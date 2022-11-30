U.S. job openings fell moderately in October

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers prepare for career fair to open at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey
1
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings decreased in October, but remained significantly high, pointing to continued labor market resilience despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool demand by aggressively raising interest rates.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, decreased 353,000 to 10.3 million on the last day of October, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Wednesday.

Last month's job openings were in line with economists' expectations. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 375 basis points this year from near zero to a 3.75%-4.00% range in what has become the fastest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s.

The U.S. central bank is trying to dampen demand for labor to put downward pressure on inflation.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Recommended Stories

  • US job openings fell in October to still-high level

    U.S. job openings dropped in October but remained high, a sign that businesses became slightly less needy for workers as the Federal Reserve ramps up interest rates in an effort to cool the economy. Employers posted 10.3 million job vacancies in October, down from 10.7 million in September, the Labor Department said Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring the figures on job openings and quits for signals about the strength of the job market.

  • U.S. private-sector job growth slows to lowest level since early 2021, ADP

    ECONOMIC REPORT The numbers: Private payrolls rose by 127,000 in November, according to the payroll services firm ADP on Wednesday.  It is the slowest pace since January 2021. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a gain of 190,000 private sector jobs.

  • Celery stalk in trash, luck, lead to lost wedding rings

    A celery stalk sighting and a little luck came together to help a New Hampshire man find his wife's wedding rings in a 20-ton trash trailer, the jewelry wrapped in a napkin he had accidentally thrown away. Kevin Butler had taken the trash to a transfer station in Windham last Wednesday. “He said, ‘I'm pretty sure I threw the rings out,'" Dennis Senibaldi, the transfer station supervisor, said Tuesday.

  • U.S. pending home sales drop for fifth straight month in October

    ECONOMIC REPORT The numbers: U.S. pending home sales fell 4.6% in October, the fifth straight monthly decline, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.  Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal expected pending home sales to fall 5.

  • Spain faces Japan looking to seal last-16 spot at World Cup

    After conceding late to miss out on a victory against Germany, Spain finds itself with some work left to do against Japan to guarantee its spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Spaniards doen’t need much, though, because a draw on Thursday will be enough, and even a loss may allow the team to advance depending on the other Group E result between Germany and Costa Rica. Japan doesn’t have it as easy, but a win will guarantee the Japanese a place in the knockout stage for the second straight time.

  • ‘I know how tough it can be’: Americans look for side hustles to fight inflation

    The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, worries strong jobs figures will keep inflation at a 40-year high. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in October from 3.5% the month before, the Bureau of Labor Statistics also said Friday, as more people lost jobs and the size of the labor force shrank slightly. People’s bank balances appear to be dropping as prices rise.

  • US revises up last quarter's economic growth to 2.9% rate

    Despite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate. Last quarter's rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — followed two straight quarters of contraction. Wednesday's government report showed that the restoration of growth in the July-September period was led by solid gains in exports and consumer spending that was stronger than originally reported.

  • This Growth Stock Could 10X in 10 Years

    To qualify, a stock needs the right combination of high growth and profitability, or at least profit potential. Additionally, it helps if the stock in question is undervalued or ignored by Wall Street and has a small market cap so it still has room to grow by 10 times its current stock price. One stock that fits these criteria is Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI), a fast-growing adtech stock that looks undervalued, based on its current GAAP price-to-earnings ratio of just 15.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Off in Tense Ping-Pong Match for New Invictus Games Promo

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pick up their paddles in a new promo video for the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.

  • UBS not seeking to benefit from crisis at Credit Suisse- chair

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS is not actively benefiting from the crisis at rival Credit Suisse, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told a Financial Times banking conference on Wednesday. Credit Suisse has reported sharp outflows as wealthy clients turn their back on the embattled Swiss bank. "But clearly we are also in a world of clients moving money around so where clients proactively approach us we either let the money come to us or we let it go to our American competitors and on that basis we do what we can," Kelleher said.

  • Down 30%, Is It Safe to Invest in the Nasdaq Right Now?

    As 2021's tech highfliers finally feel the force of gravity, dip buyers don't have to let transitory issues dissuade them.

  • JonBenet's father challenges Colorado governor to meet: 'time for answers is running out'

    John Ramsey, father of JonBenet Ramsey, is asking Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to meet face-to-face to discuss his daughter's nearly 26-year-old, unsolved murder case.

  • China to increase nuclear warheads to 1,500, Pentagon warns

    China is expanding its nuclear force and is on pace to nearly quadruple the number of warheads it has by 2035, rapidly closing its gap with the United States, the Pentagon said in a report released Tuesday. The report builds on the military’s warning last year that China is expanding its nuclear force much faster than U.S. officials had predicted, highlighting a broad and accelerating buildup of military muscle designed to enable Beijing to match or surpass U.S. global power by mid-century. Last year, the Pentagon said the number of Chinese nuclear warheads could increase to 700 within six years and may top 1,000 by 2030.

  • Germany needs a win and help to avoid World Cup early exit

    After getting a favor from Costa Rica, Germany needs a win against the Central American team on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages at the World Cup. Costa Rica’s surprise win over Japan on Sunday ensured Germany did not face the prospect of immediate elimination with a loss to Spain later that day. With the pressure off, Germany fought back from a goal down and drew 1-1 thanks to Niclas Füllkrug’s late equalizer to postpone its fate to its final game in Group E.

  • Reelin' in the year: Powell's pivot, Fed unity, and the war on inflation

    The Federal Reserve started 2022 expecting a surge in inflation to subside as the pandemic-scarred economy got back to normal, and divided over how much the U.S. central bank might need to help the process with higher interest rates. By March, a European land war had upended the inflation and economic forecasts; by the summer, an acceleration in price pressures had dashed hopes that only a modest Fed response would be needed; by the fall, public disagreement among policymakers had all but disappeared. When Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday gives what amounts to capstone remarks for the year at the Brookings Institution in Washington, he'll speak as a central banker who both began 2022 on a decidedly wrong foot - "we continue to expect inflation to decline over the course of the year," he said on Jan. 26 - and engineered the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years with only two dissents and none since June.

  • 15 Biggest Copper Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 15 biggest copper companies in the world. To skip the industry analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Biggest Copper Companies in the World. Copper is the third most used metal in the world with Chile as its biggest producer and China as its biggest importer. Copper price […]

  • Delphi case: Cause of death? Unspent shell? What we know and don't after document release

    More than five years after the slayings of two Indiana girls details were released Tuesday in the case against the man accused in their killing.

  • Survivor of Walmart mass shooting in Virginia files $50m lawsuit

    Donya Prioleau says company should have acted on the shooter’s pattern of disturbing behavior in the Virginia store

  • The Microsoft stock sell-off is overdone, analyst says

    Microsoft's stock drop of about 29% so far in 2022 amid growth concerns now looks overdone, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Milo Yiannopoulos claims he set up Fuentes dinner ‘to make Trump’s life miserable’

    Rightwing provocateur says he helped arrange for white supremacist to attend dinner with Trump and Kanye West