U.S. accuses Fresenius Medical Care unit of fraud in dialysis treatment

Fresenius headquarters in in Bad Homburg
Jonathan Stempel
·2 min read

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The United States has joined a whistleblower lawsuit accusing a unit of Germany's Fresenius Medical Care AG of defrauding Medicare and other healthcare programs by billing for medically unnecessary procedures on dialysis patients.

According to a civil complaint filed late Tuesday night, Fresenius Vascular Care violated the federal False Claims Act by routinely performing the procedures on patients with end-stage renal disease at nine facilities in New York City and its suburbs from January 2012 to June 2018.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Fresenius knowingly conducted angioplasties and fistulagrams, which both involve insertions or injections into veins and arteries, to drive up revenue and help the facilities meet performance metrics.

Many patients who received the procedures were elderly, low-income or disadvantaged minorities, the department said.

Fresenius did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

End-stage renal disease occurs when a person's kidneys stop functioning normally, requiring dialysis or kidney transplants.

The Justice Department said Fresenius knew its procedures "exposed patients to grave risks" including over-sedation, infection, blood vessel ruptures or conditions that could require more invasive or frequent treatment.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace in Brooklyn called Fresenius' conduct "egregious."

The lawsuit was originally filed in June 2014 by two doctors, John Pepe of the New York City borough of Staten Island and Richard Sherman of Westfield, New Jersey, court papers show.

Pepe, in a statement, said Fresenius "put patients in harm's way to support their bottom line."

The False Claims Act lets whistleblowers sue on behalf of the federal government, and share in recoveries.

The case is U.S. ex rel. Pepe et al v Fresenius Vascular Care Inc, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 14-03505.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson; Editing by Richard Chang and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. sets strategy to combat BA.5 with focus on vaccines and updated boosters, and Moscow residents urged to wear face masks in public again

    The administration of President Joe Biden on Tuesday outlined its strategy to manage the dominant BA.5 omicron subvariant that is based around expanding access to vaccines, treatments, tests and other tools, emphasizing the need for older people and the immunocompromised to get a second booster.

  • Cat on the lam: Pet caught after weeks on the run at airport

    A family's beloved pet cat that's been dodging airport personnel, airline employees, and animal experts since escaping from a pet carrier at Boston's Logan International Airport about three weeks ago was finally caught Wednesday. “She looks great, is happy to be with people and I am sure will be happy to be reunited with us," her owner Patty Nolet Sahli posted on Facebook.

  • Gazprom casts doubt on pipeline's quick return to full flow

    Russian energy giant Gazprom appeared to cast doubt Wednesday on the prospects of quickly restoring the flow of natural gas to full capacity through a major pipeline to western Europe. Gazprom last month reduced the gas deliveries through Nord Stream 1 to Germany by 60%. The state-owned gas company cited technical problems involving a part that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • Apple hovers above competition even as smartphone market stumbles, sources say

    The global smartphone market may be in the toilet, but the iPhone 13 continues to sell well, and Apple Inc is expecting its upcoming iPhone 14 to do even better at launch. Apple's slightly higher expectations for the forthcoming iPhone 14 underscore a growing belief among Wall Street analysts that the Cupertino, California company's sales are likely to hold up better than the broader smartphone industry if major economies enter a recession. Apple, which reports its fiscal third quarter earnings on July 28, conveyed its expectations to suppliers in initial forecasts as it carries out trial production of the iPhone 14, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

  • Camden sees third fatal shooting in five-day span

    The victims, two men and a woman, are all 21 and younger, according to authorities.

  • U.S. OKs American Airlines bid to resume service to some Cuban airports

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Wednesday approved American Airlines' request to resume service to some smaller Cuban airports after President Joe Biden reversed his predecessor's policy. American sought approval for flights from Miami to Santa Clara, Holguin, Matanzas/Varadero and Santiago de Cuba after the administration of then President Donald Trump barred passenger airline flights between smaller Cuban airports.

  • Mark Leibovich says Mike Pence's identity was 'completely given over to subservience' of Trump until 'the bitter end'

    Pence became a figure whose fealty to Trump largely defined his time as vice president, Mark Leibovich told Insider.

  • Woman arrested, accused of participating in Jan. 6 attack

    A woman with ties to Oregon and Southwest Washington was arrested last week and accused of participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

  • Bitcoin Prices Are Plunging. Red-Hot Inflation Data Have Knocked Cryptos Lower.

    Cryptos have reacted to the U.S. inflation data, given their correlation to stocks and sensitivity to macro pressures.

  • Jan. 6 committee hearing: Scalia called on Trump to concede

    Former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia called then-President Trump in December 2020 to tell him he should concede the election. Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, said he phoned Trump after the Electoral College had certified its votes establishing Biden’s victory. “I told him that I did believe, yes, that once…

  • Stuck with NC Trump rally tickets? Can’t make it to Milwaukee? Here’s what to do

    Some Twitter users mocked the suggestion that ticket holders could use their pricey Greensboro tickets at another rally hundreds of miles away. Now organizers promise that’s not the only option.

  • LeBron James clarifies Brittney Griner comments amid backlash: 'Wasn't knocking' America

    LeBron James took to Twitter Tuesday night to clarify his comments about Brittney Griner amid backlash on social media.

  • U.S. appeals court revives Roundup weedkiller cancer lawsuit

    A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit by a Georgia man claiming Bayer AG's Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, the latest in a string of legal defeats for the company as it seeks to avoid potentially billions of dollars in damages. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Montgomery, Alabama, rejected Bayer's argument that federal law shielded it from state law claims like the one brought by John Carson, who said he was diagnosed with a type of cancer called malignant fibrous histiocytoma in 2016 after using Roundup for 30 years. Carson said the company should have warned of cancer risk on the product's label.

  • Russian, Ukrainian militaries discuss freeing grain exports

    Military delegations from Russia and Ukraine held their governments' first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday as they tried to reach an agreement on a United Nations plan to export blocked Ukrainian grain to world markets through the Black Sea.

  • Hong Kong leader defends health code plan to combat COVID-19

    Hong Kong leader John Lee on Tuesday defended the city’s plan to implement health codes that would more accurately restrict the movements of inbound travelers and those infected with COVID-19, dismissing concerns that the system could be used as a political or social control tool. Lee, who spoke at a regular news conference, said the health code plan is part of the city’s objective to adopt “precise strategies to minimize the scope of restrictions.”

  • Voices: ‘I’m ready to die for my beliefs’: How Trump supporters were radicalized and tempted to the Capitol

    We now know that the march on the Capitol on January 6th wasn’t spontaneous, not by a long shot

  • EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two have not been met and serious concerns persist. But eyes are on the two former communist countries where eurosceptic governments have been fighting increasingly bitter battles with the EU over migration, human rights, environmental affairs and democratic values. "Russia's war in Ukraine is another reminder of the importance of our work to uphold and promote rule of law in the EU and beyond," European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova said in presenting the report.

  • Rage Against the Machine reunites with a potent message: 'Abort the Supreme Court'

    Reuniting for the first time in 11 years, Rage Against the Machine made clear its distaste for the Supreme Court's decision on Roe vs. Wade.

  • Putting protesters on trial is an attempt to quell a movement and stop good progress

    Op-Ed: “While touted as a matter of ‘public safety’, the arrest of protest leaders was and is itself a political action to stop the movement work that has been underway, prosecuted by a lame-duck County Attorney.”

  • Iran vows to stick to 'rightful and logical' stance in nuclear talks

    Iran will not retreat from its "rightful and logical" stance in its nuclear impasse with the United States, President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday, a day after France warned there were only a few weeks left to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The pact seemed near revival in March but 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers in Vienna were thrown into disarray chiefly over Iran's insistence that Washington remove its elite security force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organizations list. In an effort to overcome the impasse and narrow the remaining gaps, Tehran and Washington held indirect talks in Qatar last month but they ended without progress.