U.S. journalist held in Myanmar charged with terrorism, sedition - lawyer

·2 min read

(Reuters) - An American journalist detained in military-ruled Myanmar accused of incitement is facing new charges of sedition and terrorism, his lawyer said on Wednesday, in a setback for U.S. efforts to secure his release.

Danny Fenster, 37, who was managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a top independent news site, was detained at Yangon's international airport in May as he attempted to take a flight out of the country.

It was not immediately clear what Fenster was accused of in regard to the new charges, which are the most serious levelled against him.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 20 years under a terrorism law and 20 years for sedition.

"We don't understand why they added more charges but it is definitely not good that they are adding charges," his lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, told Reuters.

"Danny also felt disappointed and sad regarding these new charges."

The United States has repeatedly pushed for the release of Fenster, who was initially charged with incitement and breaches of a colonial-era unlawful associations act. He is being held at Yangon's notorious Insein prison.

Authorities overlooked him in a recent amnesty for hundreds of people detained over anti-junta protests, which included some media personnel.

The military has rescinded media licenses, imposed curbs on the internet and satellite broadcasts and arrested dozens of journalists since its Feb. 1 coup, in what human rights groups have called an assault on the truth.

"We are as heartbroken about these charges as we have been about the other charges brought against Danny," his brother, Bryan Fenster, said in a text message.

A spokesperson for the ruling military council did not answer calls seeking comment.

The U.S. embassy in Yangon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

    Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the highest-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The U.S. government, along with a number of other Western nations, shuns Myanmar's military-installed government and urges a return to democracy.

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    JAZZ earnings call for the period ending September 30, 2021.

  • 51-month sentence urged for ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley

    “Defendant Chansley’s now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot,” prosecutors said.

  • State attorney: Florida officers justified in teen's death

    Authorities in Florida have determined that the fatal shooting of a teenager who pointed what turned out to be an air rifle at passing cars and responding officers was justifiable homicide. An investigation found that all the officers involved in the Oct. 16 shooting of Alexander King acted within their legal duties after the 16-year-old repeatedly refused their orders to put down the weapon, Pinellas-Pasco County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said in a letter released Monday. Officers were responding to reports that the teen was pointing the rifle at passing cars in Tarpon Springs, near St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast.

  • 'Faulty' science used by Trump appointees to cut owl habitat

    Political appointees in the Trump administration relied on faulty science to justify stripping habitat protections for the imperiled northern spotted owl, U.S. wildlife officials said Tuesday as they struck down a rule that would have opened millions of acres of West Coast forest to potential logging. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reversed a decision made five days before President Donald Trump left office to drastically shrink so-called critical habitat for the spotted owl.

  • Factbox: How Belarus became gateway to EU for Middle East migrants

    Poland and other EU member states say Belarus is encouraging the migrants to cross the border into the EU in revenge for sanctions slapped on Minsk over human rights abuses, a charge President Alexander Lukashenko's government denies. Relations between the EU and Minsk deteriorated sharply after Lukashenko, in power since 1994, claimed victory in a presidential election last year.

  • Jordan says King Abdullah met with Israeli Islamist lawmaker

    The Jordanian Royal Palace said in a statement that Abdullah and United Arab List lawmaker Mansour Abbas discussed “the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to advance the peace process.” Abbas’s office confirmed that he met with the Jordanian leader in Amman, but provided no additional details.

  • US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices

    U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues walloping the nation. As holidays approach, some food banks worry they won’t have enough stuffing and cranberry sauce for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “What happens when food prices go up is food insecurity for those who are experiencing it just gets worse,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks across the country.

  • Opinion: Ohio students need the truth in education, not censorship

    Censoring truth in education limits the ability of Ohio’s children to develop the critical thinking skills necessary to succeed in school and out in the real world.

  • Chile's desert dumping ground for fast fashion leftovers

    A mountain of discarded clothing including Christmas sweaters and ski boots cuts a strange sight in Chile's Atacama, the driest desert in the world, which is increasingly suffering from pollution created by fast fashion.

  • Feds intervene to help Cambodia recover looted artifacts from Denver museum

    The pieces were sold to the Denver Art Museum by a renowned art collector who was later revealed to be a major trafficker in looted goods.

  • Teen who drove into cyclists training in Texas charged with 6 counts of assault

    A teenage driver who drove his pickup into six cyclists in Texas this year, severely injuring the group, has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault

  • ‘Poor professional judgment.’ Ky. principal, 2 staffers, reprimanded over ‘man pageant’

    The written reprimands, obtained by the Herald-Leader, say the staff members “allowed a student led skit to reach an inappropriate level.”

  • Stapleton, Church to take stage, vie for top awards at CMAs

    Chris Stapleton and Eric Church are the top nominees, Luke Combs could be in for a big night, and all three will take the stage to perform Wednesday at the CMA Awards. Stapleton and Church will be going toe-to-toe all night at the ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, with nominations in the same five categories, including entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year, and album of the year. Combs could be named male vocalist of the year for the third straight time, could take song of the year for “Forever after All,” and could win entertainer of the year for the first time.

  • Tension mounts as soldiers and migrants mass at Belarus-Poland border

    Belarus's Russian-backed leader insists he's "not seeking a fight," but Polish and European leaders accuse him of mounting a "hybrid attack," using innocent migrants as a weapon.

  • Carjacking spree puts Twin Cities on edge

    A Minneapolis carjacking spree in late October and early November once again has the Twin Cities on edge following last winter's surge. What happened: Minneapolis police reported six attempted carjackings on the city's south side on Oct. 29, and then six more on Nov. 1. Why it matters: Carjackings don't just result in people losing their vehicles. The crimes also deteriorate the sense of safety in neighborhoods. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big p

  • Student arrested for homecoming chaos

    A student from Oviedo High School is accused of bringing a gun to a homecoming dance. Students told police that they actually saw the gun; however, police say they are still looking for the weapon.

  • Three arrests made during Stark County collaborative narcotics investigation

    Three people were arrested following raids in the Canton area Tuesday morning by the FBI, Stark County Sheriff's Office and Canton Police.

  • People magazine names Paul Rudd as 2021's Sexiest Man Alive

    Paul Rudd has been crowned as 2021’s Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Rudd, known for his starring roles in Marvel’s “Ant-Man” films, “This is 40” and “Clueless,” was revealed as this year’s winner Tuesday night on CBS' ”The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

  • Letters to the Editor: My grandfather bought a car in 1923 and helped kill L.A.'s streetcars

    Even in the 1920s, people in Los Angeles wanted to drive instead of using one of the best transit systems around.