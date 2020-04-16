U.S. IoT Energy Market by Solution Type, End-user and Company - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US IoT Energy Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. IoT energy market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period.



Various numbers of advances in M2M/IoT technology has been a part of energy sector such as initiated energy-efficient innovations driven by Big Data analytics as well as M2M/IoT Application Platforms. Smart meters based on the energy-saving IoT played are widely used globally.



Additionally, IoT based M2M solutions enable interaction, resource sharing and interoperability between different domains. IoT technology addresses focuses on energy grids and smart Grids and its key issues such as failure in distribution network, grid security, line losses, and overloading. Depletion of energy resources day by day, global focus has been shifting in order to conserve energy and green energy usage with the deployment of IoT solutions.



These applications enable power utilities to control assets from a random geographical location at any time. Additionally, IoT technology offers sophisticated solutions for renewable energy sector and its key issues such as renewable energy installations, fault management, plant monitoring, and performance monitoring.



US IoT energy market is segmented on the basis of solution type and end-user. Based on the solution type, the market is segmented into asset maintenance, connected logistics, monitoring and management, IoT analytics, and others. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, mining, wind, solar, and others.



Some of the major players operating in the US IoT energy market include IBM Corp., Intel Corp., Gemalto NV, HCL Technologies and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in US market.



The report covers:

A comprehensive research methodology of US IoT Energy market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting US IoT Energy market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating US IoT Energy market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight& Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US IoT Energy Market by Solution Type

5.1.1. Asset Maintenance

5.1.2. Connected Logistics

5.1.3. Monitoring & Management

5.1.4. IoT Analytics

5.1.5. Others

5.2. US IoT Energy Market by End-User

5.2.1. Oil & Gas

5.2.2. Mining

5.2.3. Wind

5.2.4. Solar

5.2.5. Others



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.2. Intel Corp.

6.3. Flutura Business Solutions, LLC

6.4. Altair Engineering, Inc.

6.5. Capgemini Services SAS

6.6. Davra Networks

6.7. Gemalto N.V.

6.8. HCL Technologies, Ltd.

6.9. Meazon



