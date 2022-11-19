U.S. job market little affected by pandemic, says researchers

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 economic effects in Washington
Michael S. Derby
·3 min read

By Michael S. Derby

BOSTON (Reuters) - For all the tumult and disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. labor markets have come out on the other side not far from the strong conditions that prevailed before the crisis, a paper presented at a Boston Fed research conference said.

Almost all of the hit the U.S. labor market took in 2020, when COVID-19 struck, was tied to temporary layoffs which were swiftly rescinded, said the paper presented on Saturday.

Adjusted for these temporary shifts, “the labor market remained surprisingly tight throughout the crisis, despite the dramatic job losses” and by the spring of this year had recovered and returned to extremely tight conditions.

“I think if we were going to see large scale changes, we would have seen them by this point,” said Lisa Kahn, an economics professor at the University of Rochester, who was one of the co-authors.

The U.S. unemployment rate rode a virtual rollercoaster in 2020. From a 3.5% reading in February of that year, it spiked to 14.7% in April of that year, before undergoing a much faster than expected recovery that has resulted in very low rates of unemployment — it stood at 3.7% last month — and very robust levels of job creation.

Fears the pandemic would cause deep and lasting damage to the economy generated a historically aggressive campaign of stimulus by the government and the Federal Reserve, as elected officials and central bankers were mindful that the weaker policy response to the Great Recession over a decade ago led to a slow recovery for the economy.

That policy response is now seen as a key driver in the massive surge of inflation following the most acute phase of the pandemic. Faced with the highest levels of inflation in forty years, the Fed is aggressively raising its short-term rate target to help lower price pressures. As part of that effort Fed officials recognize their actions could push the economy into recession and will very likely drive up the unemployment rate.

“By raising rates, we are aiming to slow the economy and bring labor demand into better balance with supply. The intent is not a significant downturn,” Boston Fed leader Susan Collins said on Friday in remarks that opened the conference at her bank. Collins was optimistic there is a pathway to price stability that entails only a modest unemployment rate increase.

Lawrence Summers, a Harvard University professor and one time contender to lead the central bank, renewed his criticism of the Fed while discussing the paper on Saturday and said the idea the labor market was only temporarily upended by the pandemic is correct.

He reiterated that the Fed and the broader government erred in providing massive levels of stimulus and that is why inflation is so high now.

Given what the government did, “it is hard to imagine how that could have led to anything other than a substantially inflationary situation,” Summers said.

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • What happens to your brain when you become a billionaire

    How coming into money quickly can sometimes upend your personality.

  • India scraps export tax on low-grade iron ore, some steel intermediates

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India scrapped export taxes on low-grade iron ore and on some intermediate steel products beginning Saturday, after months of complaints from miners and steel makers about loss of foreign sales opportunities. The move, set out in a notification issued late on Friday, reverses the imposition in May of a 50% tax on exports of iron-ore lumps and fines with less than 58% iron content. The government also reversed a May rise in export tax on iron ore concentrates other than roasted iron pyrites.

  • A year after the Nasdaq peak, why stocks could rally from here.

    This weekend a year ago the Nasdaq Composite hit a record high. The Fed Funds rate was then effectively zero, while the central bank continued to buy assets, pumping liquidity into the market. Inflation, Fed chair Jay Powell insisted, was “transitory.”

  • You Found a Great Stock, Now Plan Your Trade

    Finding an outstanding stock to buy makes trading and investing much easier, but it is just the first step. The most common problems that traders experience are that they either find a good stock and then fail to fully profit from it, or the stock turns out to be a bad choice, and they allow a significant loss to occur. Rather than being proactive in managing the trade, we just sit there and hope that it works out.

  • Germany plans to tighten rules for firms highly dependent on China - document

    Germany's foreign ministry plans to tighten the rules for companies deeply exposed to China, making them disclose more information and possibly conduct stress tests for geopolitical risks, a confidential draft document seen by Reuters said. The proposed measures are part of a new business strategy towards China being drawn up by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government as it seeks to reduce its dependency on Asia's economic superpower. "The aim is to change the incentive structure for German companies with market economy instruments so that reducing export dependency is more attractive," said the document, singling out the chemicals and car industries.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Reset

    Despite overperforming, Biden's Democrats lost Congress in the midterm elections, which will sharply alter Biden's agenda for the next two years. Here are 4 things to watch for.

  • 737 MAX crash victim families press U.S. on Boeing settlement

    Relatives of passengers killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes pressed U.S. Justice Department lawyers on Friday to unwind a 2021 deal that allowed the U.S. planemaker to escape criminal prosecution. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor in Texas ruled last month that people killed in two Boeing 737 MAX crashes are legally considered "crime victims" and said he would decide what remedy should be imposed. The crashes in 2018 and 2019 in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which cost Boeing more than $20 billion, led to a 20-month grounding for the best-selling plane and prompted Congress to pass legislation reforming airplane certification.

  • France Is Losing Its Race to Fix the Reactors Europe Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s nuclear industry is falling behind in efforts to get idled reactors running in time to escape blackouts and help Europe cope with the loss of Russian supplies this winter. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Edges Toward Deal After Progress on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, L

  • Musk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk has asked his more than 116 million Twitter followers whether former President Donald Trump should be reinstated on the social media site. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentElizabeth Holmes Sentenced to 11 Years for Theranos FraudCOP27 Edges Toward Deal After Progress on Climate PaymentsTwitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will DecayMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskWith 22 ho

  • Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried penthouse sale listing was a fake: report

    Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's palatial $40 million Bahamas penthouse was listed for sale, but the listing was fake, according to a report.

  • Longtime Broncos superfan Ralph "Limo Driver" Williams brings the magic every season

    Ralph "Limo Driver" Williams has been rooting for the Denver Broncos since he moved to Colorado in the early 1970s. In 1998, he started driving his limo wrapped in Broncos pride to add a little more magic to every football season.

  • Jordan-Mondo denied modification of 2019 manslaughter sentence

    An Aberdeen woman who admitted responsibility in the 2018 death of another woman, was denied a modification of her 40-year sentence.

  • Down 18%, Is the S&P 500 a Safe Place to Invest Right Now?

    The stock market is on track for one of its worst years in modern history: The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index of top large-cap stocks is down 18% from its peak at the beginning of the year. If you're wondering whether it's safe to invest in the S&P 500 right now, the answer is that it depends. Investing in stocks is risky.

  • Auburn football score vs. Western Kentucky: Live updates from Senior Day

    Auburn football is playing its final home game of the season against Western Kentucky, check in here for live updates.

  • Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'

    Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."

  • Putin’s ‘Hunky-Dory’ Act Flops as Frantic Russians Flee Crimea

    GettyAs Ukrainian forces gain momentum and push Russia’s military to retreat from territory stolen during the war in Ukraine this year, Moscow is working to signal that some territory it took from Ukraine is off limits.Russia’s Governor for Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said Friday that Russia is working to fortify its defenses in Crimea, the peninsula Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, as fears mount that Ukrainian authorities may have their sights set on seizing it back.“The security of

  • Herschel Walker Trolled With 'Quite Astonishing' Attack Ad Featuring Donald Trump

    Sen. Raphael Warnock's spot sends a simple yet stark message about his rival in Georgia's Senate race.

  • Democracy on the line: This is the Supreme Court case that frightens me the most

    “I am very worried,” writes UC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky. | Opinion

  • Twitter loses payroll department, other financial employees as part of mass resignation under Elon Musk

    Entire departments crucial to the day-to-day operation of Twitter were part of a large scale employee resignation on Thursday.

  • Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies

    Raskin talks about Trump's suspected state of mind on Jan. 6 after testimony from Robert Engle, a Secret Service agent with Trump that day.