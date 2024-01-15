U.S. intercepts and shoots down Houthi missile aimed at Navy destroyer in Red Sea

This handout picture courtesy of the US Navy taken on October 19, 2023 shows the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) defeating a combination of Houthi missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles in the Red Sea.

U.S. fighter aircraft intercepted and shot down an anti-ship cruise missile fired by Houthi rebels in the direction of a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said late Sunday.

The Houthi missile was fired toward the USS Laboon and came from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, U.S. Central Command said in a brief statement. No injuries or damage were reported.

The incident follows U.S. and U.K. airstrikes on Houthis in Yemen last week in response to the group's attacks on cargo ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis are a rebel group financed, trained and supplied militarily by Iran, Israel's arch-enemy. The Houthis are also allies of Hamas and have been targeting Red Sea maritime traffic since November in reaction to Israel's military campaign in Gaza following Hamas' Oct. 7. attacks.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Yemen airstrikes: U.S. downs Houthi missile fired at Red Sea destroyer