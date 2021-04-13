U.S. intelligence warns of "diverse array" of threats in new report

U.S. intelligence warns of "diverse array" of threats in new report
Olivia Gazis
·6 min read

Washington — In a new report released Tuesday, the U.S. intelligence community warned of a "diverse array" of global threats that could further destabilize a world shaken by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, technological change and international competition.

The 2021 Annual Threat Assessment, a 27-page unclassified document outlining the collective view of the country's 18 intelligence agencies, said "the potential for cascading events in an increasingly interconnected and mobile world" would create new and unique challenges, as known adversaries continue to jockey for influence and climate change heightens instability.

The report said China, Russia, Iran and North Korea would seek to challenge U.S. interests in different arenas and on multiple levels, and that transnational crime, cyber attacks and terrorist plots posed continued threats. Domestic violent extremists, as the intelligence community forecast in a separate report released last month, will pose an "elevated threat."

The COVID-19 pandemic, the assessment said, would "continue to strain governments and societies, fueling humanitarian and economic crises, political unrest, and geopolitical competition," even after the broad administration of vaccines.

"The economic fallout from the pandemic is likely to create or worsen instability in at least a few—and perhaps many—countries, as people grow more desperate in the face of interlocking pressures that include sustained economic downturns, job losses, and disrupted supply chains," the report said.

Intelligence officials said Beijing viewed its competition with the United States as part of an "epochal geopolitical shift" and would continue amassing military, economic and technological prowess to preserve the influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

The country would continue making advancements in space and satellite technologies, with a Chinese space station expected to be operational "between 2022 and 2024," and pose a "prolific and effective" cyber threat.

"We continue to assess that China can launch cyber attacks that, at a minimum, can cause localized, temporary disruptions to critical infrastructure within the United States," the report said.

Russia will grow its "strategic cooperation" with China and present "one of the most serious intelligence threats to the United States," officials said, noting Moscow interfered in U.S. elections in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

"Moscow almost certainly views US elections as an opportunity to try to undermine US global standing, sow discord inside the United States, influence US decisionmaking, and sway US voters," according to the assessment.

Iran, intelligence officials assessed, is "not currently undertaking the key nuclear weapons-development activities that we judge would be necessary to produce a nuclear device" – but had resumed some activities in violation of the terms of the 2018 nuclear agreement.

Tehran will continue to deploy conventional and unconventional tools to undermine the United States, the report said, and remain a "significant threat" in the cyber domain.

North Korea's nuclear ambitions, according to the assessment, remain constant. Kim Jong Un, its leader, "probably does not view the current level of pressure on his regime as enough to require a fundamental change in its approach." The cyber and conventional military threat from Pyongyang, officials said, would grow.

In a statement accompanying the report, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines said the U.S. public "should know as much as possible about the threats facing our nation and what their intelligence agencies are doing to protect them."

"This report provides transparency to Congress and our nation's citizens with the aim of bolstering trust in our work and institutions," she said.

Avril Haines speaks during her Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. / Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Avril Haines speaks during her Senate Intelligence Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. / Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Haines and the leaders of key U.S intelligence and national security agencies are expected to testify on the assessment and other threats before two congressional committees on Wednesday and Thursday — marking the first such public appearance in more than two years.

The Senate and House Intelligence Committees each announced last week that their members would receive public testimony from Haines; Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns; FBI Director Chris Wray; General Paul Nakasone, the director of the National Security Agency; and Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Known as the Worldwide Threats Hearing, the joint appearance has traditionally served as an opportunity for U.S. national security leadership to identify top areas of concern and explain how their respective agencies are positioned to confront global challenges.

The directors are expected to field questions on the broad range of threats outlined in the report, but may also be pressed on specific issues like fallout from the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange cyber intrusions, Iran's nuclear centrifuge testing and the heightened threat from domestic violent extremism.

The hearing, a years-long annual tradition, did not take place at all in 2020, after protracted negotiations between then-DNI John Ratcliffe and the committees about the format of the event ended in a stalemate. Though the hearing has typically taken place in two parts — a public, open session with agency leaders providing opening statements and engaging in a question-and-answer period, followed by a session where classified matters are discussed behind closed doors — Ratcliffe pushed for the committees to accept a prepared opening statement but hold the entirety of question-and-answer sessions behind closed doors.

Officials familiar with the discussions said the push for an altered format was in part to avoid stoking the ire of then-President Donald Trump, who publicly criticized the assessments presented by his intelligence chiefs at the January 2019 hearing — the last one to be held publicly.

Congress has since mandated that the intelligence community provide an annual, written threat assessment and that the heads of relevant agencies appear for public testimony.

The 2019 assessment warned of a strategic rapprochement between Russia and China, whose geopolitical interests, intelligence leaders warned, could increasingly align. It also said election interference would be on the rise and that cyber intrusions would threaten "both minds and machines in an expanding number of ways."

The assessment also warned of the potentially devastating effects of a pandemic, to which it said the United States remained "vulnerable."

"We assess that the United States and the world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or largescale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy, strain international resources, and increase calls on the United States for support," the 2019 assessment said.

Last week, the National Intelligence Council, an arm of the intelligence community focused on long-term strategic analysis, also released a comprehensive forecast predicting more frequent and intense global challenges through 2040, ranging from climate change to financial crises.

"These challenges will repeatedly test the resilience and adaptability of communities, states, and the international system, often exceeding the capacity of existing systems and models," that report said. "This looming disequilibrium between existing and future challenges and the ability of institutions and systems to respond is likely to grow and produce greater contestation at every level."

Doctor discusses what the pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccines means

How to navigate a competitive housing market

Minnesota town responds to Daunte Wright shooting

Recommended Stories

  • Iran says it will enrich uranium to highest level ever after Natanz attack

    Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran has informed the United Nations' atomic watchdog of its intentions.

  • Biden warns Putin against Ukraine aggression, invites him to a summit meeting

    President Biden warned Putin, whom he recently acknowledged as a "killer," about Russia's aggression in Ukraine and suggested they meet in the next three months.

  • Sen. Blackburn: China is trying to rebuild its empire

    Senator Marsha Blackburn on China's threats against Taiwan, and how Biden should respond

  • Canada denies it threatened Halifax Security Forum over proposed Taiwan award

    “No, in fact, I authorized funding for the Halifax International Security Forum twice last year,” Canadian Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan said.

  • China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival

    BOSTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -China's regulatory-imposed revamp of Jack Ma's Ant Group, transforming the hot fintech into a financial holding company, appears to have dented some investor appetite for any plans to revive what would have been the world's biggest IPO. The overhaul comes two days after affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which owns around a one-third stake in Ant, was hit with a record $2.75 billion antitrust penalty as China tightens controls on its internet giants. Several Hong Kong and U.S.-based investors, and others who watch China's markets, said the developments seemed to limit the prospects of Ant, lowering its expected profitability and valuation.

  • WHO urges halt to sale of live wild animals in markets

    U.N. health agency's call, citing risk of infectious diseases like COVID-19 spreading from animals to humans, is just the latest pressure on "wet markets."

  • Syrian leader sacks Central Bank chief amid currency crash

    President Bashar Assad sacked the governor of war-ravaged Syria’s Central Bank on Tuesday amid a crash in the currency in recent months. State media did not give a reason for the removal of Hazem Qarfoul from the post he held since late 2018. The Syrian pound set a record in March trading on the black market at 4,600 pounds to one U.S. dollar before improving to 3,100.

  • Taiwan launches shipbuilding program amid China threats

    Taiwan launched an amphibious transport ship Tuesday that's the first from its new naval shipbuilding program begun as China escalates its threats to use military force to annex the island it claims is its territory. President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the launching ceremony at a shipyard in the southern port city of Kaohsiung for the first in the series of ships intended as a defense against any Chinese invasion. The ship is “designed and built in accordance with the needs of national defense combat training,” Tsai said.

  • The iPhone 12 is selling like hotcakes right now

    New sales data is out from Counterpoint Research about Apple's iPhone 12 series, which the company unveiled in October last year about a month later than expected. During that month's big iPhone reveal event, Apple unveiled four different devices -- two of which came out in October, and the other two launching in November. So how did consumers respond to these new iPhone models? According to the new Counterpoint Research Market Pulse report, the iPhone 12 series helped Apple capture six spots on the just-issued top 10 list of the global best-selling smartphone models for January 2021. The sales data shows that the iPhone 12 was the biggest seller, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Together, those three iPhone 12 models comprised 71% of Apple's sales for the month, according to Counterpoint Research, perhaps helped in part by Apple launching this new iPhone 12 later than usual -- which meant strong demand spilled into January. Also, "there was pent-up demand for 5G upgrades within the iOS base which, along with strong carrier promotions, resulted in robust sales for the iPhone 12 series," the Market Pulse report reads. Among other interesting data points gleaned from Counterpoint's research: Almost one-third of Apple's iPhone 12 sales came from the US. Within that series in the US, the iPhone 12 Pro Max was the top seller. Sales of the iPhone 12 Mini have been lackluster, trailing Samsung and Redmi devices. The iPhone 12 Mini offers a smaller display and lower battery capacity, features which have apparently left many buyers unimpressed. Among the non-iPhone names on this list, Counterpoint notes that: "Samsung’s Galaxy A21s managed to maintain its position in the top 10 list. The Galaxy A31, the other Samsung model in the top 10, entered the list for the first time." Samsung is aggressively promoting the Galaxy A series, the research firm continues, nothing that the handset features a premium design, fresh colors, and the latest specs at an affordable price point. By way of putting the above infographic into a bit of context, Tom's Guide points out that the percentages involved are pretty small -- altogether, all of the smartphone models listed above only account for 24% of the global smartphone market. It's also interesting and perhaps a tad ominous for Samsung that those Redmi devices are showing up ahead of Samsung's, given that the former aren't even sold in the US. Meantime, the iPhone leak train keeps rolling right along, to the point that the iPhone 12 series still feels pretty fresh, and yet the leaks and rumors are already mounting regarding the iPhone 13. About the latter, check out our previous post here for some of the latest tidbits that have trickled out, including the fact that it will feature nearly the same design as the iPhone 12, with some people saying the handset will be launched under the iPhone 12s moniker. The iPhone 13 will also come in four versions, featuring a slightly smaller notch than before.

  • Eric Shawn: US warns China over military incursion against Taiwan

    FOX News correspondent reports on new warnings from Washington after maneuver by Chinese Air Force on 'Your World'

  • Japan, Germany hold 1st security talk to deter China

    Japan and Germany agreed in security talks Tuesday to expand their military cooperation as the two nations shared concern about China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region. At the so-called “two-plus-two” talks held online, the Japanese and German foreign ministers and defense ministers agreed to step up their cooperation in defense and military equipment and technology transfers based on their intelligence sharing pact signed in March. The four ministers exchanged views on China’s territorial claims in the East and South China seas and shared “grave concern” over the situation in Hong Kong and the human rights conditions in China's Xinjiang region, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

  • US reacts to cyberattack on Iran's nuclear site

    The White House weighed in on the cyberattack on Iran's uranium enrichment facility, saying "the U.S. "was not involved in any manner." (April 12)

  • Will Britain Get a New Royal Yacht Named After Prince Philip?

    Britannia served as a floating palace for 43 years. Since his death last week, there have been calls for a new royal yacht named after the prince.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th

    ASC, BCEI, XOG, GNCA, and GNLN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 13, 2021

  • Favorite Sectors of Q1 Earnings & Their Best ETFs, Stocks

    Among the 10 sectors with positive earnings growth, autos is expected to be the biggest contributor to the S&P 500 earnings with 203.1% growth. This was followed by basic materials (65.7% earnings growth), finance (50.5%), and retail (41.4%).

  • Cambodia Outraged After Vice Publishes Manipulated Photos of Khmer Rouge Genocide Victims

    “These People Were Arrested by the Khmer Rouge and Never Seen Again,” which was published on Friday, centered around an interview with Ireland-based artist Matt Loughrey. Loughrey claimed to have colorized images taken at Tuol Sleng (S-21) prison in Phnom Penh to humanize the 14,000 Cambodians tortured and killed there under the tyrannical leadership of Pol Pot, Reuters reported. Matt Loughrey in Vice is not colourising S21 photographs.

  • European rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccination delayed after series of clotting cases

    Johnson and Johnson's vaccination rollout in Europe has been delayed following reports of blood clots in the United States. US federal health agencies recommended pausing the use of the vaccine earlier on Tuesday as numerous women under 50 developed a rare blood disorder. The UK has 30 million doses of the inoculation on order but it has not yet been signed off for use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Six women in the US, between the ages of 18 and 48, fell ill within two weeks of receiving the single dose vaccination. One woman has died, while another is in a critical condition in hospital, dealing a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic.

  • Biden, lawmakers pay tribute to slain Capitol Police officer

    Slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer William “Billy" Evans was lauded for his dedication to country, love for his job and for a mischievous sense of humor as President Joe Biden and congressional leaders honored him during a memorial service Tuesday. Evans is lying in honor in the United States Capitol Rotunda in a special tribute to the fallen officer. Biden, looking intently upon Evans' family as he spoke, said he didn't know Evans personally but he came to know people just like him growing up and that they were incapable of saying no when they were needed.

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • Knoxville student killed after firing at officers

    The gunfire, which erupted at about 3:15 p.m. at Austin-East Magnet High School on the east side of Knoxville, marked the latest in a rash of shootings in the United States since mid-March.The wounded police officer was struck by a round in the upper leg and was in serious condition following surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville police officials said. He was expected to survive."He is conscious and in good spirits. ... He's going to be OK. I thanked him for putting his life on the line to protect students and staff at the school. He said he'd rather be hurt than anybody else," Mayor Indya Kincannon told CBS News.Knoxville police said they responded to Austin-East after getting reports of a gunman at the school and found the suspect in a bathroom.