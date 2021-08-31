U.S. IRS delays tax deadlines for Ida storm victims to Jan. 3

Aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Internal Revenue Service said on Tuesday that victims of Hurricane Ida, including all residents of Louisiana, will have until Jan. 3, 2022, to file individual and business tax returns and make tax payments due after Aug. 26.

The IRS said the relief applies to individuals and businesses in any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as qualifying for individual or public assistance related to Ida. Currently this includes all of Louisiana and parts of neighboring states.

The relief will allow individuals and companies that received extensions to file 2020 tax returns on Oct. 15 a further extension until Jan. 3, the IRS said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Peter Graff)

