U.S. and Japan Reach an Agreement to Remove Trump-Era Steel Tariffs

Eric Martin, Jenny Leonard and Isabel Reynolds
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and Japan reached a truce that will allow most steel shipments from the Asian nation to enter tariff-free for the first time since 2018 and sees the countries working together to combat Chinese trade practices that harm the industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Washington will suspend the 25% levy on incoming steel imports from Japan up to 1.25 million metric tons a year, officials from the Commerce Department and U.S. Trade Representative’s office told reporters on Monday. Anything beyond that will still be subject to additional charges. The agreement will take effect April 1, the officials said.

The U.S. imported about 1.7 million metric tons of steel from Japan in 2017, the most recent year not affected by the tariffs. Imports fell to 1.1 million tons by 2019, according to Commerce Department data.

The solution, which Bloomberg News reported earlier, mirrors the accord that the U.S. reached with the European Union in October that ended punitive measures on as much as $10 billion of each other’s goods.

“Today’s announcement builds on the deal we struck with the EU and will further help us rebuild relationships with our allies around the world as we work to fight against China’s unfair trade practices,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

While the U.S. and EU are seeking to leverage their deal into a broader global arrangement to address non-market excess capacity and penalize countries that don’t meet low-carbon targets for steel and aluminum, Japan isn’t joining that process at this time, the officials said.

The U.S. and Japan instead will confer on potential domestic steps that the Asian nation can take, including methodologies for calculating steel and aluminum carbon-intensity, the officials said. Japan wanted to focus the negotiations on steel, and thus the nation’s aluminum exports aren’t covered by Monday’s deal and will still face 10% tariffs, they said.

The metals dispute started in 2018, when Trump imposed duties on steel and aluminum from its biggest trading partners, including the EU and Japan, citing risks to national security. While the EU subsequently retaliated, targeting products including Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles, Levi Strauss & Co. jeans and bourbon whiskey, Japan did not, focusing instead on negotiating a trade deal with the U.S. to cover some agricultural and industrial products.

The metals tariffs on Japan remained when the Biden administration took office last year, and the U.S. made an offer to Japan to resolve the steel dispute in December, an official with knowledge of the talks said at the time. But Tokyo was holding out for a better deal and had wanted the tariffs to be abolished completely, the person said.

In terms of volume, Japan only accounts for about 4% of all steel imported to the U.S., and about 1% of all metal consumed in the U.S., based on Commerce Department data.

Still, it’s another domino falling for allied countries receiving exemptions to send steel duty-free to the U.S. market. That access makes domestic steel producers uneasy, because they argue it creates a slippery slope that opens the door for those countries with exemptions to ramp up their exports.

Steelmakers’ Concern

U.S. steelmakers also warn that exempted nations can act as pass-through points for metal coming from bad actors like China. They worry that Europe, which recently received an exemption, and Japan could unknowingly import metal from restricted countries and then export that to the U.S., flooding the market.

All steel from Japan that will be subject to duty-free entry will need to be melted and poured in the nation, the U.S. officials said, a measure meant to block imports from other nations using Japan as merely a point of transit.

After reaching the EU deal in October, the Biden administration has turned its attention to negotiating steel deals like the one announced on Monday with additional allies. The U.S. and U.K. last month started talks to address tariffs on both steel and aluminum and the problem of global overcapacity.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rubio says Putin's 'economy should be crippled and hurt badly' if Russia invades Ukraine

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's economy "should be crippled and hurt badly" if Moscow launches an incursion against Ukraine."I think that Vladimir Putin has to pay a high price if he does this, not just for him to pay the price, but for other countries to see the high price of doing that kind of thing and other leaders. And I think that price should be ... his economy should be crippled and hurt badly...

  • U.S. to lift Trump-era tariff on Japanese steel

    In 2018, the Trump administration imposed a 25% tariff on steel imports and a 10% tariff on aluminum imports from dozens of countries.

  • How Las Vegas Became America’s Live Music Capital

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyOn last weekend’s Saturday Night Live, musical guest Katy Perry gave viewers a glimpse of her current Las Vegas residency Play which, among other frills, features phallic dancing mushrooms and a giant toilet.The Pee Wee’s Playhouse-inspired show, which began in December at the Resorts World Theatre, is an auspicious move for the pop singer whose star has slightly dimmed in the past four years. Her latest record Smile debuted at No. 7 on

  • This Market Is Being Tested: Here Are the Latest Results

    Several of the major equity indexes saw successful retests of their near-term support levels Friday, adding to their credibility, in our opinion. Of the major equity indexes, only the DJIA and Dow Jones Transports closed lower Friday as the rest posted gains and closed near the midpoints of their intraday ranges. The NYSE had negative breadth but positive up/down volume as the Nasdaq was positive on both.

  • Exclusive-U.S. calls for 'concrete action' from China to meet Phase 1 purchase commitments

    U.S. officials called on Monday for "concrete action" from China to make good on its commitment to purchase $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services in 2020 and 2021 under the "Phase 1" trade deal signed by former President Donald Trump. The officials said Washington was losing patience with Beijing, which had "not shown real signs" in recent months that it would close the gap in the two-year purchase commitments that expired at the end of 2021.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    We should all admit that it's about time the stock market took a breather. Valuations have gotten out of hand. The Shiller cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio rose to the highest point since 2000.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • See how the final Pennsylvania state House map scores in every key area

    While a top Republican claimed the creation of more Democratic-leaning seats was done for political reasons, nonpartisan metrics show the map better reflects the partisan makeup of the state.

  • US and Japan reach deal to make most steel imports tax-free

    U.S. government officials said Monday that they reached an agreement to essentially lift the 25% tariff that former President Donald Trump imposed on imported Japanese steel. The deal with Japan would exclude the first 1.25 million metric tons of imported steel from the tax. “The deal we reached will strengthen America’s steel industry and ensure its workforce stays competitive, while also providing more access to cheaper steel and addressing a major irritant between the United States and Japan, one of our most important allies,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

  • 'The secret is out': A near 12-pound largemouth from Lake Bixhoma kicks off big bass season

    A near 12-pound largemouth from Lake Bixhoma kicks off big bass season

  • Satellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian drills

    Satellite images by a private U.S. company published on Sunday showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk that NATO has called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Russia and Belarus have said they will hold joint exercises called Union Resolve 2022 on Feb. 10-20 aimed at training to repel an attack on southern borders of their alliance, and Russia has given some details of missiles and warplanes it is sending for the event. The new deployment and planned exercises are taking place at a time when tensions are high between Russia and the West over Russia's massing of troops near its border with Ukraine.

  • Advanced Micro (AMD) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

    Advanced Micro (AMD) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • Boris Johnson Hung Out to Dry by the Very People Who Taught Him How to Drink on the Job

    JACOB KING/POOL/AFPBooze will bring down Boris Johnson. Not his own boozing, but the boozing culture he introduced to No. 10 Downing Street.In fact, the scandal of the mindless partying at the center of what passes for government in London has its roots in the confluence of two streets, Downing Street and Fleet Street.You would think, from all the pious commentary in the London papers about this stuff that the nation’s journalists are a model of temperance. Their hypocrisy is, in truth, of the s

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Had Cute Date Night For His NHL Game Performance

    On Saturday, Megan Fox joined Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game for a cute date night. after his performance during their intermission show.

  • Analyst Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    Microsoft (MSFT) stock might be sitting 9% into the red in 2021, but according to Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth, the weak performance so far is only a blip on the way to further gains. In fact, the 5-star analyst recently not only reiterated a Buy rating for the shares but also raised the price target from $366 to $411, implying investors will see returns of ~34% in the year ahead. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) What’s behind Feinseth’s bullish thesis? The analyst explained, “Ong

  • White House record boxes recovered at Trump's Mar-a-Lago: report

    The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) retrieved multiple White House record boxes last month that were improperly kept at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago property, The Washington Post reported.The boxes reportedly contained important records of communication, gifts and letters from world leaders, which, according to the Post, is a violation of the Presidential Records Act.The newspaper added that the boxes retrieved from...

  • Omarosa Says Trump Made a 'Habit' of Tearing Up White House Files — Including One 'Very Bizarre' Scene

    The former Trump aide and Apprentice star has regularly feuded with her old boss since she was ousted from the White House in late 2017

  • WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

    The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence as "a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior."

  • The Republican Knives Are Out for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem

    Brandon Bell/Getty ImagesSouth Dakota Republicans haven’t lost a statewide election since 2008. They have slapped Democrats around in just about every campaign, even running unopposed for a U.S. Senate seat in 2010 and U.S. House seat in 2020.Now it seems like they’re so desperate for a good fight that they’ve picked several among themselves.Gov. Kristi Noem, who has been riding high in polls in her state, has never lost an election. She served four terms in Congress before being elected governo

  • Opinion: Donald Trump, rattled by investigations, turns to 'stuff of dictators'

    Retired University of Iowa law professor: The former president called for supporters to intimidate criminal justice processes.