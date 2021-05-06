U.S. and Iran remain far apart as nuclear talks reach critical stage

Barak Ravid
·2 min read

There are still big gaps between the U.S. and Iranian positions on what a mutual return to the 2015 nuclear deal looks like, a senior State Department official told reporters on Thursday ahead of the next round of talks in Vienna.

Why it matters: The talks are at a critical stage as key deadlines approach, after which a deal could be much harder to reach. The official said an agreement could be reached within a few weeks, but that the Iranian position will have to change significantly to make that happen.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The state of play: As Axios reported on Wednesday, one key gap is over the nuclear capabilities Iran would retain after returning to the deal — in particular what will happen to Iran's new advanced centrifuges.

  • The senior official said it was clear what would be required of Iran under the terms of the 2015 deal, but confirmed that the Iranians were seeking less severe restrictions.

  • The Iranians are also making "unrealistic demands" in terms of the sanctions they expect the U.S. to lift, the official said.

  • "They have made demands that are beyond what we believe is required and they haven't committed to what we believe is required," the official said. Then there's the unresolved question of how to sequence the U.S. and Iranian steps.

Still, the official said the negotiations are "not rocket science," and a deal could be reached before Iran's June 18 presidential elections so long as the Iranians accept that the aim is "not reinventing the JCPOA, but complying with it."

  • "This is a political decision the Iranians need to make," the senior U.S. official said.

At the same time, the official said the Biden administration is preparing for the possibility that the talks will break down without any deal.

  • “If that happens, the Biden administration will deal with it and will do everything to make sure Iran doesn’t have a nuclear weapon — but we prefer reaching an understanding," the official stressed.

What's next: Another round of nuclear talks is expected to take place in Vienna on Friday, with U.S. envoy Rob Malley negotiating indirectly with the Iranians through EU meditators.

  • On May 20, a temporary deal that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor some Iranian nuclear sites is due to expire. That could severely diminish the international community's visibility into Iran’s nuclear program and further complicate the path to a deal.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Vienna nuclear talks hit a snag over Iran's centrifuges

    Big gaps between the U.S. and Iran over the measures needed to roll back and limit the Iranian nuclear program are stalling the Vienna talks, European diplomats and former U.S. officials briefed on the issue tell me.What's happening: The Biden administration has said any deal to restore the 2015 nuclear accord must include a return by Iran to full compliance with its previous commitments. But that's complicated by the fact that Iran's nuclear program has advanced since 2015.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe U.S. and European signatories on the deal agree that Iran's "breakout time" — the time needed to produce enough enriched uranium for a bomb — must be at least a year. They also have a common position on what it would take to get there, a European diplomat tells me.But Iran's position is much different. One key disagreement is over what will happen to the new, more sophisticated centrifuges Iran has installed that allow Tehran to enrich uranium much more quickly, the diplomat says.Any new deal will have to determine whether Iran can still use those centrifuges and, if not, whether they would need to be taken out of the country or simply disconnected and stored in Iran.Between the lines: Much of the discussion around the nuclear talks has focused on disagreements over which sanctions the U.S. would have to lift.There has been substantive progress on that front in Vienna, but a separate working group handling the nuclear side of the equation has made almost no headway.The state of play: The latest round of talks over the weekend did not produce any major progress, and were placed on hold while many attended a G7 meeting. They are expected to resume Friday in Vienna.What to watch: Two major deadlines loom.On May 20, a temporary deal that allows the International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor some Iranian nuclear sites expires. The Iranians are threatening to shut down IAEA cameras in those sites and thus severely diminish the international community's visibility into Iran’s nuclear program.On June 18, Iran will hold presidential elections that could have a dramatic influence on the nuclear talks.Update: A U.S. official responding to this story said, "If you're hearing that we and our partners have resolved not to cut any corners when it comes to Iran's nuclear commitments, that's absolutely true."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Nuclear deal possible despite gaps if Iran takes decision -U.S

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -While big gaps remain between Washington and Tehran, there could be an agreement within weeks for both to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iranian authorities decide to do so, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday. U.S. officials return to Vienna this week for a fourth round of indirect talks with Iran on how to resume compliance with the deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms about a year later. The crux of the agreement was that Iran committed to take steps to rein in its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain the fissile material for a nuclear weapon in return for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions.

  • Restrictive Texas voting bill advances to floor vote

    After weeks of debate and political maneuvering, the nation's next showdown over state voting rights lands in Texas on Thursday, when the Republican-backed House Bill 6 -- which seeks to revise the state's election laws -- heads to a floor vote. As written, HB 6 states the path to ensuring "election integrity and security" will come through "increasing criminal penalties" and "creating criminal offenses," which Democrats and voting rights activists said amounts to voter suppression tactics that would disproportionately affect communities of color. "We predict that if these provisions become law, that you're going to have Anglo-watchers-slash-vigilantes disrupting polling places in primarily places where people of color vote (from) inside the polling place, and that voters will feel so uncomfortable that they will simply leave without casting their ballot," said Nina Perales, who serves as vice president of litigation for the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, during a Wednesday press call.

  • Stocks To Watch: Is This Casino Stock Worth Betting On After 1,664% Run?

    Caesars Entertainment is the IBD 50 Stocks To Watch pick as it nears a new buy point. The casino stock has risen as much as 1,664% above its 2020 lows.

  • Boise National Forest shares ‘disturbing’ photo, pleads with Idahoans to pick up trash

    A photo from a popular Idaho hot springs showed garbage overflowing in a restroom.

  • There’s Florida heat and storms ahead of a ‘cold front’ — but what about Mother’s Day?

    A “cold front” is on the way to Florida, although in May those words carry less weight than they do in January.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Here are three Dividend Aristocrats that you can buy and hold forever. My Motley Fool colleague Brian Orelli wrote years ago that any time is a good time to buy Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) stock if you hold it long enough.

  • US will not oppose UK paying Iran debt to secure Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release

    The United States would not oppose Britain paying off a decades-old debt it owes to Iran in order to bring home jailed dual nationals including Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, the US Secretary of State said. Anthony Blinken has said the choice to pay the £400 million debt was a “sovereign decision for the United Kingdom”, in remarks that apparently lift a key barrier to any agreement to bring the prisoners home. Speaking on Radio Four’s Today programme, Mr Blinken said he would not comment on the details of that case, but emphasised that the US was seeking to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that Donald Trump quit in 2018. “We’ve been engaged in Vienna for some weeks with our European partners, Russia and China, and indirectly with Iran,” he said. “We’ve demonstrated our seriousness of purpose in terms of wanting to get back into the so-called JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. Compliance for compliance. What we don’t yet know is whether Iran is prepared to make the same decision and move forward.”

  • Egyptian, Turkish officials end talks with no clear progress

    With no clear progress, Egyptian and Turkish officials concluded Thursday two days of talks in Cairo aimed at resetting ties between the two regional powers. Egypt and Turkey have been at loggerheads since the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of President Mohammed Morsi, an Islamist who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, a group supported by Turkey. Egypt has designated the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

  • Tanzanian Samia Suluhu Hassan's five quotes which charmed Kenya

    Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan ends a visit to Kenya on a high, mending relations with her words.

  • Report: Packers upset about tampering from teams with QB Aaron Rodgers

    The Packers believe the 49ers and Broncos are among the teams that have tampered with QB Aaron Rodgers.

  • Inside Archie's World: How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Changed the Royal Parenting Rules

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have planted California roots for now 2-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and his little sister on the way.

  • Photo of Bidens looking like giants compared to the Carters goes viral

    The picture, taken at the Carters’ Georgia home, is turning heads for what appeared to be strange composition. A photo of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter at the elders’ Georgia home is going viral for what appeared to be strange composition. “We voted for Biden because he’s a decent human being with sound policies but also because he and Jill are giants who will crush you if you make them angry,” one user replied.

  • Transfer news: Rice to Manchester City; Salah to PSG

    Declan Rice to Manchester City and Mohamed Salah to PSG are two of the latest transfer reports featured, as the transfer news is ramping up.

  • The Bidens look like giants next to the Carters in this photo. So what caused this optical illusion?

    Twitter users are trying to decide why former President Jimmy Carter and first lady Rosalynn Carter look tiny compared to the Bidens in this photo.

  • Marilyn Manson accused of physical abuse, rape by ex Ashley Morgan Smithline

    Ashley Morgan Smithline has accused ex Marilyn Manson of sexual, psychological and physical abuse, after allegations by Evan Rachel Wood, Esmé Bianco.

  • IBM unveils 2-nanometer chip technology for faster computing

    For decades, each generation of computer chips got faster and more power-efficient because their most basic building blocks, called transistors, got smaller. The pace of those improvements has slowed, but International Business Machines Corp on Thursday said that silicon has at least one more generational advance in store. IBM introduced what it says is the world's first 2-nanometer chipmaking technology.

  • Star Wars Day Unearths Throwback Photo of Steven Spielberg Dressed as Darth Vader: See the Pic!

    The photo was posted by Steven Spielberg's production company in honor of Star Wars Day

  • Sean Payton on QBs: We’re looking for a guy to lead our team this year

    Now that Drew Brees has officially retired — a move the quarterback anticipated entering the 2020 season — the Saints’ focus at signal-caller has shifted to the upcoming competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. Even though both players have starting experience, and Hill has taken plenty of snaps at QB over the last few [more]

  • Bill Barnwell maps out potential Giants trade for Aaron Rodgers

    ESPN's Bill Barnwell breaks down a potential New York Giants trade for QB Aaron Rodgers and the cost would be astronomical.