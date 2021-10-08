U.S. job growth slows for second straight month
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
According to the Labor Department, the United States added 194,000 jobs in September, less than half of what economists had projected. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke to Joel Payne, a CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist, and Libby Cantrill, the head of public policy for the investment firm PIMCO, about the state of the economy as President Biden makes the case for social and climate investment.