U.S. job openings slid to 10.7 million in June

Hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Highland Park, Ill., Thursday, July 14, 2022. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week rose to its highest level in more than eight months, a sign the labor market may be showing some weakness. Applications for jobless aid for the week ending July 16 rose by 7,000 to 251,000, up from the previous week’s 244,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday, July 21. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
PAUL WISEMAN
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers posted fewer job openings in June as the economy contends with raging inflation and rising interest rates.

Job openings fell to a still-high 10.7 million in June from 11.3 million in May, the Labor Department said Tuesday.

In its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the Labor Department said that the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell slightly in June while layoffs fell.

The job market has been resilient so far this year: Employers have added an average of 457,000 a jobs a month in 2022; and unemployment is near a 50-year low. That is one reason many economists believe the economy is not yet in an recession even though gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, has contracted for two quarters in a row — one rule of thumb for the onset of a downturn.

The Labor Department's jobs report for July, out Friday, is expected to show that employers tacked on another 250,000 jobs last month, which would be a healthy number in normal times but would be the lowest since December 2020. Economists also expect that unemployment stayed at 3.6% for the fifth straight month, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet.

Recommended Stories

  • Presidential Motorcade Officer Details Trump's Behavior On Jan. 6

    Retired D.C. police officer Mark Robinson has also testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

  • U.S. jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia tracked off Philippines, no landing request

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. air force jet that flew House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia left the country on Tuesday and flew close to the Philippines, in the day's most followed flight on tracking site Flightradar24. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19, but authorities in the Philippines, a U.S. ally, said no request had been received from the United States for her to visit or transit in the country. The plane left Kuala Lumpur at 3:42 p.m. (0742 GMT) and flew east towards Borneo on a route that skirted the South China Sea.

  • Ukraine Latest: Donetsk Evacuation Begins; Ship Seizures Ordered

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine began mandatory evacuation of its citizens from Donetsk following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call on civilians to leave the eastern region for their own safety.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripGermany urged permanent alternative routes for the Ukrainian

  • Trevor Noah Appalled by Trump’s Ivana Golf Course Burial Tax ‘Scam’

    Comedy Central“This is one of the wildest things ever,” Trevor Noah said on Monday night’s Daily Show. And even though the bar couldn’t be higher when it comes to Donald Trump scandals, he wasn’t exaggerating.The host was talking about the recent death of the former president’s first wife, Ivana Trump. “Well, it turns out The Donald may have managed to turn even that into a scam,” Noah said, explaining that Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka’s mother’s burial at Trump’s New Jersey golf club may have been

  • Hawley vows to vote ‘no’ on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Monday said he would vote against Finland’s and Sweden’s bids to join NATO, a move that would go against most of his colleagues from both sides of the aisle. In an op-ed published by The National Interest, Hawley says the United States shouldn’t expand its security commitments in Europe due to a more pressing threat…

  • MSNBC Host Succinctly Nails Problem With America's Most Outrageous Tax Loophole

    Stephanie Ruhle explains why it's time to end the carried interest loophole.

  • Donald Trump Warned Jared Kushner That Tom Brady Was Also Trying to Court Ivanka Trump

    Donald Trump has always had a Tom Brady obsession, and now, we might know the reason why. Jared Kushner is offering insight into his courtship of Ivanka Trump in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, and it surprisingly involves the NFL star. Kushner and Donald Trump got off to a rough start […]

  • President's Office slams Trump's scandalous claims about Ukraine

    Ukraine has reacted sharply to comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump that if Kyiv had given up claims to its territory of Crimea and renounced plans to join NATO it would have prevented Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • Did U.S. Chop Up al Qaeda Boss With Terrifying Top Secret Spinning Blades?

    Ausaf Newspaper for Daily Dawn/Handout via ReutersWhen Ayman al-Zawahri, the post-Osama bin Laden leader of al Qaeda, was obliterated on the balcony of a pink house in a posh-for-Kabul district in the Afghan capital, neighbors heard a bang but did not see signs of an explosion.A neighbor who lives nearby told Reuters that she heard a loud noise on Sunday but curiously did not see the usual chaos most Kabul residents associate with a bomb or missile attack including smoke and fire. That has led t

  • Video shows Trump hosting Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene at Saudi-funded golf tournament

    Donald Trump is shoring up alliances, with reports saying he is poised to launch a 2024 presidential bid in the near future.

  • Russians desert posts in occupied Kherson Oblast amid Ukrainian advance, regional governor says

    Russian service members visit the homes of local residents in Kherson Oblast and swap military uniforms for plain clothes to avoid fighting, reported acting regional governor Dmytro Butriy on Telegram on Aug. 1.

  • Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

    The Oz-Fetterman duel for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat "might be an even fight" if Oz weren't so checked out about the race, Republicans gripe.

  • Trump wanted to build a family mausoleum on his golf course complete with 'imposing obelisks.' After officials called the plans 'overwhelming and garish,' his ex-wife was laid to rest in a modest grave instead.

    In 2007, Donald Trump filed plans to build a 19-foot-high stone mausoleum with four obelisks on his golf course in New Jersey.

  • Manchin-Schumer Deal Has a New Hurdle: Kyrsten Sinema

    (Bloomberg) -- Now that Senator Joe Manchin is on board with a $433 billion tax and climate bill, Democrats, Republicans and the private equity industry all are trying to suss out where Senator Kyrsten Sinema stands.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripThe Arizona Democrat was left ou

  • Toomey defends burn pit vote, citing ‘false accusations’ by Jon Stewart

    Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) on Sunday defended his “no” vote on a bill to aid military veterans exposed to toxic burn pits against what he called “false accusations” from comedian Jon Stewart. Toomey, during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with host Jake Tapper, called the former “Daily Show” host a “pseudo-celebrity” and…

  • Trump Comes For Arizona Rep. Rusty Bowers With Feeble Name Insult

    The former president lashes out after the GOP speaker of the Arizona House calls Trump a “demagogue” who rules through “thuggery and intimidation.”

  • China Slaps Export Ban on 100 Taiwan Brands Before Pelosi Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- China barred shipments from more than 100 Taiwanese food exporters in an apparent effort to impose economic pressure on a key industry ahead of an expected visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripChina’s General Administration of Cus

  • Air Force plane likely carrying Nancy Pelosi heads to Taiwan, taking long route round the hotly-contested South China Sea

    A US Air Force plane took off from Malaysia, Pelosi's last known locaton, on Tuesday. The prospective visit has enraged China.

  • Treasury says borrowing needs increased by $262 billion

    The Treasury Department is seeking to borrow $444 billion in the current quarter through September as the Federal Reserve tightens its portfolio. A Treasury official told reporters on the condition of anonymity that the department was now expecting to collect less in taxes than initially forecast. The additional debt during the July to September quarter is also due in part to the Fed's decision in May to scale back its holdings of Treasury notes, which caused the government to rely on private and foreign investors.

  • Russia says United States is directly involved in Ukraine war

    Russia on Tuesday said that the United States, the world's top military power, was directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine because U.S. spies were approving and coordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian forces. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war. Russia's defence ministry, headed by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence, had admitted to the Telegraph newspaper that Washington coordinates HIMARS missile strikes.