits system

    The legislation was signed into law shortly after after Newsom survived a recall election in which those seeking to remove him from office cited problems that included long waits for unemployment benefits for hundreds of thousands of jobless Californians.

  • Voters have the answer for Democrats on spending

    A generous new entitlement isn't proving as popular as liberal Democrats expected.