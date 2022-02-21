Biden and Putin agree to summit with France if Russia does not invade Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, said late Sunday.

The development, announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after Macron spoke to both world leaders separately, throws into question the timing of the widely expected Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The summit will not happen if Russia invades Ukraine, Macron's office said. "It can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine," according to a translation of the Élysée Palace statement.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the agreement.

"We are always ready for diplomacy," she said. "We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."

The substance of the summit would be prepared by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a previously scheduled meeting Thursday, Élysée Palace said.

Earlier in the day, a U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News the United States obtained intelligence showing that Russian military officials were given an order to go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.

The intelligence, which was developed very recently, informed President Joe Biden’s startling declaration Friday that the U.S. believes President Vladimir Putin has already decided to invade, the people said.

The U.S. then witnessed Russian military units taking steps to carry out the order in preparation for an invasion, further bolstering the assessment that Putin could strike at any time, they added.

“As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that,” Biden said at the White House on Friday. Asked how the U.S. knew, he said only: “We have a significant intelligence capability.”

Story continues

Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus on Feb. 19, 2022. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr. / AP)

Biden’s assertion had marked a shift after weeks of the U.S.’s saying it believed Putin hadn’t made a final decision. On Saturday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he agreed with Biden that Putin had decided to invade and that Russia’s military was now in “the stance that you need to be in to attack.”

White House officials say the threat level in eastern Ukraine and along the Russian border hasn’t diminished over the weekend, despite diplomatic efforts by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a major annual security conference in Munich. The White House said Biden was briefed again Saturday by his aides that “Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time.”

On Sunday, Biden convened a rare weekend meeting of the National Security Council focused on Ukraine, the White House said. Austin and Blinken, both newly back from Europe, were spotted entering the West Wing shortly before noon. A White House official said Harris would participate in the meeting remotely from Air Force Two while she flies back from Germany.

Blinken, who told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday of an elaborate Russian plot to fabricate a pretext for war, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Putin’s actions since then have been “following the script that I laid out.” He pointed to his earlier predictions that Russia would mount false flag operations in eastern Ukraine and use purported temporary military exercises to justify a military buildup near Ukraine’s border.

“Everything we said was likely to occur in the lead-up to the actual invasion is happening,” Blinken said.