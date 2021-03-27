U.S. will issue proposal to preserve program for 'Dreamer' immigrants: DHS

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court declines Trump administration challenge to California's sanctuary laws in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Friday it will issue a proposed rule to preserve and fortify a program for immigrants, nicknamed "Dreamers," who are living illegally in the United States after entering as children.

President Joe Biden issued a memo on Jan. 20, his first day in office, that directed the agency and the U.S. attorney general to maintain the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects Dreamer immigrants from deportation.

"We are taking action to preserve and fortify DACA. This is in keeping with the President's memorandum," Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said in a statement.

"It is an important step, but only the passage of legislation can give full protection and a path to citizenship to the Dreamers who know the U.S. as their home," he said.

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives last week passed a bill providing a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers, but the legislation faces an uncertain future in the deeply divided Senate.

DACA was created by Democratic former President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president. Republican former President Donald Trump had tried to end the program.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • In Addition to Telling You How to Get to Sesame Street, These New Black Muppets Will Teach the ABCs of Race

    You know how adults have taken on the phrasing “explain it to me like I’m five,” especially in situations surrounding complicated matters that often involve debate on social media platforms? Well, that phrase is quite relevant as we discuss challenging matters that also affect children. When it comes to conversations around race, sexuality, gender identity or what’s happening in the world, parents are often tasked with having to sit down with their children to break it down in terms that they could understand. Of course, we should never underestimate children’s ability to understand these concepts,—which also serves as a magnifying glass on the many adults who struggle with understanding them, instead reverting to bigotry and intolerance.

  • US Products That Are Illegal To Sell in Other Countries

    You are what you eat, as the old saying goes, but you might be eating more than you realize — especially if you're in the U.S. Synthetic growth hormones, chemical additives and even known...

  • Cow with itchy face seeks help from her human friend

    Fiona is a wonderful cow with a beautiful disposition. She has been treated with kindness and love and she responds very well to the farmers who care for her and also to her human friend who comes to visit occasionally. Dave has spent time in the meadow, helping the farmers with the fences and other tasks. He has been called to assist with cows delivering their calves and he was right there when Fiona's first baby, "Hope" took her first wobbly steps. Dave has also been asked to babysit the cows when the farmers have gone away, and Dave has enjoyed lots of time wandering the gorgeous, green meadows, checking on the herd. The cows here approach their human friends for a pat on the head and they are given handfuls of corn on occasion. Dave was watching Fiona as she rubbed her face and eyes on a patch of ground, looking for relief from the itch. Willing to lend a hand, Dave approached her and put out his hand. She caught on immediately and bobbed her head up and down as if to tell him where to scratch.

  • Business as usual: Thousands cross Mexico's southern border

    On the day this week that Mexico imposed new measures to shut down migrant crossings at its southern border, some 1,200 made the trip at a single remote jungle outpost without showing a document to anyone. A man who helped board the migrants for the five-minute boat ride Sunday from Guatemala across the Usumacinta River knew the count because each one received a ticket. Mexico wants to again appear cooperative, as in 2019 when, faced with tariffs from then-President Donald Trump, it deployed its newly created National Guard to slow the flow of migrants from Central America.

  • Biden calls new Georgia voting law an ‘atrocity’

    Speaking to the press while departing the White House on Friday, President Biden blasted voting restrictions that were signed into law Thursday in Georgia.

  • U.S. border agents inconsistently enforcing Trump-era expulsions

    "They should all be going back," Mr. Biden said of migrant families during his press conference Thursday.

  • Border crossings strain resources in Rio Grande Valley

    Elmer Maldonado spent a week in immigration custody with his 1-year-old son after crossing the Rio Grande through Texas to request asylum. One night, the Honduran father and son slept on the dirt under a bridge shivering from the cold temperatures at an intake site where large groups of migrants turn themselves in to Border Patrol officers. Children traveling without their parents go to federal shelters that are also quickly filling up.

  • S.Africa mall manager suspended for barring shopper in traditional wear

    The manager of a South African mall was suspended Thursday for asking a shopper in traditional ethnic dress to leave a store, saying the attire was "not decent".

  • Faith Hedgepeth: A timeline and resources tracing the UNC student’s unsolved murder

    The murder of the 19-year-old college student has gone unsolved for nearly nine years.

  • A young Capitol rioter asked to be released from jail so he can take his final exams at UCLA

    US prosecutors argued that Christian Secor, 22, should not be allowed to take his final exams at UCLA because of "ultra secret" plans in his texts.

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kim Raver Tells Fans to ‘Stay Tuned’ For More Major Cast Surprises

    ET spoke with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Kim Raver about what other shocking surprises viewers can expect this season on the hit ABC drama.

  • CBP not testing migrant children for Covid at border stations, though many test positive after transfer

    In a Carrizo Springs, Texas, HHS facility currently housing 766 children, 108 have tested positive for Covid-19. All came from Border Patrol stations.

  • Bindi Irwin honored her late dad Steve with her newborn daughter's name

    Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Thursday, March 25.

  • Packed migrant facilities becoming COVID hotbeds: Texas congressman

    Texas congressman Rep. August Pfluger and Rep. Van Taylor on visiting Texas migrant facilities and President Biden's recent press conference.

  • Vaccine hoarding at expense of other countries 'could come back to haunt us’, medical expert warns

    Sir Jeremy Farrar warned that unless all countries have access to vaccines, the pandemic 'will continue for months and years'.

  • Daniel Theis posts emotional farewell message after Celtics' trade with Bulls

    Daniel Theis posted an emotional goodbye message to Twitter on Friday after the Celtics sent him to the Bulls before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

  • Kristi Noem’s Disappointing Capitulation

    After the overwhelmingly conservative legislature in South Dakota passed a bill to protect female athletes from being forced to compete against transgender-identified males, Governor Kristi Noem inappropriately used her “style-and-form” veto (typically reserved for small matters of punctuation) to significantly diminish the bill’s ambit. The legislation would have upheld the biological definition of sex, ensuring that “any athletic team or sport” sponsored or sanctioned by a public school, school district, qualifying association, or institution of higher education would have to be “expressly designated” as either a male, female, or coed team. But after Noem’s changes, these protections are inapplicable at the collegiate level and meaningless anyway since she also removed a basic requirement for biological-sex verification. Appearing on Fox News to justify her decision to an indignant Tucker Carlson, Noem claimed she acted after consulting with legal scholars for “many, many months” and had been “working on this issue for years.” In other words: Trust me, there’s a great strategy here! Except that there isn’t. And whoever these legal scholars are, Noem would be advised to immediately dump them. Her veto, which made sweeping substantive changes rather than small stylistic ones, was a flagrant violation of her powers and sets an unwelcome precedent for future governors to abuse their powers in a similar way. Noem told Carlson that the “real issue” with the bill, as presented to her, was that “it wouldn’t solve the problem” of boys being allowed into girls’ sports, since it “would only allow the NCAA to bully South Dakota” and thus “prevent women from being able to participate in collegiate sports.” An alternative, she suggested, would be to pursue justice for female athletes and defeat the NCAA by building “a coalition.” This meant setting up a website, DefendTitleIXnow.com, which appeared after the controversy. As she faced a backlash among conservatives — including many who had previously praised her governorship — her spokesman blamed the reaction on conservative cancel culture. Anybody who thinks that a politician taking criticism for a public action is cancel culture clearly has not been paying attention to what that cancel-culture debate is all about. Though we can only speculate as to Noem’s motives, it would not be unfair to observe what this looks like. And that is a classic case of a politician motivated by immediate financial incentives (in this case, avoiding expensive lawsuits and potential boycotts) acting rashly on an issue she knows and cares little about, only to quickly realize that this was drastically out of step with her party and her base, and then frantically set about justifying her decision. There’s no doubt that the NCAA and corporations like Amazon engage in disgraceful bullying and blackmail to get their way on cultural issues like this one, but even on legal strategy, Noem is plainly wrong. While it’s true that a state will likely face lawsuits if it passes bills insisting on sex-exclusive sports, far from this being “a fight we can’t win,” as Noem so shortsightedly put it, litigation is unfortunately the best — in fact, probably the only — way out of the cage of transgender orthodoxy that is being constructed around us. Ever since the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County (which, recall, was confined to employment-discrimination law), followed by the Biden administration’s announcement of its uncompromising transgender agenda, there has been a general skittishness in insisting on the biological distinctions between males and females. The overriding concern among some seems to be: What if we get sued? Yet, here, conservative lawmakers ought to think of the big picture. The more lawsuits, the better, since sooner or later one of them will make its way back up to the Supreme Court, where, on the issue of women’s athletics, there is plenty of reason to hope that justice and sanity will prevail. Additionally, if the states fight back, they will also keep this issue in the court of public opinion, where they are also likely to win. There is a great symbolic need for such legislation. Indeed, what kind of message does Noem’s profession that we “can’t win” send to the likes of the young female Connecticut athletes, brave enough to put themselves out there in defense of similarly situated young women throughout the country? When one of these young women first complained about their state’s transgender sports policies, she was told by officials that though she had the right to participate, she did not have the right to win. Does Noem agree with that? Noem’s DefendTitleIXNow.com website and her strategy of eviscerating a protective bill is not an example of prudent leadership, but an attempt to pursue a middle road that simply does not exist. This is not difficult. Either boys should be allowed in girls’ sports, or they should not. If Governor Noem does not understand this — or worse, if she is unwilling to stand up for what’s right — then perhaps she should get out of the way for someone who will.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • US Air Force drone washes up on Florida beach

    The drone was not fitted with weapons and was recovered a few hours after it was discovered