U.S. designates Iranian officials over crackdown on protesters, internet shutdown

Illustration shows USA and Iranian flags
1
Daphne Psaledakis
·2 min read

By Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on seven Iranian officials over the shutdown of internet access and the crackdown on peaceful protesters following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on Iran's minister of interior, Ahmad Vahidi; Communications Minister Eisa Zarepour; and Vahid Mohammad Naser Majid, the head of the Iranian Cyber Police, among others.

"The United States condemns the Iranian government’s Internet shutdown and continued violent suppression of peaceful protest and will not hesitate to target those who direct and support such actions," Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement.

Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States also targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials Hossein Nejat, a commander it said heads the security apparatus based in Tehran charged with quelling anti-government protests, and Yadollah Javani, the deputy political commander of the IRGC.

Officials with Iran's law enforcement forces were also designated in the action. The Treasury imposed sanctions on Deputy Operations Commander Hossein Sajedinia and the forces' police chief in Tehran, Hossein Rahimi, whom Washington accused of overseeing much of the morality police's hijab compliance enforcement in the city.

Thursday's action freezes any U.S. assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions.

The nationwide unrest sparked by Amini's death has spiraled into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic founded in 1979.

Rights groups say thousands have been arrested and hundreds injured in the crackdown waged by security forces including the Basij, a volunteer militia affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Rights groups put the death toll at over 150.

The United States last month imposed sanctions on Iran's morality police over allegations of abuse of Iranian women, saying it held the unit responsible for the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurd who died after being detained in Tehran on Sept. 13 for "inappropriate attire."

Authorities have reported numerous deaths among the security forces, accusing foreign adversaries, including the United States, of meddling to destabilize Iran.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis and Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • US hits Iran with more sanctions over Mahsa Amini death

    The U.S. on Thursday imposed more sanctions on Iranian government officials in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, as protests have embroiled dozens of Iranian cities for weeks and evolved into the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated seven high-ranking leaders for financial penalties due to the shutdown of Iran’s internet access, repression of speech and violence inflicted on protesters and civilians. Iran's interior and communications ministers and several law enforcement leaders were targeted for sanctions.

  • Fighting For Women’s Rights In Iran

    Protests against the country’s strict dress code and “morality police” continue in the wake of Mahsa Amini’s death.

  • New survey suggests little progress against U.S. teen vaping

    The latest government study on teen vaping suggests there's been little progress in keeping e-cigarettes out of the hands of kids. The data seems to show more high school students vaping, with 14% saying they had done so recently, according to survey results released Thursday. “It continues to be difficult to assess (vaping) trends since the pandemic,” said Alyssa Harlow, a University of Southern California researcher who studies youth e-cigarette use.

  • As Iran targets athletes over mounting protests, group calls for FIFA to ban regime from World Cup

    Amid massive nation-wide protests against the Iranian regime, the nation's notorious security forces are seeking to root out anti-regime activities from star athletes.

  • Iranian protests go global

    Actor and activist Nazanin Nour joins Good Day L.A. to talk about the reasons behind the the global protests of the Iranian government, all sparked by the in-custody death of Mahsa Amini, who was charged with not wearing a head covering.

  • Walker’s fitness update and Norris’ new wheels – Thursday’s sporting social

    Current and former Tottenham players paid tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after his death aged 61.

  • Israel army clears itself in death of 7-year-old Palestinian

    JERUSALEM (AP) — ​​The Israeli military on Thursday cleared itself of wrongdoing in the death of a 7-year-old Palestinian boy whose family says he “died of fear” after an encounter with Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. The United States, European Union and United Nations had demanded an investigation into the death of second-grader Rayan Suleiman, which became the latest lightning rod in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as outraged Palestinians blamed Israel for his death last week. Rayan’s parents allege he was chased by Israeli soldiers on his way home from school and that he collapsed when troops appeared at his home in the Palestinian town of Tequa.

  • Pentagon holds missile drills, deploys aircraft carrier east of North Korea after ballistic missile launch

    The U.S. military and South Korean forces held joint missile drills a day after North Korea launched a missile over Japan, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced late Tuesday. The bilateral exercise over the West Sea was meant to “showcase combined deterrent and dynamic strike capabilities” and included the dropping of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) precision bombs on the…

  • Iranian women at home and abroad cut their hair to protest Mahsa Amini's death

    From Tehran to Los Angeles, the act of cutting hair has become a form of resistance.

  • New York City man shoved on to subway tracks in 'unprovoked' attack, police say

    A 25-year-old man was shoved from behind on to subway tracks in New York City on Monday evening in what police say was an "unprovoked" attack.

  • U.S. government backs New York lawsuit against ghost gun sellers

    The U.S. government on Thursday expressed support for New York City's lawsuit seeking to halt the spread of "ghost guns," as city and state officials try to hold sellers of the largely untraceable firearms accountable. In a "statement of interest" filed in Manhattan federal court, the Department of Justice expressed "serious concerns" about the proliferation of ghost guns, and said kits containing the weapons' components are classified as firearms under federal gun control law. "Ghost guns are a major contributor to the ongoing plague of gun violence," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn said in a statement accompanying the filing, which U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan also signed.

  • Maci Bookout Says Teen Years with Son Bentley Are an 'Absolute Blast' and an 'Absolute Struggle'

    Speaking with PEOPLE about Teen Mom: Next Chapter, Maci Bookout opens up about what it's like parenting her three kids — including son Bentley, the oldest of the Teen Mom kids

  • Pilots union opposes granting Boeing 737 MAX 7, 10 cockpit alerting extension

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots said on Wednesday it strongly opposes an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and 10. Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the 737 MAX 7 and 10 variants, or it must meet new modern cockpit-alerting requirements that could significantly delay the plane's entry into service. Allied Pilots Association President Capt. Edward Sicher said "Boeing needs to proceed with installing modern crew alerting systems on these aircraft to mitigate pilot startle-effect and confusion during complex, compound system malfunctions."

  • More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations

    158 House Republicans sent a letter to President Biden calling on him to reject the state's EPA waiver request for regulations requiring car sellers to phase out gas-powered engines.

  • Analysis: Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran

    Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad. The longevity and metamorphosis of the protests pose a new threat to Tehran, one unseen since the 2009 Green Movement protests brought millions to the street. The seemingly spontaneous and leaderless protests — largely fueled by the middle and upper classes — share some of the same strengths and weaknesses of those over a decade ago.

  • One Hundred Days after Roe Overturned, 66 Clinics across 15 States Have Stopped Performing Abortions

    Since the Supreme Court overturned ‘Roe v. Wade,’ 66 abortion clinics across 15 states have stopped performing abortions.

  • Iranian police deploy at universities as unrest over Mahsa Amini's death churns on

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian security forces deployed at universities in several cities on Wednesday, witnesses said, stepping up efforts to quell more than two weeks of protests ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police. The nationwide unrest sparked by her death has spiralled into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of the Islamic Republic founded in 1979. Riot police fanned out in the cities of Urmia, Tabriz, Rasht and the capital Tehran, particularly around universities which have been a focal point of protests in recent days, the witnesses said.

  • NWSL abuse report ‘horrifying to read’ – Megan Rapinoe

    An independent investigation published its report on Monday saying verbal abuse and sexual misconduct were ‘systemic’ in the American league.

  • NYU fires chemistry professor after students sign petition complaining that his class is too difficult

    An organic chemistry professor at New York University lost his job after undergraduate students signed a petition saying that his class was too difficult.

  • Diddy Claims Ma$e Owes Him $3 Million, Calls Him A Fake Pastor

    Bad Boy's founder visited The Breakfast Club and had words for his former collaborator.