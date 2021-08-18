Taliban Ring Kabul Airport With Checkpoints: Afghanistan Update

Eltaf Najafizada and Muneeza Naqvi
·7 min read
(Bloomberg) -- Taliban fighters have ringed Kabul’s international airport with security checkpoints, raising concerns the group will prevent hundreds of Afghans from leaving the country after the U.S.-backed government collapsed.

The checkpoints at Hamid Karzai International Airport, the last place under U.S. control, are only to ensure security and prevent people from rushing in after several people died in chaotic scenes on Monday, according to a senior Taliban official. While the official said the group wants to convince people to stay in Afghanistan, he said the Taliban isn’t stopping anyone with valid travel documents to board U.S. evacuation flights.

Earlier German defense officials had said the Taliban had sealed off the airport and were only letting through members of the international community. Civilian and military flights have resumed with more than 700 people moved out over the past 24 hours, a White House official said.

Key stories and developments:

Taliban fighters guard Kabul airportThe Taliban tried a different tone during a news conferenceNavy SEAL commander in Kabul is getting reinforcementsPresident Joe Biden stood by his decision to pull U.S. troops outSharia Law for Afghan Women? What That Might Be: QuickTakeVideo: What Could Afghanistan Look Like Under Taliban Rule?

All times are in ET.

U.S. embassy denies Turkish opposition claims on Afghan refugee deal (2.30 a.m. ET)

The U.S. embassy in Ankara denied claims by Turkish opposition parties that it made a deal with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Afghan refugees. Such allegations are “completely without foundation,” the embassy said on Twitter.

Anti-migrant sentiment is on the rise in Turkey after allegations that Afghans will be added to millions of Syrian refugees currently in the country. Last week, a mob attacked Syrian homes and businesses. -- Patrick Sykes

U.S. reaffirms commitment to Taiwan after leaving Afghanistan (11:30 p.m. ET)

The U.S. has said it remains committed to Taiwan and other allies, pushing back at concerns about its resolve after its exit from Afghanistan led to the Taliban taking over Kabul.

“We believe that our commitments to our allies and partners are sacrosanct and always have been,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday during a press conference in Washington. “We believe our commitment to Taiwan and to Israel remains as strong as it’s ever been.” -- Kari Lindberg

Afghan airlift deadline must be extended, lawmakers tell Biden (11:15 p.m. ET)

More than 40 House lawmakers spanning the political spectrum are imploring President Joe Biden to keep U.S. forces in Afghanistan until they finish evacuating U.S. citizens and Afghan allies.

The bipartisan push, which includes long-time war critics alongside GOP hawks, underscores the growing unease on Capitol Hill about America’s messy withdrawal amid the Taliban’s rapid rise.

“The United States must do everything possible to securely hold the airport in Kabul until the rescue mission is complete and our citizens, allies, and vulnerable Afghans have had an opportunity to leave,” the lawmakers wrote in a Tuesday letter to Biden. -- Daniel Flatley

House hearing will be next week, Pelosi says (8:48 p.m. ET)

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on Afghanistan with top Biden administration officials early next week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says in an interview with CBS station KPIX in San Francisco.

U.S. to probe deaths from C-17 plane (5:31 p.m. ET)

The Air Force said it is investigating reports of Afghans falling from a C-17 that departed from the chaotic Kabul airport on Monday, as well as the discovery of human remains in the aircraft’s wheel well after it landed in Qatar.

The Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations will lead the probe, and the service said in a statement that “Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased.” --Travis Tritten and Anthony Capaccio

Yellen should block Taliban from IMF reserves, Republicans say (5 p.m. ET)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen should intervene at the International Monetary Fund to prevent Taliban-led Afghanistan from being able to use almost $500 million in reserves, Republican House members said.

The group of 18 lawmakers, including Arkansas’s French Hill, wrote to Yellen on Tuesday in a letter obtained by Bloomberg News, asking Yellen to take action at the fund and respond to their request by Thursday afternoon. They also called on Yellen to provide more detail on measures being taken at the IMF to make sure the assets, known as special drawing rights, aren’t used in ways that run counter to U.S. national interest. -- Eric Martin

Draghi says G-20 can work to ensure ‘fundamental rights’ (2:35 p.m. ET)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the Group of 20 is best suited to facilitate “global collaboration” to make sure fundamental rights are guaranteed in Afghanistan.

“The future for Italy is made up of defending fundamental rights, defending women’s rights, protecting all those who have exposed themselves in recent years in defending these rights in Afghanistan,” Draghi said in a rare television interview on Rai 1. “States such as China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey will enter this great work of global collaboration.”

All the nations he mentioned are G-20 members. Italy holds the rotating presidency of the group. -- Alberto Brambilla

Biden administration knew Taliban could take control (1:53 pm. ET)

The Biden administration knew there was a possibility the Taliban could take control of Afghanistan when the U.S. pulled out but didn’t anticipate it would happen so quickly, said National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“We were clear eyed going in when we made this decision that it was possible that the Taliban would end up in control of Afghanistan,” Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

He said the U.S. is trying to get Americans and others out of the country as quickly as possible and that the Taliban agreed to provide safe passage to the airport. -- Josh Wingrove and Jennifer Jacobs

EU to use ‘leverage’ on human rights (1:30 p.m. ET)

The EU will “engage with local authorities” and try to ensure the Taliban respect human rights, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said after a meeting of European foreign ministers.

“I know that when I’m saying that it sounds a bit like wishful thinking, but we will use all our leverage,” he said, emphasizing that the EU didn’t want to leave Afghanistan. --Jan Bratanic and Katharina Rosskopf

Taliban vow no haven for terrorists (12:45 p.m. ET)

The Taliban said it would build an inclusive government, protect the rights of women “within the bounds of Shariah law,” and prevent Afghan territory from being used to target any other country after sweeping aside the Western-backed government to end two decades of war.

“We assure the international community and especially the U.S. and neighboring countries that Afghanistan won’t be used against them,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said in Kabul.

His comments addressed deep fears in Afghanistan and overseas that the Taliban’s return to power will in particular roll back advances in the freedoms enjoyed by some women, and allow terrorist groups like al-Qaeda to rebuild a base in the country. -- Eltaf Najafizada

Taliban delegation arrives in Kandahar (11:23 a.m. ET)

A delegation of top Taliban leaders, led by the group’s deputy chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has arrived in the southern city of Kandahar, a spokesman for the group, Mohammad Naeem, tweeted.

Baradar, who many expect could lead the group’s government, has been living in Doha, Qatar, where the group has a political office. Baradar has been the diplomatic face of an organization that once lived in the international shadows, shunned for support of terrorism and suppression of women. He led the group in talks that resulted in a peace deal inked in Doha, Qatar, in February, with the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. -- Muneeza Naqvi

U.S. aims for one flight an hour from Kabul (11:10 a.m. ET)

Pentagon officials said U.S. commanders at the Kabul airport are aiming to have one flight depart per hour and to eventually fly 5,000 to 9,000 people out of the country a day.

U.S. troop numbers continue to rise at Hamad Karzai International Airport. About 4,000 are expected to be in place by the end of Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

American commanders at the airport have been in regular contact with Taliban leaders outside the airport to ensure the airport remains secure and U.S. troops don’t come under fire, Kirby and Major General William Taylor said. --Tony Capaccio and Peter Martin

