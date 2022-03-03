U.S. to invite 'non-political' Myanmar representative to summit with ASEAN

FILE PHOTO: A worker adjusts an ASEAN flag at a meeting hall in Kuala Lumpur
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday it would follow the lead of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) by inviting a non-political representative from military-ruled Myanmar to a summit with the 10-country bloc in Washington this month.

President Joe Biden plans to host a special summit of the United States and ASEAN leaders on March 28 and 29.

"The United States supports ASEAN’s decision to invite non-political representatives from Burma to high-level ASEAN events," a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said, using the former name for Myanmar.

"We similarly have decided to invite a non-political representative from Burma to the summit. The regime has failed to make meaningful progress on ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus and should be held accountable," the official said.

The official did not respond when asked who the representative might be.

Late last year, ASEAN barred Myanmar's ruling junta from key meetings over its failure to honor the plan agreed with the bloc to end a conflict in the country since the generals seized power that has killed hundreds of civilians, displaced more than 300,000 people, and triggered an exodus of foreign firms.

ASEAN has since invited a non-political Myanmar representative to meetings, but the junta has declined, arguing that it is the legitimate authority.

ASEAN has not formally recognized the military government, which has been targeted by sanctions imposed by the United States, Britain and the European Union, among others.

The White House summit is part of efforts to step up engagement with a region Washington sees as critical to its efforts to push back against China's growing power.

The Biden administration has declared the Indo-Pacific and competition with China a principal foreign policy focus, which it is keen to maintain despite the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Capitol riots: Guy Reffitt accused of being 'tip of spear' in 6 January mob

    Guy Reffitt is the first 6 January defendant to stand trial. He has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

  • Nets confirm Kevin Durant will return on Thursday vs. Heat

    Kevin Durant will be back on the court in a Nets uniform against the Miami Heat on Thursday.

  • WATCH: Will home-court advantage matter for the Boston Celtics?

    Or should they try to secure a favorable first-round matchup?

  • Checking in? Notorious hotel the setting of high court case

    The Smuggler’s Inn, a bed-and-breakfast on the U.S.-Canada border that officials say is a magnet for illegal border crossings, was the setting of a case heard Wednesday at the Supreme Court. While the high court case involves whether the inn owner can sue a federal official, the cheekily-named inn was also the subject of questions. Its backyard — where flagpoles fly the U.S. and Canadian flags — is just steps from Canada's “Zero" Avenue and there's no fence.

  • That time of year: Bengals reminisce about Joe Burrow's 2020 NFL Combine 'tiny hands' joke

    "Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands," Joe Burrow tweeted in 2020.

  • What the Arab Spring tells us about Ukraine and Russia’s info war

    It was in, of all places, Iran that I was first told that the internet would topple dictators like dominos and bring democracy to the world. His name was Mohammed and he was an Iranian Kurd, which is to say that he knew something about autocracy.

  • White House rolls out new COVID plan

    The Biden Administration today rolled out a new national COVID-19 preparedness plan on Wednesday that calls for maintaining free access to vaccines, masks, tests and drugs, as well respond more quickly to potential future variants. Why it matters: It's part of an effort by the White House to push America into a post-pandemic phase while continuing to live with the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We've reached a new moment

  • Manifest Your Dreams and Dive Into Your Creative Side With Tonight's New Moon in Pisces

    New moon got you in your feelings? March 2's new moon in Pisces has us tapping into our emotions as we set our intentions for the next six months of expansion. Pisces is known for being creative, compassionate and thinking outside the box.

  • Biden’s CFTC Nominees Call for More Powers to Police Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s four nominees to join the Commodity Futures Trading Commission told lawmakers that the main U.S. derivatives overseer should take on new responsibilities regulating cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian Tyc

  • Polymer’s $3.6M in Seed Funding Says IBC Is the Future of Crypto

    The team plans to make blockchains like Ethereum and Solana more easily compatible with chains built using Cosmos’ Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol.

  • This map shows where people are talking about the Safemoon cryptocurrency the most

    The cryptocurrency Safemoon has officially been around for one year and #Safemoon has been trending on social media platforms on Wednesday to commemorate the anniversary. While not as popular as larger crypto networks like ethereum (ETHUSD) and bitcoin (BTCUSD) Safemoon has garnered a bit of a cult following illustrated by its celebrity endorsements by Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, Jake Paul and Dave Portnoy. The map tracks geotagged tweets, hashtags and direct keyword phrases about Safemoon on Twitter (TWTR) and was compiled by crypto site bitreporter.

  • Reports: Lakers waiving DeAndre Jordan (who could join 76ers), signing D.J. Augustin

    The Lakers curiously didn't dump DeAndre Jordan before the trade deadline.

  • How George R.R. Martin Helped Create ‘Elden Ring,’ the Highest-Rated Game of 2022

    The fantasy series hit gaming shelves on Feb. 25 and has already amassed thousands of players - here's why it's so popular

  • Russia Bans Coupon Payment to Foreigners on $29 Billion in Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian central bank has banned coupon payments to foreign owners of ruble bonds known as OFZs in what it called a temporary step to shore up markets in the wake of international sanctions. Most Read from BloombergChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicroso

  • Ford Doesn’t Want to Get Disrupted by Tesla, So It’s Disrupting Itself

    Ford announces bold plans to reorganize its operations. The auto maker wants to make sure its legacy auto business doesn't get in the way of EV growth.

  • High-speed space junk expected to leave 66-foot crater in the moon

    There's some question as to who is responsible for the wayward rocket that's expected to do a little damage to or neighboring celestial body

  • MSCI, FTSE Russell Remove ‘Uninvestable’ Russia From Key Indexes

    (Bloomberg) -- MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell are cutting Russian equities from widely-tracked indexes, isolating the stocks from a large segment of the investment-fund industry.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is

  • Analysts: Navy bribery trial to expose pervasive problem

    Dozens of U.S. Navy officials have admitted to being bought off by the gregarious, rotund Malaysian defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who plied them with prostitutes, Cuban cigars and free stays at the Philippines' Shangri-La hotel, among other things. Now as the last five of 34 defendants stand trial in federal court in San Diego, what’s more shocking is how little the case has changed the Navy’s way of doing business, according to former military officers and government watchdog advocates. The case has centered around Leonard Glenn Francis who admitted in 2015 to offering $500,000 in bribes to Navy officers.

  • Salma Hayek Got Her Glove Stuck in Fran Drescher's Dress Before Presenting SAG Award to Michael Keaton

    In an Instagram post Tuesday, Hayek revealed she got stuck in the ladies' room due to a wardrobe malfunction before presenting a SAG Award to Keaton – who was stuck in the men’s room when he won

  • Russia's space chief says hacking satellites 'a cause for war'

    Yet Dmitry Rogozin denied a report that a cyber group had shut down satellite operations.