U.S. joins over 60 other countries in calling on safe exit of Afghans and other citizens

Axios
·1 min read

The U.S. and over 60 countries issued a joint statement Sunday saying Afghans and international citizens who wish to leave the country should be allowed to do so, with airports and border crossings remaining open.

Driving the news: The statement was issued as the U.S. completed its evacuation of American Embassy staff and prepared to take over Kabul airport's air traffic control to fly personnel out of Afghanistan after the Taliban swept into the capital earlier in the day.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, Qatar and Japan, along with the European Union and several of its member countries, were among the statement's signatories.

What they're saying: "Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country," the statement reads.

  • "Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility — and accountability — for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order," it continues.

"The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them."

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghan minister says she can't believe president has fled country - 'I trusted him'

    Rangina Hamidi, Afghanistan's Minister of Education, said she did not expect a President who she "trusted fully" to flee in the way that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has.

  • More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -More than 60 countries issued a joint statement saying Afghans and international citizens who want to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to depart and added that airports and border crossings must remain open, the U.S. State Department said late on Sunday. The U.S. government and countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar and the UK said in a joint statement that "those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility - and accountability - for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order." The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate thousands of their citizens.

  • China economy under pressure as factory output, retail sales growth slow sharply

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the economic recovery is losing momentum. Industrial production in the world's second largest economy increased 6.4% year-on-year in July, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), against expectations for 7.8% growth and after rising 8.3% in June. China's economy has rebounded to its pre-pandemic growth levels, but the expansion is losing steam as businesses grapple with higher costs and supply bottlenecks.

  • How Afghanistan may shape future use of U.S. military force

    How Afghanistan may shape future use of U.S. military force

  • China Squeezes $1.3 Trillion Revenue Earner to Cool Home Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China is widening curbs on the nation’s soaring home prices by temporarily halting land auctions in some major cities, potentially hurting a key source of cash for local governments.Several large Chinese cities recently suspended centralized land sales, according to official notices, after attempts to limit the number of auctions per year backfired. China has also stipulated that the price premium for land should be capped at 15%, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Griffin Chan wro

  • U.S. forces taking over Kabul airport's air traffic control after American Embassy evacuated

    U.S. forces are taking over Kabul airport's air traffic control to fly personnel out of Afghanistan, after the American Embassy was evacuated on Sunday.The latest: State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in an emailed statement: "We can confirm that the safe evacuation of all Embassy personnel is now complete. All Embassy personnel are located on the premises of Hamid Karzai International Airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. Military." Get market news worthy of your time with Axi

  • ‘I Believed in the U.S. But That Turned Out to Be Such a Big Mistake’

    An Afghan journalist in hiding in Kabul talks about what it’s like in the capital city as the Taliban seize control.

  • Caitlyn Jenner vows illegal immigration crackdown during visit to southern border

    California gubernatorial recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and insisted the state must do "whatever it takes" to secure the border amid a historic influx of migrants.

  • Investors five-year losses grow to 78% as the stock sheds US$16m this past week

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We really hate to see...

  • Biden administration confirms it will boost food stamps by record amount

    The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) on Monday will announce revised nutrition standards dramatically boosting average food stamp benefits, the agency confirmed on Sunday. The $3.5 billion boost approved earlier this year provides about $27 more per person, per month, or over $100 more a month for a household of four, in additional food stamp benefits. The USDA plans a media briefing on Monday to detail the changes, but a spokeswoman for the agency, Kate Waters, confirmed the Times report in an email.

  • Why McCarthy is staying silent on the bipartisan infrastructure bill

    House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: Speaker Nancy Pelosi (

  • Indonesia president says need to balance health and economy in pandemic

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday in his annual state of the nation speech that there was a need to strike a balance between health and economic interests amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia's biggest country. Struggling with a jump in infections driven by the Delta variant, Indonesia has become Asia's epicentre for COVID-19, with hospitals overwhelmed at times and the daily death toll the highest globally and total fatalities topping 100,000. Jokowi, as the president is known, cited the introduction last month of tighter social restrictions, which require staff in non-essential sectors to work from home and limit the operations of malls or restaurants, as examples of the balance.

  • Hong Kong democracy group behind massive protests disbands

    A pro-democracy group that organized some of the biggest protests during months of political upheaval in Hong Kong in 2019 is dissolving, the group said Sunday. The Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front, made up of a slew of member organizations, said it could no longer operate. The decision comes as the group faces a police investigation for possible violation of a national security law, according to local media.

  • NYPD Detective Shantay Neal-Baker dies of COVID-19 at 42

    COVID-19 has taken the life of another New York Police Department (NYPD) officer. Detective Shantay Neal-Baker lost her battle with […] The post NYPD Detective Shantay Neal-Baker dies of COVID-19 at 42 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Small biz mood darkens amid 'roller coaster' of Delta variant, hiring 'struggle'

    As the labor market steadily recovers from the effects of the pandemic, Main Street's economy is still suffering.

  • A catfish farm is accused of abusing fish. A prosecutor called the case a waste of time.

    A growing body of research that suggests fish feel pain is sparking an effort to improve the treatment of farm-raised fish that end up on American dinner plates.

  • Dominic Raab accused of being 'missing in action' as he was on holiday when Kabul fell to Taliban

    Dominic Raab was accused of being “missing in action” as it emerged he was abroad on holiday when the Afghanistan capital of Kabul fell to the Taliban.

  • How Democrats' $3.5 trillion spending could revolutionize what it means to be a parent in America

    Democrats want to give families affordable child care, free pre-K, and more direct payments. It would transform their relationship with government.

  • 'Free Afghanistan': Hundreds Protest at the United Nations in New York as Taliban Seize Kabul

    Hundreds protested outside the United Nations (UN) in New York calling to “free Afghanistan” on August 15 as the Taliban seized control of Kabul.The Taliban swept into the Afghanistan capital on Sunday and entered the presidential palace, while members of the government fled after the nation’s acting interior minister promised a peaceful transition of power, according to news reports-.This footage taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the crowd near the UN headquarters before marching in the streets chanting “free, free Afghanistan”. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

    The Taliban swept into Afghanistan's capital Sunday after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners, signaling the end of a costly two-decade U.S. campaign to remake the country. Heavily armed Taliban fighters fanned out across the capital, and several entered Kabul's abandoned presidential palace. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told The Associated Press that the militants would hold talks in the coming days aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government."