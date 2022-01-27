U.S. and Iran "in the ballpark" of a nuclear deal, Biden adviser says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

White House Middle East coordinator Brett McGurk says the U.S. and Iran "are in the ballpark of a possible deal" to return to the 2015 nuclear agreement, but he “doesn’t want to put odds on it."

Why it matters: That's the most optimistic statement from the Biden administration since the nuclear talks resumed in Vienna last December. McGurk, who was speaking at a Carnegie Endowment event, didn’t explain the reasoning behind his assessment.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

State of play: Biden administration officials have set the end of January or beginning of February as an unofficial deadline for the talks, in large part because they believe Iran's nuclear advances will soon render the 2015 deal ineffective.

  • Both U.S. and European officials have said in recent weeks that progress in Vienna has been modest and very slow.

  • A senior U.S. official involved in the talks told Axios last week that Iran would have to move faster on its diplomacy or slower on its nuclear program to provide enough space for a deal.

What he is saying: McGurk said the talks are close “to a culmination point” and the U.S. will soon know if Iran is ready to return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal on terms Washington can accept.

  • Despite his relative optimism, McGurk said the U.S. was prepared for the possibility that the talks would collapse without a deal.

  • He also said the Biden administration remains focused on restoring the 2015 accord and is not interested in a “less for less” interim deal.

Go deeper: U.S. and Israel hold Iran strategy session on nuclear deal decision

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Psaki defends filibuster strategy

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gives insight into the Biden administration’s filibuster strategy for voting rights legislation. It comes as some question whether the President speaking out sooner could have changed the minds of Senators Manchin and Sinema.

  • Burkina Faso coup: Return of the military strongmen to West Africa

    Burkina Faso is the latest country to experience a coup in a region where democracy had seemed entrenched.

  • Qatar's top envoy visits Iran as Tehran and Washington consider direct nuclear talks

    Qatar's top diplomat visited Iran on Thursday, Iranian state media reported, days before Qatar's ruling emir holds talks in Washington at a crucial time for efforts by Tehran and major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. The visit by Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani's comes after his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday said Tehran is ready to consider direct talks https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/iran-says-it-rules-out-us-prisoner-release-nuclear-talks-precondition-2022-01-24 with Washington if it feels it can get a "good nuclear deal".

  • Match Highlights: Iran vs. Iraq

    Highlights from the match between Iran vs. Iraq

  • Autopsy says violence caused death of detained Palestinian

    An autopsy has found that a 78-year-old Palestinian man who was pronounced dead shortly after being detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank died of a heart attack caused by “external violence.” The autopsy, undertaken by three Palestinian doctors, confirmed that Omar Asaad, who has U.S. citizenship, suffered from underlying health conditions. The report, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, concluded that the cause of death was a “sudden cessation of the heart muscle caused by psychological tension due to the external violence he was exposed to.”

  • Why resurgent antisemitism in America is a problem for us all

    Antisemitism is a bellwether of a nation going wrong

  • Navalny activist flees Russia as top aides report threatening letters

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -An activist ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told Reuters on Thursday she had fled Russia to avoid jail, while two of his top aides said they had received letters with threats to themselves and their families. Violetta Grudina, 32, who was barred from standing for election last year in the Arctic port city of Murmansk, said she fled with her 11-year-old son and her dog in December. "In principle I was prepared to stay in Russia and go to jail... (But) I had to think of my son and to leave to ensure him a safe future," Grudina said by phone.

  • Japan to push controversial mine for UNESCO World Heritage

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that Japan will recommend a former gold mine on Sado Island for a UNESCO World Heritage list, despite protests from South Korea that the site is inappropriate because of its wartime abuse of Korean laborers — a sensitive issue that still strains ties between the neighbors. Kishida's decision to nominate the 400-year-old site in northern Japan apparently reverses his earlier, more cautious stance after a strong push by powerful ultra-rightwing historical revisionists in his governing party. Kishida said the Sado mine is valuable in Japan's industrial history.

  • Colleyville synagogue hostage situation: Man charged with selling gun to suspect

    A North Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held four hostages inside a Colleyville synagogue. FOX's David Sentendrey has the story.

  • New Honduras leader says she hopes to maintain Taiwan ties

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Honduras is grateful for Taiwan's support and hopes to maintain their relationship, President-elect Xiomara Castro said on Wednesday after meeting Taiwan's vice president, in a reassuring message to Taipei which has fretted about losing an ally. Honduras is one of only 14 countries with formal diplomatic relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan. China has ramped up pressure to reduce Taiwan's international footprint, saying the democratically governed island is Chinese territory with no right to state-to-state ties.

  • Recap: Undermanned No. 7 UCLA men's basketball cruises to fifth straight win, beats Cal 81-57

    Pac-12 Networks' Bill Walton and Ted Robinson recap the action from No. 7 UCLA men's basketball's 81-57 win over California on Thursday (Jan. 27) in Los Angeles. Playing without Johnny Juzang and Jaylen Clark, the Bruins had no trouble taking care of the Golden Bears for their fifth straight victory. Five different Bruins reached double figures, led by Jaimie Jaquez Jr. who finished with 15 points.

  • Federal appeals court blocks execution of Alabama inmate

    A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked the state from executing an inmate convicted of killing a driver who gave him a ride, upholding a lower court ruling that he can't be put to death unless the state uses an untested, new method. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to lift a lower court order blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves. The execution was originally set for Thursday and could still take place since the state attorney general's office has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to let the lethal injection procced.

  • Bengals star rookie Ja’Marr Chase: Former LSU coach Les Miles ‘told me I couldn’t play receiver’

    It's safe to say Les Miles was wrong about Ja'Marr Chase.

  • U.S. and Israel hold Iran strategy session on nuclear deal decision

    As nuclear negotiations in Vienna get closer to a decision point, the U.S. and Israel held strategic talks on Iran Wednesday led by their respective national security advisers, Israeli and U.S. officials tell me.Why it matters: At a time when the White House’s attention is largely focused on Ukraine, the talks show Iran is still a high priority and the Biden administration thinks it's important to spend time on consultations with Israel. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • Broncos hire Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach; will Aaron Rodgers follow?

    The Denver Broncos have finalized a deal to hire Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

  • Asian Americans rally to combat racism, violence

    Hundreds of people are planning to gather in six U.S. cities Sunday to commemorate the death of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee in San Francisco and call for an end to anti-Asian hate and violence, which has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jan. 28)

  • Why Palantir Stock Rose Before Turning Negative Today

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) had a roller-coaster session on the stock market Wednesday. Wednesday morning, Palantir announced that it has tapped a new executive to head its efforts in the sprawling Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region. This is Philippe Mathieu, who will serve as the regional president for the company.

  • China demands US halt Olympics 'interference'

    China is demanding the U.S. end “interference” in the Beijing Winter Olympics, which begin next week, in an apparent reference to a diplomatic boycott imposed by Washington and some of its allies. Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the demand in a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday Beijing time, according to the Foreign Ministry. The U.S. has said it will not send dignitaries to the Games, which open Feb. 4, in a protest over China’s detention of more than 1 million Uyghur Muslims in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, along with crackdowns on human rights elsewhere in the country.

  • Saudi Arabia and Thailand restored diplomatic ties 33 years after 4 Saudis were killed trying to recover $20 million in royal diamonds stolen by a Thai cleaner

    Three Saudi diplomats and one businessman sent to Bangkok in 1989 to recover the diamonds were killed, and the perpetrators were never found.

  • Israel signs deal with Novavax for COVID vaccine, health ministry says

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel has signed a deal to buy 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Novavax, the Health Ministry said on Friday. The vaccines are due to arrive in Israel in the coming months, pending regulatory approval. Novavax's protein-based vaccine will be administered in two doses and has been found effective against a number of variants, the ministry said.