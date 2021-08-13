U.S. judge will not block CDC's new COVID-19 residential eviction ban

People camp out on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday rejected a bid to block a residential eviction moratorium put in place last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The decision by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich is a win for the Biden administration. She said the realtor groups must go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to challenge the new 60-day CDC moratorium set to expire Oct. 3.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories