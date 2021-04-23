U.S. joins search for missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew members

Associated Press

Georgia's top prosecutor has resigned as chairman of the national Republican Attorneys General Association, saying he has had a “fundamental difference of opinion” with some of the other 24 members since the group encouraged the crowd that breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. Republican Chris Carr's break with the group, made in an April 16 resignation letter first obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, reflects a continuing divide as some high-ranking Republicans seek to distance themselves from Donald Trump and others try to demonstrate their loyalty to the former president. The association's fundraising arm, the Rule of Law Defense Fund, paid for a robocall urging attendance at the rally that immediately preceded the violent breaching of the Capitol.