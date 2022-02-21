U.S. intelligence says Russian commanders given orders to move forward with invasion of Ukraine
CBS2's Tom Hanson has the story.
CBS2's Tom Hanson has the story.
At the end of Michigan basketball's 77-63 loss, Juwan Howard took a swing and connected with a Wisconsin assistant coach during postgame handshake.
Trump boasted about all he knows regarding his business — after his attorneys argued in court documents that he's clueless about questionable practices.
A Notre Dame legend has an opinion.
Plus, a pair of nighttime sunglasses.
It’s a fraction of the price compared to the fresh version, lasts much longer and is super versatile.
"It's a two-lane road, super dark, no lights, very windy, and it was also freezing, and he was just on the side of the road."
The sister of late disgraced financier Bernie Madoff has died, along with her husband, in what's being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to a report.
The former president said he didn't have time to steal records; he was too busy making America perfect.
I helped design and improve the Disney theme parks for years as an Imagineer, and there are a few things that guests do that really annoy me.
"I see Death. She was in the parking lot, I could see her from my window. Now, she's in the room."View Entire Post ›
He said his nation might consider joining NATO if it felt threatened.
Jason Mewes recently opened up about his substance addiction over the years and shared one particularly sad story that involved his best pal, filmmaker Kevin Smith. Currently sober for 11 years, the actor spoke candidly about his battle on the latest episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast. Mewes is best known for appearing in several […]
"We are living in a different time."View Entire Post ›
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New YorkJean-Luc Brunel, the French modeling agent accused of procuring girls for Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanged in his Paris jail cell—in a shocking replay of how Epstein himself died.The 76-year-old was found during a night-time check by guards at La Santé early Saturday, officials told Le Monde.His attorneys told the paper that the apparent suicide “was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice.”Epstein and Brunel accuser Virginia Robe
Nathan Chens final performance of the 2022 Winter Olympics took place at the Exhibition Gala on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Yet another actress from the buzzy HBO series Euphoria has stepped forward to talk about nude scenes. Minka Kelly, who plays Samantha in season two of the series, recently talked with Vanity Fair about her experiences on the set. Kelly said her character, Samantha, was scheduled to get naked during her very first scene. But […]
Richmond police are looking to identify a suspect in an unprovoked attack of a mother in front of her children at a McDonald's drive-thru line.
Heavy Young Heathens allege they were not contacted about the use of their music during the team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green says the Philadelphia 76ers lost the James Harden trade to the Brooklyn Nets.
NFL football star Cam Newton has finally opened up about his decision not to marry his children’s mother. The athlete spoke about his decision during […]