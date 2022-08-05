U.S. job growth seen slowing in July; but far from recession levels

FILE PHOTO: Job openings advertised at businesses in Cambridge
Lucia Mutikani
·5 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely slowed in July, but the pace was probably strong enough to keep the unemployment rate at 3.6% for a fifth straight month, offering the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is expected to paint a picture of an economy muddling through despite back-to-back quarters of contraction in gross domestic product, the broadest measure of U.S. economic activity. Though demand for labor has eased in sectors like housing and retail that are sensitive to the higher interest rates being engineered by the Federal Reserve in its battle against inflation, industries like airlines and restaurants cannot find enough workers.

"The labor market is no longer tinder box hot," said Sung Won Sohn, professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "But it remains pretty healthy and does not meet the National Bureau of Economic Research's broad definition of a contraction in the economy."

The NBER, the official arbiter of recessions in the United States defines a recession as "a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in production, employment, real income, and other indicators."

Still, government data last week showing a second straight quarter of negative GDP - which meets a popular rule-of-thumb definition for recessions - has fanned widespread debate over whether the U.S. economy is in fact in a downturn and has brought the employment report for July into even sharper relief for consumers, investors and policymakers.

Job growth may have slowed in July: https://tmsnrt.rs/3QmigkQ

Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 250,000 jobs last month after rising by 372,000 in June, according to a Reuters survey of economists. That would mark the 19th straight month of payrolls expansion but would be the smallest increase in that span and below the first half monthly average of 457,000 jobs. Estimates ranged from as low as 75,000 to as high 325,000.

The cooling in job growth could ease pressure on the Fed to deliver a third straight three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase at its next meeting in September, though much depends on inflation and employment readings in the run up to that gathering.

The U.S. central bank last week raised its policy rate by 75 basis points and officials have pledged more hikes are coming as it tries to rein in inflation running at four-decade highs. Since March, it has lifted rates from near zero to their current range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

"A slowdown in job growth should be welcome news for Fed officials, but a more material loosening of labor market conditions will be needed to take the heat off wage inflation," said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

The economy contracted 1.3% in the first half of 2022, largely because of big swings in inventories and the trade deficit tied to snarled global supply chains. Still, momentum has cooled.

Hours worked, levels of temporary workers and the breadth of job growth will be closely watched for clues on how soon the anticipated recession might begin. The average workweek has been hovering at 34.5 hours.

BROAD SLOWDOWN

The moderation in hiring was likely across the board last month. But government employment, which remained in the hole by 664,000 jobs in June, is a wild card as state and local government education has not followed typical seasonal patterns because of COVID-19 disruptions.

This could throw off the model that the government uses to strip seasonal fluctuations from the data.

"Normally, July state and local government education employment falls by 1 million," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "This may not have occurred this year, and a smaller than normal decline will cause the seasonal adjustment factors to inflate the adjusted data."

U.S. unemployment seen near 50-year low in July: https://tmsnrt.rs/3QlrXjn

Economists are also eyeballing a possible drop in retail employment. High inflation - last measured at 9.1% year-on-year in June's Consumer Price Index - is forcing Americans to spend more on low-margin food products instead of apparel and other general merchandise, leaving retailers like Walmart Inc carrying excess inventory and issuing profit warnings.

But the rising cost of living and fears of a recession are forcing some retirees and others who had left the labor market to search for work. That has increased the supply of workers somewhat, keeping the unemployment rate steady near its pre-pandemic lows. Given 10.7 million job openings at the end of June and 1.8 openings for every unemployed person, economists do not expect a sharp deceleration in payrolls growth this year.

With the labor market still tight, average hourly earnings are forecast rising 0.3%, matching June's gain. That would lower the year-on-year increase to 4.9% - the lowest since December - from 5.1% in June. Though wage growth appears to have peaked, pressures remain.

Data last week showed annual wage growth in the second quarter was the fastest since 2001.

Economists will also keep an eye on employment levels reported in the report's more-volatile household survey, which had dropped by 315,000 jobs in June. The number of people working part time for economic reasons, will also be under scrutiny after plunging to the lowest since 2001 in June.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns)

Recommended Stories

  • Allianz Q2 net profit down worse-than-expected 23% but outlook confirmed

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a worse-than-expected 23% fall in second-quarter net profit, dampened by volatile markets, but confirmed its target for the full year. Despite the drop in profit, the quarter marks a return to business as usual for Allianz. The matter has cast a shadow over Allianz, one of Germany's most valuable companies, and while the bulk of the costs associated with the case are behind it, the issue still left its mark in the second quarter as Allianz booked restructuring costs of more than 100 million euros to wind down its U.S. funds unit AGI, which was at the centre of the troubles.

  • China July export growth seen cooling, imports likely to rise: Reuters poll

    China's export growth is expected to have slowed in July, adding to signs of weakening global demand, while imports likely picked up slightly, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Export momentum could moderate further in coming months, with China's official July factory survey signalling a contraction in orders. "The robust export growth seen over the past two years is really behind us and is set to decelerate over the next few quarters as major developed economies enter recessions amid a more synchronized global slowdown," said Nomura in a note.

  • Vision Fund slide points to more pain for SoftBank's Son

    Sliding valuations in the listed portfolio of SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund unit point to more pain for CEO Masayoshi Son when the group reports April-June earnings on Monday as investors go cool on the high-growth firms he favours. Vision Fund's public portfolio first-quarter loss could top $10 billion, Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry estimated, after falls in robotics firm AutoStore Holdings Ltd, e-commerce firm Coupang Inc and artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc, whose shares fell by almost half on the last day of June. While there is limited visibility on valuations of Vision Fund's private portfolio, writedowns contributed to the record $26 billion Vision Fund loss reported in May as investor concern over prospects for high-growth stocks feeds through to private markets.

  • Indonesia’s GDP Growth Fueled by Spending Revival, Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy expanded better than estimates in the second-quarter, powered by a commodity-led exports boom and robust spending that could nudge the central bank to begin its rate liftoff.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeGross domestic product grew 5.44% in the three months to June from a year a

  • Truss Says UK Recession Isn’t Inevitable Ahead of Economic Storm

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeUK leadership front-runner Liz Truss doubled-down on her economic program and said that a recession is not inevitable just hours after the Bank of England

  • Florida Malware Regulation Compliance Consulting Service Updated by 2Secure Corp

    As Florida adds more regulations to combat cyber threats, cybersecurity firm 2Secure Corp (646-560-5083) launches updates to its malware and vulnerability testing services for local businesses Ocean Township, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2022) - 2Secure Corp announced an update to its range of solutions to include ransomware simulations, internal and external vulnerability testing, penetration testing, and web application assessments. Along with reports detailing vulnerabilities, the

  • Analysis-Global rice supplies at risk as harsh weather hits top exporters

    Adverse weather across top rice suppliers in Asia, including the biggest exporter India, is threatening to reduce the output of the world's most important food staple and stoke food inflation that is already near record highs. Rice has bucked the trend of rising food prices amid bumper crops and large inventories at exporters over the past two years, even as COVID-19, supply disruptions and more recently the Russia-Ukraine conflict made other grains costlier. But inclement weather in exporting countries in Asia, which accounts for about 90% of the world's rice output, is likely to change the price trajectory, traders and analysts said.

  • One of Mining’s Top Female Leaders Vows Change After Abuse Shame

    (Bloomberg) -- Complaints about workplace conduct at Rio Tinto Group have almost doubled in the wake of inquiries that exposed a mining industry rife with sexual abuse, harassment and racism, according to one of the sector’s highest profile female executives.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi Scheme“It has encouraged our pe

  • Should You Consider Investing in Linde (LIN)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “International Growth EAFE Strategy” second quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the second quarter, the ClearBridge International Growth EAFE Strategy performed in line with its MSCI EAFE Index benchmark. The Strategy had losses across the 10 sectors in which […]

  • BlackRock, Coinbase partner to extend crypto trading to institutional investors

    Investment management firm BlackRock Inc. has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. to provide institutional clients with access to crypto trading and custody services. See related article: Coinbase, biggest US crypto exchange, cuts workforce by 18% Fast facts BlackRock is extending the use of its Aladdin asset management software suite to its institutional clients […]

  • Crypto Bridge Nomad Offers 10% Bounty After $190 Million Hack

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency company Nomad is offering a bounty to recoup funds spirited away in a $190 million hack that again highlighted security vulnerabilities in the digital-token sector.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeAnyone returning at least 90% of stolen tokens will be viewed as a so-called white-hat hac

  • Instagram expands NFT platform to 100 countries

    Instagram’s platform for non-fungible tokens (NFT), which the firm is calling “digital collectibles,” is now available in 100 countries, the Facebook parent Meta-backed social media giant said. See related article: Meta’s attempts at building a metaverse will ‘misfire’: Vitalik Buterin Fast facts With support for Coinbase and Dapper wallets added, Instagram now supports wallets from […]

  • Jobs-Market Strength May Endure; Is Recession Likely?

    Job openings fell 5.4% in June from May, to 10.7 million, but that number topped the hiring total of 6.4 million.

  • Magnet fishers fined after pulling 86 rockets from Fort Stewart river

    The trio have a September court date.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom took out an ad in Variety to urge Hollywood to 'walk the walk' on their values and stop filming in conservative states like Georgia and Oklahoma

    Georgia, which has a 6-week abortion ban, is a popular shooting location for film and television due to its "production-friendly" tax program.

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.

  • Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment

    Across the United States, many people are hoping for more stimulus checks to hit their bank accounts. To find out if you are in line for more stimulus money, your best option is to check with your state's Department of Revenue or whatever your state's tax agency is. The reason this is the best resource for finding out if you are eligible for more stimulus money is because future checks are coming not from the federal government but from individual states.

  • Trump is brushing off concerns about the DOJ's Capitol attack investigation while his lawyers warn that indictments may be coming

    Trump has dismissed concerns about possible legal exposure and ignored warnings not to talk to his former advisors, according to CNN.

  • Lindsey Graham gives 'shout-out' to Putin as Senate votes on adding Finland and Sweden to NATO: 'Without you, we wouldn't be here'

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed Finland and Sweden, historically neutral countries, to pursue NATO membership.

  • If this is Idaho’s response to federal lawsuit over abortion ban, we’re in legal trouble

    Gov. Brad Little’s reaction to the federal government’s suit veered into the absurd, citing inflation and the Mexico border. │ Opinion