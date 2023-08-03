New U.S. jobless claims rise, but offset by decline in the four-week average

First-time claims of unemployment increased during the last week of July, though the four-week moving average declined by a comparable amount, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Weekly data published Thursday on the U.S. labor market showed an increase in first-time claims of joblessness, though the four-week moving average showed an offsetting decline.

The U.S. Labor Department reported initial claims of unemployment during the seven-day period ending July 29 increased by 6,000 from the prior week to reach 227,000. The less volatile, four-week moving average showed a decrease of 5,500 from the previous week.

More people, however, were without a paycheck for a longer period than last year. The number of people filing over continued weeks through July 15 declined by 52,732 to 1.86 million, though that's well above the 1.47 million people with continued claims during the comparable week in 2022.

On Wednesday, private payroll processor ADP showed employers added 324,000 to their headcounts last month, suggesting the economy remains supportive of new hires despite higher lending rates and lingering inflationary pressures.

"The economy is doing better than expected and a healthy labor market continues to support household spending," said Nela Richardson, the chief economist at ADP.

Investment bank ING said Thursday that an apparent slump in manufacturing activity could signal that a downturn in hiring may be approaching. File photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI

Wage growth, however, is on the decline. The 6.2% increase in wages from this time last year marked the slowest rate since November 2021.

Those data points are mixed for a Federal Reserve trying to cool the economy off with aggressive rate hikes that make borrowing prohibitive. More jobs mean more consumer cash is available, which could incentivize demand. But sluggish wage growth may be an impediment.

Pointing to a downturn in U.S. manufacturing activity, James Knightly, the chief international economist said future labor prospects may be getting a bit sluggish.

"In the near term their employment components indicate the likelihood of slowing hiring while the tightening of lending conditions and higher market interest rates indicate the threat of a major slowdown can't be ignored," he said.