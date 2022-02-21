  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden and Putin agree to summit with France if Russia does not invade Ukraine

Josh Lederman and Courtney Kube and Dennis Romero and Kurt Chirbas and Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Emmanuel Macron
    Emmanuel Macron
    President of France
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, have agreed in principle to a summit to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the office of the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, said late Sunday.

The development, announced in a statement by the Élysée Palace after Macron spoke to both world leaders separately, throws into question the timing of the widely expected Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The summit will not happen if Russia invades Ukraine, Macron's office said. "It can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine," according to a translation of the Élysée Palace statement.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the agreement.

"We are always ready for diplomacy," she said. "We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."

The substance of the summit would be prepared by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a previously scheduled meeting Thursday, Élysée Palace said.

Earlier in the day, a U.S. official and another person with knowledge of the matter told NBC News the United States obtained intelligence showing that Russian military officials were given an order to go ahead with an invasion of Ukraine.

The intelligence, which was developed very recently, informed President Joe Biden’s startling declaration Friday that the U.S. believes President Vladimir Putin has already decided to invade, the people said.

The U.S. then witnessed Russian military units taking steps to carry out the order in preparation for an invasion, further bolstering the assessment that Putin could strike at any time, they added.

“As of this moment, I’m convinced he’s made the decision. We have reason to believe that,” Biden said at the White House on Friday. Asked how the U.S. knew, he said only: “We have a significant intelligence capability.”

Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus on Feb. 19, 2022. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr. / AP)
Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus on Feb. 19, 2022. (Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr. / AP)

Biden’s assertion had marked a shift after weeks of the U.S.’s saying it believed Putin hadn’t made a final decision. On Saturday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he agreed with Biden that Putin had decided to invade and that Russia’s military was now in “the stance that you need to be in to attack.”

White House officials say the threat level in eastern Ukraine and along the Russian border hasn’t diminished over the weekend, despite diplomatic efforts by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a major annual security conference in Munich. The White House said Biden was briefed again Saturday by his aides that “Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time.”

On Sunday, Biden convened a rare weekend meeting of the National Security Council focused on Ukraine, the White House said. Austin and Blinken, both newly back from Europe, were spotted entering the West Wing shortly before noon. A White House official said Harris would participate in the meeting remotely from Air Force Two while she flies back from Germany.

Blinken, who told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday of an elaborate Russian plot to fabricate a pretext for war, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that Putin’s actions since then have been “following the script that I laid out.” He pointed to his earlier predictions that Russia would mount false flag operations in eastern Ukraine and use purported temporary military exercises to justify a military buildup near Ukraine’s border.

“Everything we said was likely to occur in the lead-up to the actual invasion is happening,” Blinken said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin may launch invasion of Ukraine in Donbas, analysts say

    In two ominous signs that Vladimir Putin may be readying an invasion of Ukraine, the Russian president on Friday signed a decree calling Russian military reservists to active training, while pro-Kremlin leaders in two breakaway “Russian-occupied” territories in eastern Ukraine ordered mobilization of men ages 18 to 55 to fight against their fellow Ukrainians.

  • Kremlin says "daily" Western predictions of Ukraine invasion are provocative

    Repeated Western predictions of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are provocative and may have adverse consequences, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he was convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine, and though there was still room for diplomacy, he expected Russia to move on the country in the coming days. Russia has repeatedly denied preparing to invade Ukraine.

  • Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

    The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin.

  • Pelosi says Putin will pay even without Ukraine invasion: you can’t ‘bully the world and take a walk’

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warned Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Munich Security Conference Saturday that he will face consequences whether or not he invades Ukraine.

  • Nepal's Parliament debates US aid grant amid fierce protests

    Nepal’s government presented a contentious half-billion dollar aid grant from the United States for approval in Parliament on Sunday, triggering a fresh round of violent clashes between protesters and police outside the legislature. Opposition to the aid grant comes mainly from two of the Communist parties that are part of the coalition government. U.S. officials have spoken to Nepalese leaders recently to assure that the grant concerns only Nepal’s development.

  • Lavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability

    Russia's top diplomat told France's foreign minister by phone on Saturday that ignoring Moscow's security demands was bad for stability in Europe and elsewhere, Russia's foreign ministry said, as tensions surged in eastern Ukraine. Sergei Lavrov, Russia's veteran foreign minister, told France's Jean-Yves Le Drian that all countries should comply with their commitments to ensure the principle of "equal and indivisible security", the ministry said.

  • U.S. Warns Russia May Target Cities Beyond Kyiv

    The U.S. has told allies that any Russian invasion could target multiple cities beyond the capital Kyiv, according to people familiar with the matter.&nbsp;President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;convened a National Security Council meeting that discussed the latest developments on Russia's military buildup on Ukraine's borders.&nbsp;Tony Czuczka reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia."

  • Ray Buursma: Short-sighted GOP moves against teachers created a mass exodus

    If parents are not yet frustrated with the inability of their children's schools to hire enough competent educators, they will be soon.

  • 5 U.S. Olympians to Watch for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan

    These U.S. Olympians dominated in Beijing and theyre poised to do it again at the next Winter Olympics in 2026. Here are five American athletes to watch.

  • Currency markets nervously eye Ukraine headlines, take heart from possible summit

    Currency markets started the week nervously eying tensions in eastern Europe, with the safe-haven yen not far from a two-week high while the euro was on edge given the energy security and economic implications for Europe of a war in Ukraine. Illustrating this, the euro took a small lift early in the Asian session after the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis, though it added such a meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine. In turn, the yen lost a modicum of ground on the dollar following the announcement, which comes after a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military build-up on Ukraine's borders.

  • U.S. has intel that Russian commanders have orders to proceed with invasion

    CBS News' David Martin reports on U.S. intelligence that indicates Russian field commanders have received orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Uncharted’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained by Director Ruben Fleischer

    The filmmaker also tells TheWrap about the original tag scene that was scrapped and reshot

  • Delta Air Lines Rebuilds Fleet Modernization Plans

    During the depths of the pandemic, the U.S. airline giant deferred dozens of aircraft deliveries. Now, it is speeding up its fleet renewal plans again.

  • Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers

    A helicopter crashed Saturday into the ocean waters off Miami Beach, plummeting a few feet away from swimmers in a crowded stretch popular among tourists, officials said. (Feb. 19)

  • Police Helicopter Crash Kills 1 Officer, Injures Another At California Beach

    The deadly crash came just hours after a separate helicopter crash along a packed beach in Miami.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very, very highly likely and very, very imminent’, UK government says

    Boris Johnson says conflict could be ‘biggest war in Europe’ since 1945

  • Caught on camera: Vandals throw traffic cones from Massachusetts Avenue Bridge into Charles River

    MassDOT says cones originally used for a bike lane pilot program were thrown over the bridge at least twice in January, leaving dozens on top of an icy Charles.

  • Israeli PM says revived Iran nuclear deal would mean a 'more violent' Middle East

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that a U.S.-Iranian deal taking shape to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers is weaker than the original arrangement and would lead to a more violent Middle East. The 2015 deal limited Iran’s enrichment of uranium to make it harder for Tehran to develop material for nuclear weapons, in return for a lifting of international sanctions against Tehran. But it has eroded since 2018 when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States and reimposed far-reaching sanctions on Iran.

  • Russian Troops Have Orders to Launch Ukraine Invasion: Report

    The U.S. has obtained intelligence that Russian officers have received orders to launch an invasion into Ukraine.

  • Biden, Putin Agree to ‘Principle’ of Summit: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin have agreed to the “principle” of holding a summit, according to statements from the White House and France. Most Read from BloombergBiden, Putin Agree to ‘Principle’ of Summit: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found D