U.S. job growth seen slowing in August as Delta variant curbs services demand

FILE PHOTO: A sign advertising job openings is seen in New York
Lucia Mutikani
·5 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. employment growth likely pulled back in August after gaining nearly 2 million jobs in the past two months as soaring COVID-19 cases reduced demand for travel and entertainment, but the pace was probably enough to sustain the economic expansion.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday would come as economists have been sharply marking down their gross domestic product estimates for the third quarter. Reasons cited include the resurgence in infections, driven by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, and relentless shortages of raw materials, which are depressing automobile sales and restocking.

Surging COVID-19 cases could also have kept some unemployed people home, frustrating efforts by employers to boost hiring.

"The Delta variant is like a sandstorm in an otherwise sunny economy," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "If it weren't for that, employment in August would have been even higher."

According to a Reuters survey of economists nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 750,000 jobs last month. The economy created 1.881 million jobs in June and July. Should job growth in August meet expectations, that would leave the level of employment about 5 million jobs below its peak in February 2020.

But the forecast is highly uncertain, with estimates ranging from 375,000 to 1.027 million.

High frequency indicators have suggested a softening in demand for air travel, hotel accommodation and in-person dining, which some economists expect led to a moderation in leisure and hospitality job growth.

Reports this week showed a measure of factory employment contracting and private payrolls undershooting expectations. But hiring by small businesses accelerated and consumers' views of the labor market remained fairly upbeat.

Over the last several years, including in 2020, the initial August payrolls print has undershot expectations and been slower than the three-month average job growth through July.

"COVID effects may make this comparison to the trend less useful, however, August payrolls have been revised higher with the subsequent two jobs reports in 11 of the last 12 years, including last year," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

Friday's report will be crucial for financial markets as investors try to gauge the timing of the Federal Reserve's announcement on when it will start scaling back its massive monthly bond buying program.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week affirmed the ongoing economic recovery, but offered no signal on when the U.S. central bank plans to cut its asset purchases beyond saying it could be "this year."

Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. Macro Strategist at TD Securities in New York, who is forecasting a 400,000 rise in payrolls in August, does not believe this would be weak enough for the Fed to back away from their "this year" signal.

"But it would probably increase the probability of a formal announcement coming at the December rather than the November meeting," said O'Sullivan. "We certainly don't expect an announcement at this month's meeting, even if the August data are stronger than expected."

Graphic: What impact will Delta have on jobs?: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/znvneegarpl/chart.png

SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS BITE

Despite the flare-up in COVID-19 cases, the leisure and hospitality sector likely accounted for a big chunk of payroll gains last month. Some economists expect the hit to restaurant and bars would be in the form of reduced hours.

Government employment likely increased solidly as schools reopened for in-person learning, though the pace slowed from July's whopping 240,000 jobs.

Manufacturing payrolls are expected to have advanced by 25,000 jobs last month. Factory hiring is being constrained by input shortages, especially semiconductors, which have depressed motor vehicle production and sales.

Raw material shortages have also made it harder for businesses to replenish inventories.

Motor vehicle sales tumbled 10.7% in August, prompting economists at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to slash third-quarter GDP growth estimates to as low as a 3.5% annualized rate from as high as 8.25%.

"At some point production should pick up, allowing for the restocking of inventories and supporting sales, but it is unclear exactly when this will occur," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York. "The recent spread of the Delta variant and persistence of broader supply chain issues has generated some downside risk to the near-term outlook."

The economy grew at a 6.6% rate in the second quarter.

The unemployment rate is expected to have declined to 5.2% in August from 5.4% in July. It has, however, been understated by people misclassifying themselves as "employed but absent from work."

The pandemic has upended labor market dynamics, creating worker shortages even as 8.7 million people are officially unemployed. There were a record 10.1 million job openings at the end of June. Lack of affordable childcare, fears of contracting the coronavirus, generous unemployment benefits funded by the federal government as well as pandemic-related retirements and career changes have been blamed.

There is cautious optimism the labor pool will increase because of schools reopening and government-funded benefits expiring on Monday. But the Delta variant likely delayed the return to the labor force for some.

"While we believe the trend in labor force participation is higher due to reopening and mass vaccination, we expect a pause in August due to concerns around the Delta variant," said Spencer Hill, an economist at Goldman Sachs in New York.

With labor scarce, average hourly earnings likely increased 0.3% after rising 0.4% in July. That would keep the annual increase in wages at 4% in August.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Faces Loan Repayment Demands From Trusts; Bonds Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two of China Evergrande Group’s largest non-bank creditors have demanded immediate repayment of some loans, according to people familiar with the matter, adding to liquidity strains at the world’s most indebted developer.The two creditors are trust companies, which pool money from wealthy individual investors and are a major source of financing for Evergrande and other Chinese developers.The trusts sent repayment notices to Evergrande over the past two months after becomi

  • Goldman Sees Loose Monetary, Fiscal Policy Amid China Crackdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s various industry crackdowns from technology to education mean monetary and fiscal policies will likely remain loose on the margin to offset the drag on economic growth, economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.The economy is in a “micro takes and macro gives” environment, where regulatory tightening in specific sectors will likely be accompanied by supportive policy from monetary and fiscal authorities, Goldman’s chief China economist Hui Shan and others wrote in a note

  • China's August services activity slumps into contraction- Caixin PMI

    Activity in China's services sector slumped into sharp contraction in August, a private survey showed on Friday, as restrictions to curb the COVID-19 Delta variant threatened to derail the recovery in the world's second-biggest economy. The Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 46.7 in August from 54.9 in July, plunging to the lowest level since the pandemic's first wave in April 2020. The grim readings in the private survey, which focuses more on smaller firms in coastal regions, tally with findings in an official survey earlier this week which also showed growth in the services sector slipped into contraction.

  • Asian shares hold gains, dollar weak ahead of major U.S. jobs data

    Asian shares held their gains on Friday while the dollar was at a month low against major peers as traders awaited U.S. employment data with global shares at record highs. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was broadly flat in early trading in Asia having posted gains in eight of the last nine sessions as the benchmark edges back towards its position in mid July before Chinese regulatory crackdowns sent shares tumbling. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.38%, and MSCI's all-country world index edged higher having ended the previous session at its fifth consecutive closing high.

  • The $1.20 Face Masks Angelina Jolie and Sarah Jessica Parker Love Are Finally Restocked

    And selling out fast.

  • Cargill opens new Brazil pectin factory, first outside Europe

    The Brazilian unit of U.S. commodities trader Cargill has finished building a new facility to produce pectin, a fruit by-product used in jams, beverages, dairy products and confectionery, the company said on Friday. The plant is Cargill's only pectin facility outside of Europe, where it owns three such units. It will make Cargill the world's second largest producer of the food ingredient, Laerte Moraes, Cargill's director for starches and sweeteners in South America, said in an interview.

  • As Bitcoin's Dominance Steadily Declines, What Crypto Assets Are Institutions Looking At?

    Crypto is making a steady recovery as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have traded higher by more than 20% over the last month. The most interesting part of the recent crypto rally is that Bitcoin dominance has been steadily declining, Cumberland's Chris Zuehlke said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." Bitcoin dominance is near an all-time low, Zuehlke said. Bitcoin dominance is the measure of Bitcoin's market cap relative to the market cap of the rest of the crypto indust

  • Oil Climbs With Ida’s Impact in Focus While Dollar Retreats

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil futures in New York closed near $70 a barrel for the first time in nearly a month, with investors wagering that the market can absorb additional supply from OPEC+ as the U.S. Gulf grapples with Hurricane Ida’s impact. Nearly 94% of Gulf of Mexico crude production remains shut days after the storm left the area. Prices were also supported by a weaker dollar the day after ministers from OPEC and its allies quickly ratified an output increase in October that was in line with inve

  • Japan Leader Suga to Resign After Struggles to Contain Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he plans to resign, a surprise decision just ahead of a vote for party leader as a general election looms. Suga told a news conference Friday in Tokyo that he won’t run for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party later this month. Whoever becomes the next LDP leader is virtually assured of becoming prime minister due to the party’s dominance in parliament.“Since I became prime minister a year ago, dealing with coronavirus has been

  • Unemployment: Florida workers lose reinstatement of jobless benefits as federal expiration looms

    A Florida judge denied a motion to temporarily reinstate the extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits that were terminated prematurely this summer.

  • Record high for S&P, Nasdaq ahead of jobs data

    The Nasdaq hit another record Thursday, its third for the week, as investors bet the labor market recovery is on track ahead of the release of Friday's key employment report.New jobless claims dropped to 340,000, that's a fresh low not seen since March 2020 when the health crisis prompted widespread job loss. Separately, a broader survey of layoff announcements hit a 24-year low in August.Markets reacted favorably with the Dow up 131 points The S&P 500 climbed 12 to finish at a new closing high. The Nasdaq jumped 21 to a new record.Victoria Fernandez is chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments."Well, I think the the market is looking at the jobs report that's coming out Friday morning. They anticipate that things are going to be well, that we're going to continue to see job growth. We have a strong consumer that has a good household balance sheet right now. And so they're continuing to just trend a little bit higher. And that's what we're seeing in the markets today. A little bit of optimism that we will continue in this recovery."In corporate headlines:Apple will let some apps like Netflix provide website links for payment, in a small concession that would allow app developers to bypass the controversial 30 percent App Store fee charged by Apple. The global change will go into effect next year. The concession was part of a settlement with Japan's anti-trust regulators. Some companies said Apple's move was not good enough. Shares of Apple finished higher. Netflix hit a fresh lifetime high. Spotify, which has an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, jumped roughly 6-1/2 percent.

  • Far-right extremists plan to attend Capitol rally later this month, feds warn

    Far-right extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are planning to attend a rally later this month at the U.S. Capitol that is designed to demand “justice” for the hundreds of people who have been charged in connection with January’s insurrection, according to three people familiar with intelligence gathered by federal officials.

  • Floods send New York City into state of emergency

    Relentless rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida sent the New York City area into a state of emergency early Thursday as floodwaters cascaded into subways and trapped drivers on highways. (Sept. 2)

  • The Texas debacle reveals the perverse consequences of judicializing abortion

    This is what happens when legislatures are rendered powerless by the courts

  • Optimism in Lake Tahoe as fire crews appear to have fended off worst of wildfire

    Better weather on Thursday helped the battle against a huge California wildfire threatening communities around Lake Tahoe, but fire commanders warned firefighters to be prepared for ongoing dangers.

  • Here’s when $600 California stimulus checks will arrive

    Residents who earn less than $75,000 a year will get a little boost.

  • If U.S. had fought COVID like Denmark did, hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive | Opinion

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Virtually nobody here wears a face mask on the street or inside shops and restaurants — a huge surprise. It’s almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic were a distant memory.

  • Ted Cruz, NY Post Falsely Pass Off Black Hawk Helicopter Video as a Taliban Hanging

    Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Dan Crenshaw were among those who falsely declared Tuesday that a video showed Taliban fighters flying an American helicopter and hanging someone from it. The New York Post was duped, too, but wasn’t quite as credulous. The Post wrote a story on the man suspended from the helicopter, but noted it was “not immediately clear exactly how he is attached or if he is alive.” In fact, he was alive. The video was posted from a now-suspended account, but another video of

  • The female anchor who interviewed a Taliban official said he showed up at her studio uninvited, and she felt lucky to be already wearing loose clothing

    TOLO News' Beheshta Arghand was the first female TV host to conduct a live sit-down interview with a Taliban leader, but she's since fled Afghanistan.

  • Calif. Issues Second Round of COVID Stimulus Checks: 'Largest Tax Rebate in U.S. History'

    About two out of three residents in California qualify for the second round