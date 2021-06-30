U.S. intelligence agency says it isn't spying on Fox's Tucker Carlson

People pass by a promo of Fox News host Tucker Carlson on the News Corporation building in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Security Agency on Tuesday denied allegations by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency is spying on him in an attempt to force him off the air.

"This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air," the NSA said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Carlson, a conservative talk show commentator and strident critic of the Joe Biden administration, said on his show on Monday night that he "heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air."

"The NSA captured that information without our knowledge and did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that," he said.

The NSA "has a foreign intelligence mission," the agency added on Twitter, and can not target a U.S. citizen without a court order except in limited exceptions.

In March, the Pentagon said that Carlson "essentially demeaned the entire U.S. military" with a segment that decried increasing numbers of female service members.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Heather Timmons and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NSA Denies Tucker Carlson’s Claims It Is Spying on Him

    The National Security Agency released a statement Tuesday evening refuting rumors that it was directed by the Biden administration to spy on Tucker Carlson. Tucker previously said during his “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show on Fox News yesterday that he was certain the Biden administration’s Department of Defense was using the NSA to spy on him and other people working at Fox News. The NSA fired back and noted that Tucker’s assertions that people at the NSA were monitoring his private conversations

  • Tucker Carlson accuses NSA of spying on him

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson accused the Biden administration of "spying" on him in an attempt to take his show off the air.

  • Trump Backs Unsubstantiated Claim the NSA Is Spying on Tucker Carlson: ‘Totally Believable’

    Former president Donald Trump is totally buying into the idea that the National Security Agency is illegally spying on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. In an appearance on “The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show” — Fox’s replacement for Rush Limbaugh’s program — Trump said he thought there could be some truth behind Tucker’s seemingly madcap theories that the NSA is monitoring his communications at the request of President Biden. “I think it’s true. It’s totally believable,” Trump said of Tucker’s cl

  • Tucker Carlson claimed the NSA is monitoring his Fox News show as part of a plot to take it off air

    The host claimed that he had been tipped off about the surveillance operation by a whistleblower - a claim was greeted with heavy scepticism.

  • Tucker Carlson Lashes Out At NSA “Lies” As Intel Agency Denies Spying On Fox News Host

    The National Security Agency has given Tucker Carlson a lesson in spycraft and fake news. One which looks certain to crank up the volume in the now war of words, real and imagined. In a rare social media rebuke, the agency shot down the Fox News Channel host’s recent self-described “shocking claim” that he and […]

  • Detroit Tigers OF Derek Hill returns from injured list, sent to Triple-A Toledo

    The Detroit Tigers are sticking with Akil Baddoo, Robbie Grossman, Daz Cameron and Nomar Mazara in the outfield.

  • Gen. Mark Milley, Donald Trump at odds over crackdown on 2020 racial justice protests, book reveals

    A book by WSJ's Michael Bender details a heated exchange between the former president and the top U.S. general over 2020's racial justice protests.

  • Census Bureau dodges challenge to controversial privacy tool

    The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday dodged a challenge for now to its use of a controversial statistical method aimed at keeping people’s data private in the numbers used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts after federal judges refused to stop the technique's implementation. A panel of three federal judges in Alabama rejected the state of Alabama's request for a preliminary injunction to halt the Census Bureau from using the method called differential privacy. The decision in federal court in Opelika, Alabama, allows the Census Bureau, for now, to proceed toward its goal of releasing the redistricting data in mid-August.

  • Crackdown at Des Moines City Council meeting ends in arrest

    At least one person was arrested and multiple people were removed from DSM's City Council meeting last night, following multiple warnings about disruptions, Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.Why it matters: While citizens aren't guaranteed an absolute right to speak at public meetings, it's considered to be an effective way for the public to communicate with elected officials. City leaders say uncivil or out-of-control meetings make it difficult for the government to function and for the voices of e

  • Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish rolls back years to take dramatic stage four victory

    Cavendish wins 31st Tour de France stage with dramatic sprint finish Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) retains the yellow jersey Tour de France 2021 teams: Full list of teams and remaining riders Tiger Woods, Sir Bobby Charlton, Niki Lauda, Monica Seles, Muhammad Ali. To those names you can now add Mark Cavendish. The Manx Missile’s comeback this year must surely rank as one of the greatest in sports history. Eight months after it looked as if Cavendish’s career might be over – without a cont

  • NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel: Which Is the Best Chip Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Investors looking to add a top chip stock to their portfolios will find a gem among these three companies.

  • China's factory activity growth slows slightly in June - PMI

    The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) eased slightly to 50.9 in June versus 51.0 in May, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday. The world's second-largest economy has largely recovered from disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Chinese manufacturers are grappling with new challenges from higher raw material costs to global supply chain bottlenecks. An outbreak of coronavirus infections in China's major export province of Guangdong has also disrupted shipments.

  • Shares of Meta Material, formerly Torchlight, reverse to trade down 20%

    Torchlight's stock rose as high as 74% last Monday as retail investors piled into the stock with record volumes. The shares, however, gave up some of the gains after the company upsized its stock offering. In a reverse takeover to list on the Nasdaq and access the U.S. capital markets, Metamaterial Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, last year agreed to merge with Torchlight, an oil and gas producer.

  • Private donor funds South Dakota's National Guard deployment to U.S.-Mexico border

    The move comes amid a hail of criticism from high-profile Republicans of Democratic President Joe Biden for rolling back immigration restrictions introduced by his predecessor Donald Trump, with the number of migrants arriving at the border reaching the highest monthly levels in two decades. "The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe," said Noem, who was a vocal supporter of Trump's hardline immigration policies. Her office said in a statement the action was "in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request for help to respond to ongoing violations of state and federal law by illegal aliens crossing the unsecured border."

  • Trump blew up at a top general over how to handle George Floyd protests, yelling, 'You can't f---ing talk to me like that!' new book says

    Trump got into an expletive-filled yelling match with Gen. Mark Milley in the Situation Room, said an excerpt from a book by reporter Michael Bender.

  • Duterte open to running for VP, lashes out at ally Pacquiao

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he may consider running for vice president next year when his term ends “if there is a space for me,” although opponents have described such a prospect as “a joke of the worst kind.” Duterte’s televised remarks Monday night were the strongest sign that he is considering calls by governing PDP-Laban party allies for him to run for vice president to continue his government programs. The tough-talking leader also publicly lashed out for the first time at Filipino boxing star Manny Pacquiao, a Philippine senator and a longtime ally, for saying that corruption has worsened under Duterte.

  • Split Supreme Court leaves CDC’s nationwide eviction moratorium in place

    The Supreme Court is leaving a pandemic-inspired nationwide ban on evictions in place, over the votes of four objecting conservative justices.

  • Surfside resident Ivanka Trump quietly helped out after tower collapse, reports say

    Ivanka Trump is helping.

  • Trump never climbed the stairs to the 2nd floor of the White House's office, new book says

    A second-floor office "meant a degree of exclusion but also protection" from Trump, an excerpt of Michael Wolff's "Landslide" said.

  • The European Union shows Hungary why it should exit

    Imagine a scenario in which the chief bureaucrat of the European Union proclaims that its fundamental values include promoting homosexuality and transgenderism to minors. This reads like poorly crafted, euroskeptic propaganda. Odd as it may sound, this exact situation transpired following the Hungarian Parliament's passage of a controversial new law.